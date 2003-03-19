Field Guide to Appropriate Technology
1st Edition
Description
Field Guide to Appropriate Technology is an all-in-one "hands-on guide" for nontechnical and technical people working in less developed communities. It has been developed and designed with a prestigious team of authors, each of whom has worked extensively in developing societies throughout the world.
This field guide includes:
- Step-by-step instructions and illustrations showing how to build and maintain a vast array of appropriate technology systems and devices
- Unique coverage on healthcare, basic business and project management, principles of design, promotion, scheduling, training, microlending, and more
- Teachers, doctors, construction workers, forest and agricultural specialists, scientists and healthcare workers, and religious and government representatives will find this book a first source for advice
Key Features
Readership
Scientists, community workers, health care professionals, managers and teachers in developing countries. In addition, readers interested in alternative, green, and sustainable lifestyles.
Table of Contents
Preface Introduction Culture and Transfer of Technology Design Philosophies for Appropriate Technology Being a Volunteer Overseas
Planning and Implementation Overview Development Project Management The New Participation Prelude to Participatory Management Social Assessment and Stakeholder Participation The Human Side of Change Gender and Technology in the Field Managing a Small Business Operations Purchasing Policy and Procedures Marketing Financial Viability and Cash Flow Statement Costing Discounted Cash Flow Microfinance Planning Project Selection Project Evaluation How to Evaluate Management of Projects Design and Construction Oversight Responsibility for Getting Job Done Emergency Response Program Disaster Relief Exit Strategy Training Thinking and Learning Together Grant Writing Fund Raising: Social Service Agency in Bolivia A Summer Internship in Guatemala
Energy Energy Planning Basics of Electricity Hydropower WindPower Photovoltaics Cook Stoves Solar Cookers Solar Heating (Needs Editing) Evaporative Cooler Charcoal Production Fuel Cells Batteries Alcohol as Fuel Tidal Power
Food Introduction Agricultural Machinery
Hydroponics, Rooftop and Related Gardens Urban Gardens Sustainable Agriculture Hammer Mill of the ELC CAR Oil Press Vegetable Gardening Intensive Gardening Soil Fertility And Fertilizer Use Amaranth: Grain and Vegetable Use Cassava Production Cereal Cultivation Coconut Production Fruit Growing Under Marginal Conditions Growing Rice Rice Paddy: Harvesting, Threshing, Cleaning, and Handling Shitake Mushrooms Agroforestry Principles Aquaculture Beekeeping Raising Cattle Raising Chickens Raising Ducks Ostrich Production Raising Pigs Raising Rabbits Raising Sheep and Goats Nutrition
Health Overview Words to the Village Health Worker Community Health Workers Health Care Delivery System Culture, Health and the Environment Medicinal Plants Versus Pharmaceuticals for Tropical Rural Health Care Traditional Health Practitioners The Traditional Medical Practitioner In Zimbabwe Medicinal Plants Water and Health Safe Abortion and Post Abortion Care Using MVA Diarrhea Malaria: Resurgence of a Deadly Disease Palliative Care for AIDS Patients The Health Impacts of Exposure to Indoor Air Pollution Exposure to Indoor Air Pollution from Biofuel Stoves in Rural Kenya Dental Health Care Third World Health Care Needs Health Guidelines for Travelers
Construction Building Building Bibliography Building with Arches, Vaults, and Cupolas Cob Structures Straw Bale Construction Soil Stabilized Bricks Micro-Concrete Roofing Tile Production Thatch Gypsum Bamboo Reinforced Concrete Non-Poisonous Timber Protection Dry Stone Walling: Applications and Techniques
Transportation RickShaws and Bicycles Using Oxen for Farm Work and Transportation Pack Animals (Needs Figures) Low Cost Transport Device Wheel Manufacturing Technology Boats Earth Road Construction Small Scale Bridge Building Emergency River Crossing Ropeways in the Hindu Kush
Household Technologies Spinning and Weaving Dyeing Treadle Sewing Machine Silk Production Soap Manufacturing Candles Chalk Pottery Making
Basketry Making Articles from Paper Waste Making Rope Recycling and Re-Using Rubber Understanding Small Scale Paint Production Small-Scale Papermaking
Water Supply Water Harvesting and Spreading For Conjunctive Use of Water Resources (Needs Fig.) Rainwater Collection Water Saving and Reuse Wells: Hand Dug and Hand Drilled Solar Stills Filtration and Disinfection Sanitation Latrines Composting Toilets Water Pumps Hydraulic Ram Irrigation
Tools Thinking about Tools Safety Basic Hand Tools Sharpening Tools Basic Technical Math
Machine Tools Blacksmithing Folding Machine for Sheet Metal Work Wire Fence Making Machine
Other Technologies Important Technologies Telecommunication Services Land Mines Land Mine Detection Mining
Details
- No. of pages:
- 874
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 19th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123351852
About the Editor
Barrett Hazeltine
Barrett Hazeltine is a Professor of Engineering at Brown University and a registered professional engineer. He is a renowned educator, having received outstanding teaching awards from thirteen senior classes at Brown. In 1985, the award was named for him. Dr. Hazeltine has a wide array of international experience including teaching positions at the University of Zambia, University of Botswana, and Africa University in Zimbabwe. The development of this book came through a very successful engineering course for non-engineers in Appropriate Technology offered at Brown.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A.
Christopher Bull
Christopher Bull is a Senior Research Engineer and Lecturer at Brown University, with a Sc. B. in Mechanical Engineering and a M.S. in Electrical Engineering. His interests and experience include solar energy systems and devices, and the design and implementation of efficient cook stoves. In addition, he has taught various engineering courses at Brown including the Appropriate Technology course for non-engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A.