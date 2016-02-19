Field Instrumentation in Geotechnical Engineering
1st Edition
A Symposium Organised by the British Geotechnical Society Held 30th May–1st June 1973
Description
Field Instrumentation in Geotechnical Engineering documents the proceedings of a symposium of the same name organized by the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering. The said symposium covers the developments in the instruments and techniques in field instrumentation. The book is divided into two parts. Part 1 covers the 37 papers included in the symposium, which cover topics such as the measurement of spatial deformations; the measurement of in situ stress and strain for solids, earth pressure and anchor forces; ground round displacement; and techniques and equipment using the surveyors lever. Part 2, on the other hand, covers the sessions during the symposium, which include topics such as different principles of measurement; the application of instrumentation; and interpretation of their results. The text is recommended for those in the field of geotechnical engineering who would like to know more about instrumentation and the processes and techniques involved in it.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1: Papers
The Measurement of Spatial Deformations By Geodetic Methods
The Development and Use of Trial Embankments
The Measurement of In-Situ Stress and Strain in Soils
In-Situ Measurements of Earth Pressure and Anchor Forces For A Diaphragm Retaining Wall
The Measurement of Ground Displacement Around Deep Excavations
Techniques and Equipment Using The Surveyor's Level For Accurate Measurement of Building Movement
A Practical Method For Field Control of Loading
Horizontal Inclinometers For The Measurement of Vertical Displacement In The Soil Around Experimental Foundations
Performance Characteristics of the Slope Indicator Series 200-B Inclinometer
Observations and Analysis of A Flow Slide In Sand Fill 1
Field Loading Tests At Canvey Island
Principles and Performance of Two Inclinometers For Measuring Horizontal Ground Movements
Foundation Instrumentation For the National Westminster Bank Tower
Instruments Developed By the TRRL For Studying the Behavior of Earthworks
Field Measurements of Earth Pressures Against Motorway Retaining Walls and Bridge Abutments
Field Instrumentation Within A Civil Engineering Contract
Experiences With Instrumentation For Embankment Dam Performance
The Detection of Leakage Through The Core of An Existing Dam
Instrumentation of Some Embankment Dams In Southern Africa
The M5 Motorway Embankments on Soft Ground In Somerset 262
Performance of The Instrumentation Used To Monitor The M5 Motorway Embankments Built On Soft Ground Between Edithmead and Huntworth
Instrumentation of Flood Defense Banks Along The River Thames
Measurement of Displacements in the Ground Below Loaded Plates In Deep Boreholes
Environmental Factors Affecting the Interpretation of Ground Movement
Castlandhill Piezometers
Measuring Movements of Embankment Dams
An Inclinometer For Measuring the Deformation of Buried Structures with Reference to Multi Tied Diaphragm Walls
Rock Investigations For Camlough Underground Power Station
Experience in Using Electrical Tiltmeters
The Measurement and Interpretation of Ground Vibrations
The Measurement of Pore Pressures With Piezometers
Some New Techniques in Field Instrumentation Applied to A Bored Pile Trial in Gault Clay
Measurement of Ground Strain and Tilt Arising From Mining Subsidence
Instrumentation For The King's Lynn Southern Bypass
The Behavior of Stress Measuring Devices in Rocks of Various Properties
Instrumentation of Vibroflotation Foundation
Some Organization and Benefit Aspects of Instrumentation
Part 2: Discussion
Opening Address
Session I. Principles of Measurement
Session 2. Equipment
Discussion. Principles of Measurement
Discussion. Equipment
Session 3. Application
Session 4. Interpretation
Discussion. Application
Discussion. Interpretation
Joint Concluding Remarks By Dr P. R. Vaughan and Dr J. B. Burland
Closing Address By Dr L. F. Cooling
Key Word and Instrument Index
Guarantors and Exhibitors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102047