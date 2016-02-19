Field Instrumentation in Geotechnical Engineering documents the proceedings of a symposium of the same name organized by the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering. The said symposium covers the developments in the instruments and techniques in field instrumentation. The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 covers the 37 papers included in the symposium, which cover topics such as the measurement of spatial deformations; the measurement of in situ stress and strain for solids, earth pressure and anchor forces; ground round displacement; and techniques and equipment using the surveyors lever. Part 2, on the other hand, covers the sessions during the symposium, which include topics such as different principles of measurement; the application of instrumentation; and interpretation of their results. The text is recommended for those in the field of geotechnical engineering who would like to know more about instrumentation and the processes and techniques involved in it.

Part 1: Papers

The Measurement of Spatial Deformations By Geodetic Methods

The Development and Use of Trial Embankments

The Measurement of In-Situ Stress and Strain in Soils

In-Situ Measurements of Earth Pressure and Anchor Forces For A Diaphragm Retaining Wall

The Measurement of Ground Displacement Around Deep Excavations

Techniques and Equipment Using The Surveyor's Level For Accurate Measurement of Building Movement

A Practical Method For Field Control of Loading

Horizontal Inclinometers For The Measurement of Vertical Displacement In The Soil Around Experimental Foundations

Performance Characteristics of the Slope Indicator Series 200-B Inclinometer

Observations and Analysis of A Flow Slide In Sand Fill 1

Field Loading Tests At Canvey Island

Principles and Performance of Two Inclinometers For Measuring Horizontal Ground Movements

Foundation Instrumentation For the National Westminster Bank Tower

Instruments Developed By the TRRL For Studying the Behavior of Earthworks

Field Measurements of Earth Pressures Against Motorway Retaining Walls and Bridge Abutments

Field Instrumentation Within A Civil Engineering Contract

Experiences With Instrumentation For Embankment Dam Performance

The Detection of Leakage Through The Core of An Existing Dam

Instrumentation of Some Embankment Dams In Southern Africa

The M5 Motorway Embankments on Soft Ground In Somerset 262

Performance of The Instrumentation Used To Monitor The M5 Motorway Embankments Built On Soft Ground Between Edithmead and Huntworth

Instrumentation of Flood Defense Banks Along The River Thames

Measurement of Displacements in the Ground Below Loaded Plates In Deep Boreholes

Environmental Factors Affecting the Interpretation of Ground Movement

Castlandhill Piezometers

Measuring Movements of Embankment Dams

An Inclinometer For Measuring the Deformation of Buried Structures with Reference to Multi Tied Diaphragm Walls

Rock Investigations For Camlough Underground Power Station

Experience in Using Electrical Tiltmeters

The Measurement and Interpretation of Ground Vibrations

The Measurement of Pore Pressures With Piezometers

Some New Techniques in Field Instrumentation Applied to A Bored Pile Trial in Gault Clay

Measurement of Ground Strain and Tilt Arising From Mining Subsidence

Instrumentation For The King's Lynn Southern Bypass

The Behavior of Stress Measuring Devices in Rocks of Various Properties

Instrumentation of Vibroflotation Foundation

Some Organization and Benefit Aspects of Instrumentation

Part 2: Discussion

Opening Address

Session I. Principles of Measurement

Session 2. Equipment

Discussion. Principles of Measurement

Discussion. Equipment

Session 3. Application

Session 4. Interpretation

Discussion. Application

Discussion. Interpretation

Joint Concluding Remarks By Dr P. R. Vaughan and Dr J. B. Burland

Closing Address By Dr L. F. Cooling

Key Word and Instrument Index

Guarantors and Exhibitors

