Fidelity and Quality Control in Gene Expression, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Quality control in aminoacyl-tRNA synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Class I aaRS Editing Mechanisms
III. Class II aaRS Editing Mechanisms
IV. Nucleotide Determinants for Editing
V. Trans-Editing Factors and Triple Sieves
VI. Loss of Editing Function in aaRS
VII. Mistranslation and Role of Editing in Cell
Acknowledgment
Termination and post-termination events in eukaryotic translation
I. Introduction
II. Termination
III. Ribosome Recycling
IV. Reinitiation
Acknowledgments
Quality control of mRNA decoding on the bacterial ribosome
I. Introduction
II. Speed and Fidelity of Translation in vivo
III. Substrate Selection During Translation Initiation
IV. Fidelity of Elongation
V. Termination Fidelity
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Control of gene expression by translational recoding
I. Introduction
II. Programmed −1 Ribosomal Frameshifting
III. Programmed +1 Ribosomal Frameshifting
IV. Selenocysteine and Pyrrolysine: The 21st and 22nd Amino Acids
V. Termination Codon Readthrough
VI. Summary
Acknowledgments
The tmRNA ribosome-rescue system
I. Introduction
II. tmRNA–SmpB and the Mechanism of trans-Translation
III. Degradation of ssrA-Tagged Proteins and Truncated mRNA
IV. tmRNA-Independent Ribosome-Rescue Pathways
V. Origins of Nonstop mRNA in Bacteria
VI. mRNA Cleavage Resulting from Translational Arrest
VII. Other Determinants of tmRNA Activity
VIII. Role of tmRNA in Physiology and the Regulation of Gene Expression
IX. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Posttranscriptional recoding by RNA editing
I. Introduction
II. Machinery and Mechanism
III. Impact of RNA Editing
IV. Conclusions and Outlook
Description
The goal of this volume is to provide a comprehensive mechanistic and quantitative view of the processes that mediate or influence the quality control in translation. In addition to discussing processes with direct contribution to translation fidelity, such as aminoacylation of tRNAs and translation elongation itself, special attention is given to other processes with impact on quality control: detection and elimination of defective mRNAs, recycling and translation re-initiation, mRNA editing, and translational recoding through programmed frame-shifting.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive mechanistic and quantitative view of the processes that mediate or influence the quality control in translation
- Special attention is given to other processes with impact on quality control: detection and elimination of defective mRNAs, recycling and translation re-initiation, mRNA editing, and translational recoding through programmed frame-shifting
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864987
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864970