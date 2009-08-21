Fibromyalgia, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 35-2

This issue of the Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America brings the rheumatologist up to date on the latest breakthroughs in the assessment and treatment of fibromyalgia. Topics covered include fibromyalgia and central sensitization disorders; neurobiology/pathophysiology of fibromyalgia; genetics and socioenvironmental influences; neuroimaging; dysautonomia; sleep; cognition; fibromyalgia in children and adolescents; key symptom domains to be assessed in fibromyalgia; patient-reported outcome measures; nonpharmacologic therapy, including exercise, cognitive behavioral, biofeedback, acupuncture, CAM, and nutrition; pharmacotherapy; and pathophysiology and practical treatment paradigms.