Fidelity and Quality Control in Gene Expression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864970, 9780123864987

Fidelity and Quality Control in Gene Expression, Volume 86

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Assen Marintchev
eBook ISBN: 9780123864987
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864970
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th January 2012
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
167.23
142.15
171.00
145.35
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
167.23
142.15
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

 Preface
Quality control in aminoacyl-tRNA synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Class I aaRS Editing Mechanisms
III. Class II aaRS Editing Mechanisms
IV. Nucleotide Determinants for Editing
V. Trans-Editing Factors and Triple Sieves
VI. Loss of Editing Function in aaRS
VII. Mistranslation and Role of Editing in Cell
Acknowledgment
Termination and post-termination events in eukaryotic translation
I. Introduction
II. Termination
III. Ribosome Recycling
IV. Reinitiation
Acknowledgments
Quality control of mRNA decoding on the bacterial ribosome
I. Introduction
II. Speed and Fidelity of Translation in vivo
III. Substrate Selection During Translation Initiation
IV. Fidelity of Elongation
V. Termination Fidelity
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Control of gene expression by translational recoding
I. Introduction
II. Programmed −1 Ribosomal Frameshifting
III. Programmed +1 Ribosomal Frameshifting
IV. Selenocysteine and Pyrrolysine: The 21st and 22nd Amino Acids
V. Termination Codon Readthrough
VI. Summary
Acknowledgments
The tmRNA ribosome-rescue system
I. Introduction
II. tmRNA–SmpB and the Mechanism of trans-Translation
III. Degradation of ssrA-Tagged Proteins and Truncated mRNA
IV. tmRNA-Independent Ribosome-Rescue Pathways
V. Origins of Nonstop mRNA in Bacteria
VI. mRNA Cleavage Resulting from Translational Arrest
VII. Other Determinants of tmRNA Activity
VIII. Role of tmRNA in Physiology and the Regulation of Gene Expression
IX. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Posttranscriptional recoding by RNA editing
I. Introduction
II. Machinery and Mechanism
III. Impact of RNA Editing
IV. Conclusions and Outlook

Description

The goal of this volume is to provide a comprehensive mechanistic and quantitative view of the processes that mediate or influence the quality control in translation. In addition to discussing processes with direct contribution to translation fidelity, such as aminoacylation of tRNAs and translation elongation itself, special attention is given to other processes with impact on quality control: detection and elimination of defective mRNAs, recycling and translation re-initiation, mRNA editing, and translational recoding through programmed frame-shifting.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive mechanistic and quantitative view of the processes that mediate or influence the quality control in translation
  • Special attention is given to other processes with impact on quality control: detection and elimination of defective mRNAs, recycling and translation re-initiation, mRNA editing, and translational recoding through programmed frame-shifting

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123864987
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123864970

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Assen Marintchev Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.