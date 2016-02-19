Field Geology in the British Isles

The first book to cover geological excursions for the whole of the British Isles. Information on the best means of studying geology in the field in the British Isles is followed by descriptions of 194 geological itineraries based on a number of centres and a final chapter on the geology evident on 31 journeys by road, rail and coastal boat. Sketch maps indicate the routes of all the excursions with maps showing the geology of each region. These are detailed for those areas for which modern geological maps are not available.