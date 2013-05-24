Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine
4th Edition
Description
Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine - based on Dr. Auerbach’s critically acclaimed text Wilderness Medicine - offers fast-access solutions to all of the medical situations that can occur in non-traditional settings. From backpack to kayak, or on any mobile device, this indispensable, compact survival guide is detailed enough to cover the clinical presentation and treatment of a full range of wilderness emergencies!
Key Features
- Meet a full-range of emergency situations with the utmost effectiveness. Appendices address everything from environment-specific situations to lists of essential supplies, medicines, and many additional topics of care.
- Compare what you are seeing with line drawings and color plates to quickly and accurately identify skin manifestations, plants, poisonous mushrooms, snakes, spiders, insects, etc.
- Rapidly retrieve and comprehend wilderness survival information with the aid of an easily accessible format featuring "Signs and Symptoms" and "Treatment" sections in most chapters - combined with bulleted lists and text boxes.
Table of Contents
1 High-Altitude Medicine
2 Avalanche Safety and Rescue
3 Hypothermia
4 Frostbite and Other Cold-Induced Tissue Injuries
5 Heat Illnesses
6 Wildland Fires
7 Burns and Smoke Inhalation
8 Solar Radiation and Photoprotection
9 Lightning Injuries
10 Emergency Airway Management
11 Emergency Oxygen Administration
12 Trauma Emergencies: Assessment and Stabilization
13 Shock
14 Head Injury
15 Chest Trauma
16 Intraabdominal Injuries
17 Maxillofacial Trauma
18 Orthopedic Injuries, Splints, and Slings
19 Firearm and Arrow Injuries/Fishhook Injuries
20 Lacerations, Abrasions, and Dressings
21 Sprains and Strains
22 Foot Problems and Care
23 Bandaging and Taping Techniques
24 Pain Management
25 Life-Threatening Emergencies (Rescue Breathing/CPR/Choking)
26 Allergic Reactions
27 Cardiopulmonary Emergencies
28 Neurologic Emergencies
29 Diabetic Emergencies
30 Genitourinary Tract Disorders
31 Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies
32 Wilderness Eye Emergencies
33 Ear, Nose, and Throat Emergencies
34 Dental Emergencies
35 Mental Health
36 Global Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Medicine
37 Snake and Other Reptile Bites
38 Bites and Stings from Arthropods and Mosquitoes
39 Protection from Blood-Feeding Arthropods
40 Toxic Plants
41 Mushroom Toxicity
42 Animal Attacks
43 Zoonoses
44 Diarrhea and Constipation
45 Field Water Disinfection
46 Hydration and Dehydration
47 Malaria
48 Travel-Acquired Illnesses
49 Immunizations for Travel
50 Drowning and Cold Water Immersion
51 Scuba Diving–Related Disorders
52 Injuries from Nonvenomous Aquatic Animals
53 Envenomation by Marine Life
54 Seafood Toxidromes
55 Aquatic Skin Disorders
56 Search and Rescue
57 Improvised Litters and Carries
58 Aeromedical Transport
59 Survival
60 Knots
61 Wilderness Medical Kits
62 Children in the Wilderness
63 Emergency Veterinary Medicine
64 Leave No Trace
Appendix A Avalanche Resources
Appendix B Glasgow Coma Scale, Simplified Motor Score, and Other Measures of Responsiveness
Appendix C SCAT2
Appendix D Lake Louis Score (LLS) for the Diagnosis of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS)
Appendix E Contingency Supplies for Wilderness Travel
Appendix F Repair Supplies for Wilderness Travel
Appendix G Priority First-Aid Equipment
Appendix H Antimicrobials
Appendix I Wilderness Eye Kit
Appendix J Recommended Oral Antibiotics for Prophylaxis of Domestic Animal and Human Bite Wounds
Appendix K Therapy for Parasitic Infections
Appendix L Sample Basic Wilderness Survival Kit
Appendix M Sample Winter Survival Kit
Appendix N Sample Desert Survival Kit
Appendix 0 Sample Camp and Survival Gear for Jungle Travel
Appendix P Vehicle Cold Weather Survival Kit
Appendix Q Pediatric Wilderness Medical Kit: Basic Supplies
Appendix R Drug Storage and Stability
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 24th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323169561
About the Author
Paul Auerbach
Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, FACEP, FAWM, is the Redlich Family Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is the world's leading expert on wilderness medicine and a prolific author. He is the Editor of Wilderness Medicine, and author of Medicine for the Outdoors and Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine.
Dr. Auerbach holds his MD from Duke and completed his internship at Dartmouth and residency at UCLA. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He has been recognized as a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and received the New Orleans Grand Isle Award for Science from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences, the Founders Award from the Wilderness Medical Society, and the Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others. Dr. Auerbach has served as a volunteer physician in Haiti, Nepal, and Guatemala.
Affiliations and Expertise
Redlich Family Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California