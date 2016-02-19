Few Particle Problems
1st Edition
in the Nuclear Interaction
Description
Few Particle Problems in the Nuclear Interaction emerged from the International Conference on Few Particle Problems in the Nuclear Interaction held in Los Angeles, from August 28-September 1, 1972. The aim of the conference was to discuss recent developments in low and medium energy few-particle problems. This included the fields of the nuclear three-body problem; nuclear forces (in particular, three-body forces); symmetries; and the interaction of mesons, leptons, and photons with few-nucleon systems. Special sessions were also devoted to the application of the results and techniques of the few-particle research to the problems of other fields, in particular nuclear structure and astrophysics.
The conference was organized into nine plenary sessions and 13 parallel sessions. This volume contains 184 papers presented during the nine sessions on the following topics: the nucleon-nucleon interaction; three-body forces; hypernuclear systems; symmetries; three-body problems; multiparticle reactions; proposed studies of few-nucleon systems with meson factories; few-nucleon systems and leptons, mesons, and photons; and applications.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Papers Contributed to each Session
Session I: The Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
Session la: Off-Energy-Shell Interaction
Session lb: Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
Session II: Three-Body Forces
Session III: Hypernuclear Systems
Session IV: Symmetries
Session V: Three-Body Problems
Session Va: Three-Body Problems - Theory
Session Vaa: Three-Body Theory - Computational Methods
Session Vb: Three-Body Problems - Bound State
Session Vc: Three-Nucleon Systems - Elastic Scattering and Polarization
Session Vd: Deuteron Breakup
Session Ve: Three-Body Resonances
Session VI: Multiparticle Reactions
Session VIa: Four-Nucleon Systems
Session VIb: Multiparticle Reactions
Session VII: Proposed Studies of Few-Nucleon Systems with Meson Factories
Session VIII: Few-Nucleon Systems and Leptons, Mesons, and Photons
Session Villa: Interactions of Leptons, Mesons, and Photons with Few-Nucleon Systems
Session IX: Applications
Session IXa: Nuclear Structure
Contributor Index
List of Participants
Session I: The Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
(Invited Talk) The Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
Small Angle p-p Elastic Scattering at Energies Between 290 and 450 MeV
On a Coherent Non-Local Separable N-N Interaction
Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction with Yamaguchi Form Factors
A New Approach to Calculating the Nuclear Force
Combined NN and YN Analysis with Potential Models
The Polarization Structure of Reactions with Four Spin-1/2 Particles
Relative Cross Section in p-p Scattering at 4.21 MeV Obtained with a New Method
Session la: Off-Energy-Shell Interaction
Energy Dependence of Proton-Alpha Bremsstrahlung
The Half-Shell T-Matrix for the Sum of Two Potentials
Bremsstrahlung in the 3He-α Interaction
Asymmetric Neutron-Proton Bremsstrahlung at 130 MeV
Non-Coplanar Effects in Neutron-Proton Bremsstrahlung
Evidence for Large Off-Shell Effects in n-p Bremsstrahlung at 130 MeV
α-α BremsStrahlung at 9.35 MeV
Study of ‘Off Shell’ Effects in p-p Bremsstrahlung and D(p,2p)n Experiments at 156 Mev
Wave Function Models of the Two-Nucleon T-Matrix off the Energy Shell
Off-Energy-Shell Continuation of the S0 Two-Nucleon Transition Matrix
Coulomb Effects in the Near-On-Shell Nucleon-Nucleon T-Matrix
Predictions for Pion-Nucleon Bremsstrahlung
Bremsstrahlung Emission in Nuclear Scattering
Session lb: Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
