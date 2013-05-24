Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323100458, 9780323169561

Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Paul Auerbach
eBook ISBN: 9780323169561
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th May 2013
Page Count: 1024
Description

Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine - based on Dr. Auerbach’s critically acclaimed text Wilderness Medicine - offers fast-access solutions to all of the medical situations that can occur in non-traditional settings. From backpack to kayak, or on any mobile device, this indispensable, compact survival guide is detailed enough to cover the clinical presentation and treatment of a full range of wilderness emergencies!

Key Features

  • Meet a full-range of emergency situations with the utmost effectiveness. Appendices address everything from environment-specific situations to lists of essential supplies, medicines, and many additional topics of care.
  • Compare what you are seeing with line drawings and color plates to quickly and accurately identify skin manifestations, plants, poisonous mushrooms, snakes, spiders, insects, etc.
  • Rapidly retrieve and comprehend wilderness survival information with the aid of an easily accessible format featuring "Signs and Symptoms" and "Treatment" sections in most chapters - combined with bulleted lists and text boxes.

Table of Contents

1 High-Altitude Medicine

 2 Avalanche Safety and Rescue

 3 Hypothermia

 4 Frostbite and Other Cold-Induced Tissue Injuries

 5 Heat Illnesses

 6 Wildland Fires

 7 Burns and Smoke Inhalation

 8 Solar Radiation and Photoprotection

 9 Lightning Injuries

10 Emergency Airway Management

11 Emergency Oxygen Administration

12 Trauma Emergencies: Assessment and Stabilization

13 Shock

14 Head Injury

15 Chest Trauma

16 Intraabdominal Injuries

17 Maxillofacial Trauma

18 Orthopedic Injuries, Splints, and Slings

19 Firearm and Arrow Injuries/Fishhook Injuries

20 Lacerations, Abrasions, and Dressings

21 Sprains and Strains

22 Foot Problems and Care

23 Bandaging and Taping Techniques

24 Pain Management

25 Life-Threatening Emergencies (Rescue Breathing/CPR/Choking)

26 Allergic Reactions

27 Cardiopulmonary Emergencies

28 Neurologic Emergencies

29 Diabetic Emergencies

30 Genitourinary Tract Disorders

31 Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies

32 Wilderness Eye Emergencies

33 Ear, Nose, and Throat Emergencies

34 Dental Emergencies

35 Mental Health

36 Global Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Medicine

37 Snake and Other Reptile Bites

38 Bites and Stings from Arthropods and Mosquitoes

39 Protection from Blood-Feeding Arthropods

40 Toxic Plants

41 Mushroom Toxicity

42 Animal Attacks

43 Zoonoses

44 Diarrhea and Constipation

45 Field Water Disinfection

46 Hydration and Dehydration

47 Malaria

48 Travel-Acquired Illnesses

49 Immunizations for Travel

50 Drowning and Cold Water Immersion

51 Scuba Diving–Related Disorders

52 Injuries from Nonvenomous Aquatic Animals

53 Envenomation by Marine Life

54 Seafood Toxidromes

55 Aquatic Skin Disorders

56 Search and Rescue

57 Improvised Litters and Carries

58 Aeromedical Transport

59 Survival

60 Knots

61 Wilderness Medical Kits

62 Children in the Wilderness

63 Emergency Veterinary Medicine

64 Leave No Trace

Appendix A Avalanche Resources

Appendix B Glasgow Coma Scale, Simplified Motor Score, and Other Measures of Responsiveness

Appendix C SCAT2

Appendix D Lake Louis Score (LLS) for the Diagnosis of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS)

Appendix E Contingency Supplies for Wilderness Travel

Appendix F Repair Supplies for Wilderness Travel

Appendix G Priority First-Aid Equipment

Appendix H Antimicrobials

Appendix I Wilderness Eye Kit

Appendix J Recommended Oral Antibiotics for Prophylaxis of Domestic Animal and Human Bite Wounds
of Domestic Animal and Human Bite Wounds

Appendix K Therapy for Parasitic Infections

Appendix L Sample Basic Wilderness Survival Kit

Appendix M Sample Winter Survival Kit

Appendix N Sample Desert Survival Kit

Appendix 0 Sample Camp and Survival Gear for Jungle Travel

Appendix P Vehicle Cold Weather Survival Kit

Appendix Q Pediatric Wilderness Medical Kit: Basic Supplies

Appendix R Drug Storage and Stability

Index















About the Author

Paul Auerbach

Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, FACEP, FAWM, is the Redlich Family Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is the world's leading expert on wilderness medicine and a prolific author. He is the Editor of Wilderness Medicine, and author of Medicine for the Outdoors and Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine.

Dr. Auerbach holds his MD from Duke and completed his internship at Dartmouth and residency at UCLA. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He has been recognized as a Hero of Emergency Medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and received the New Orleans Grand Isle Award for Science from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences, the Founders Award from the Wilderness Medical Society, and the Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, among others. Dr. Auerbach has served as a volunteer physician in Haiti, Nepal, and Guatemala.

Affiliations and Expertise

Redlich Family Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