Neutron-Neutron Final State Interaction in the Reaction D(n,2n)p
Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering Lengths from Incomplete Nucleon-Deuteron Breakup Experiments
A Determination of the Neutron-Neutron Scattering Length from a Kinematically Complete Experiment on the D(n,np)n Reaction at 130 MeV
Final Results of a Measurement of ann from the Reaction π-d→2nγ
On the Validity of the Impulse Approximation for the D(n,p)2n Reaction at 14 MeV
Neutron-Neutron Scattering Parameters from an Analysis of the Reaction N+D→N+N+P by an Exact Three Body Calculation
Session II: Three-Body Forces
(Invited Talk) Three Body Forces
(Invited Talk) Three Body Forces
Evidence for a Strong Three-Body Force in the Triton
Session III: Hypernuclear Systems
(Invited Talk) Few Particle Problems in Hypernuclear Physics
Excited States of Hypernuclei
Λ-∑ Coupling and Core Effects in the Light Hypernuclei
Session IV: Symmetries
(Invited Talk) Some Experimental Aspects of Symmetries
(Invited Talk) Symmetries: Some Recent Theoretical Work
Reciprocity Relations in Pion Photoproduction from 3He and 3H and the ∆I≤1 Rule
Weak Interaction and Parity Violation in Polarized Proton-Proton Scattering
Session V: Three-Body Problems
(Invited Talk) The Three-Body Problem
(Invited Talk) Some Aspects of the Three Nucleon Problem
Systematical Multiparticle Theory and its Application to the Four-Nucleon Problem
Comments on Some 3-Nucleon Reactions
Perturbative Calculation of Spin Observables in Elastic Nucleon-Deuteron Scattering
Session Va: Three-Body Problems - Theory
Quasiparticle Calculations for the Three-Nucleon System
Studies of the Resonance Phenomena by an Exactly Soluble Three-Body Model
Break-up Reactions in a Three-Particle Model
Deuteron Break Up with Separable Potentials
N-d Scattering with Local Potentials Below Breakup Threshold
An Alternative Set of Operators for Three-Particle Scattering
Comparison of the Amado Model to Simple Models for the Reaction D(p,2p)n at 30.3 MeV
Forward D(p,2p)n Reaction at 51.8 MeV
Spurious States and How to Get Rid of Them
Coulomb Effects in Proton-Induced Deuteron-Breakup Reaction
On the Adequacy of the Unitary Pole Expansion
Session Vaa: Computational Methods in Three-Body Problems
Binding Energies of Triton and Alpha-Particle with Meson-Theoretical Potentials
Comments on the Unitary Pole Expansion for the Malfliet-Tjon I and III Potentials
Some Methods of Solving the Three-Body Problem at Positive Energy
Variational Approach to Breakup Calculations in the Amado Model
Application of the Hyperspherical Function Method to the Calculation of the Triton Binding Energy with Realistic Two-Nucleon Potentials
Exact-Unitary Model Calculations of Three-Particle Scattering
Elastic Neutron-Deuteron Scattering with Local Potentials
Breakup Calculations in Neutron-Deuteron Scattering with Local Potentials
Neutron-Deuteron Elastic Scattering Above the Breakup Threshold
Separable Approximation of the Amado-Lovelace Kernel
Non-Convergence of Resonating Group Method with Approximate Channel Functions
Numerical Comparison of Faddeev and Resonating Group Method
Session Vb: Three-Body Problems - Bound State
Nearly Separable Potentials in the Triton
Capability of the Hyperspherical Expansion Method for Solving the Trinucleon Bound States
Comparison of the Sensitivity of the Binding Energies of the Triton and of Nuclear Matter to the High Energy Phase Shift
3He-3H Energy Difference and Isospin Impurities
Some Off-Shell Effects in Triton Calculations
The 1/2+ Three Nucleon States for Realistic Local Potentials Below the Breakup Threshold
Form Factor of 3He with the Hamada-Johnston Potential
On the Bound State of Three-Alpha System
The Off-Energy-Shell Nucleon-Nucleon T-Matrix and Properties of 3H and 3He
Meson Exchange Contributions to 3H Beta Decay and 3H, 3He Magnetic Moments
Non-Variational Calculation of the Triton Binding Energy with Hard-Core Spin-Dependent Local Potentials
Three-Nucleon Ground State Properties for Realistic Local and Non-local Nucleon-Nucleon Interactions
Bounds on the Off-Shell Variation of the Triton Binding Energy for Phase-Equivalent Potentials of Rank-Two
Ground State Observables of 3He and 3H
Sensitivity of 3H and 3He Properties on Low-Energy Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering Parameters, Using a Delta-Shell Potential
Session Vc: Three Nucleon Systems-Elastic Scattering and Polarization
Measurement of the Differential Cross Section for n-d Elastic Scattering at 128 MeV
Vector to Tensor Polarization Transfer in Proton-Deuteron Elastic Scattering
An Analysis of Nucleon-Deuteron Scattering Leading to a Measurement of the Deuteron’s D-State Percentage
Phase Shift Analysis of p-d Elastic Scattering
Differential Cross Section for the Elastic Scattering of 14.1 MeV Neutrons by Deuterons
Session Vd: Deuteron Breakup
Proton Total Reaction Cross Section Measurements for Deuterium in the Energy Range 20-50 MeV
Investigation of the n-p FSI in the Deuteron Break Up Reaction
D(p,2p)n and D(p,pn)p Reactions at 156 MeV
The D(α,αp)n Reaction at 165 MeV
Coplanar and Non-coplanar Proton Correlations from the d(p,2p)n Reaction at 10.0 MeV
Deuteron Breakup in the Fields of Heavy Nuclei
Analysis of D(α,αp)n Reaction
Proton Induced Deuteron Breakup
Dalitz Plots in p-d Breakup
Destructive Interference Effects in D(p,2p)n at Ep=39.5 MeV
A Study of the Reaction p(d,pp)n
Session Ve: Three-Body Resonances
A Possible Excited State of the Three-Nucleon System in a Phase-Shift Analysis of Nucleon-Deuteron Scattering
On the Existance of Virtual and Excited States in Three Baryon System
Study of the 2H(p,γ)3He Capture Reaction in the Range Ep=10-17.5 MeV
Radiative Capture of Protons by Deuterium
The D(p,2p)n Reaction at 3.8 to 5.0 MeV
Some Aspects of the Search for 3N Resonances
Three-Body Resonance
Phase Shift Analysis of Elastic Proton-Deuteron Scattering at Intermediate Energies and Possible Excited States in 3He
Session VI: Multiparticle Reactions
(Invited Talk) Graph Summation Method for Multiparticle Nuclear Reactions
(Invited Talk) Polarization Experiments and Few Nucleon Systems
(Invited Talk) Nuclear Wave Functions from Particle Transfer Data
Session Via: Four Nucleon Systems
The Cross Section for 2H(d,dp)n Away from Major Enhancements
Quasielastic Deuteron-Proton Scattering in the Reaction d(d,dp)n at Ed=52.3 MeV
The 3He(p,pd)p Reaction at 65 MeV
Comparison of the <?>+3H and <?>+3He Elastic Scatterings at 19 and 30 MeV
Asymmetry Measurements in the Elastic Scattering of Polarized Deuterons by H and 4He Between 20 and 30 MeV
Role of the Simple Mechanisms in the Proton Induced Breakup of 3He and 3H
Quasifree p-d and Quasifree p-p on 3He at 156 MeV
Electric Dipole Radiation in 4He Observed with the Polarized Proton Capture Reaction
Investigation of Excited States of 4He Via the D(d,d)D and the D(d,p)T Reactions Using a Polarized Deuteron Beam
Scattering States of the 4He System
A Calculation for Polarization Values of Elastic p-3He Scattering
Tests of 3He Wave-functions Via the 3He(p,2p)d and 3He(p,2p)d* Reactions
Treiman-Yang Test for D+D→D+P+N
A Study of the 3He(p,2p)d and 3He(p,2p)pn Reactions at 45.0 MeV
Accurate Deuteron-Deuteron Elastic Scattering Cross Sections
Theory of the Four-Particle System with Pairlnteractions
Nuclear Spectroscopy in 4He with Two Particle Reactions
The Deuteron-Exchange Pole in p-3He Scattering
The (p,2p) Reaction on d, He3, and He4 at 65 MeV
Preliminary Measurements of Polarization Transfer in 4He(<?>)4He Elastic Scattering
Experimental tests on the Purity of Nucleon-Nucleon 1S0, Final-State Interaction
Angular Distributions for the Reactions 3He + p→d + (pp) and 3He + p→p + (pd)
Optical Model Analysis of Neutron-Tritium Scattering
Session VIb: Multiparticle Reactions
Multiparticle Breakup Reactions on Some Light Nuclei Induced by 14.4 MeV Neutrons
Quasifree Processes in the Reactions 3H+3He, 2He+3H and 2H+ H
Odd-Even Features in the Effective Interaction Between Light Nuclei
Energy Dependence of p-n Proximity Scattering
Significance of the New Three-Body Break-up Mechanism Found in the Study of the 7Li(p,2d)4He Reaction
Proximity Scattering Really Exists
Final State Interaction Calculation of the Angular Correlation of the Jπ,=2- Level of 4He
A p-d Final State Coulomb Interaction from 2H(α,dt)1H with Eα=70 MeV
Quasifree Proton-Proton Scattering in He
A Comparison of p,2p and p,pn Knockout from 6Li
Analyzing Powers in the 3He(<?>,p)4He Reaction at Energies Less Than 1.0 MeV
Scattering of Deuterons by 3He
Three-Body Reactions Studied with "BOL"
The 3He(t,d)4He Reaction at Low Energies: Strongly Energy Dependent Deviations from the Barshay-Temmer Symmetry
Session VII: Proposed Studies of Few Nucleon Systems with Meson Factories
(Invited Talk) Proposed Studies in Few Nucleon Research with the TRIUMF Cyclotron
(Invited Talk) State of the Experimental Program at SIN
(Invited Talk) Research on Few Particle Systems at LAMPF
Session VIII: Few Nucleon Systems and Leptons, Mesons, and Photons
(Invited Talk) Mesic Interactions in Very Light Nuclei
(Invited Talk) Weak Interaction of Leptons with Few-Nucleon Systems-Meson and Nucleon-Isobar Effects
(Invited Talk) Electron Scattering and Few Nucleon Systems
Session Villa: Interactions of Leptons and Mesons with Few Nucleon Systems
Faddeev Approach to Pion Production
Two-Body Photodisintegration Cross Sections of 3He and 4He in the Region of ∆(1236)
Anomaly in the 4He(γ,pπ-) Reaction Around the ∆(1236) Resonance
The 3-3 Resonance in the Pion Photoproduction 3He(γ,π+)3H
Photon Spectra from Pion Absorption on 3He and 6Li
Neutrino-Deuteron Interaction Cross Sections at LAMPF Energies
Preliminary Results of the Measurement of the (π+,4He) Interaction at US and 150 MeV
Photoneutron Angular Distribution for 4He
Measurement of the Spectrum of Backward Photons from Radiative Pion-Proton Scattering at 260 and 295 MeV
Negative Pion Capture in Helium
Absorption of S-Wave Pions by 6Li
Muon Capture in Deuterium in the Elementary Particle Treatment
Neutrino Disintegration of the Deuteron
Sign of the T=3/2 ∑N Amplitude from ∑-d Scattering
Session IX: Applications
(Invited Talk) Few Nucleon Systems: Applications
(Invited Talk) Few Nucleon Problems in Astrophysics
Session IXa: Nuclear Structure
Low-Lying 0+ States of 16O in the α-Particle Model of Light Nuclei
Strong Interaction Effects in Antiprotonic Atoms
Validity of DWBA in a Three-Body Model of Stripping
Nuclear Reactions and Structure Problems in the 7- and 8- Nucleon Systems
Quasifree α-α Scattering in the Reaction 20Ne(α,2α)16O at 80 MeV
Are the Solar-Neutrino Experiments Suggestive of the Existance of a Resonance in the 3He+3He System?
Breakup of 12C into Three Alphas at Ex=18.36 MeV
Peripheral Breakup of 3He on 197Au
The Three-Body Nature of.Nuclear Reactions Involving Sequential Decays
J-Dependence in Knock-out Reactions
Three α-Particle System in 12C Excited States
Supermultiplet Expansion and Oscillator Cluster Parentage in Light Nuclei
Energy Calculations for 6Li with Short-Range Dynamical Correlations
Panalyzation as a Probe of the Mechanism of Deuteron Disintegration
Does an ℓI-independent α-α Interaction Exist?
Differences in the Three-Body Final States of 10B(d,α)αα and 9Be(3He,α)αα at Low Energies
Connection Between the Level Structure of 4He and (5He, 5Li)
Three Body Break-up of 12C by 52 MeV Proton?
Structure of 10B Formed by the Reaction 9Be+p
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1052
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601124