Fetal Physiological Measurements provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of fetal and neonatal physiological measurements. This book discusses the accuracy of ultrasound autocorrelation method. Organized into seven parts encompassing 45 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various factors that cause fetal heart sounds to differ from those after birth. This text then examines the importance of phonocardiography in monitoring the fetal cardiovascular system. Other chapters consider the significant relationship between the fetal heart rate patterns and uterine activity, wherein each uterine contraction represents a stress for the fetus. This book discusses as well the assessment of fetal motor activity in utero, which became feasible after the introduction of real-time ultrasound into obstetrics. The final chapter deals with the primary causes of neurological morbidity and mortality related to determinable events in the neonatal period. This book is a valuable resource for obstetricians, pediatricians, physiologists, and biomedical engineers.

Table of Contents



Fetal General

1 A New Look at Fetal Phonocardiography Using a Transducer of Improved Sensitivity and Bandwidth

2 The Spectrum of the Fetal Phonocardiogram as an Indicator of Fetal Maturity

3 A Fibreoptic Pressure Transducer for Intrauterine Monitoring Leif

4 Objective Recording of Fetal Movements in Early Pregnancy

5 Echocardiographic Assessment of Haemodynamics in Small-for-Gestational-Age Fetuses

6 Antenatal Measurement of Beat-to-Beat Fetal Heart Rate Variation: Accuracy of the Hewlett-Packard Ultrasound Autocorrelation Technique

7 Low Antepartum Fetal Heart Rate Variability Predicts Late Decelerations in Labor of Low Risk Pregnancies

8 The Volumetric Growth of the Human Placenta: A Preliminary Report of a Computer-Supported Ultrasonographic Study

9 Hypoxanthine, Lactate, pH; Indices of Fetal Hypoxia?

10 Apgar Score and Cord pH in Relation to Length of Second Stage

11 In Vivo Observations on Intravascular Blood Pressure in the Fetus during Mid-Pregnancy

12 Interpretation of Amniotic Fluid Measurements by Means of Some Multi-Variate Methods

13 Fetal Head Compression during the Second Stage of Labor: A New Measuring Method

Fetal Monitoring

Keynote:

14 Measurement of Heart Rate Variation in the Human Fetus

15 The Correlation of Maternal and Fetal Heart Rates - an Important Aspect of CTG Interpretation

16 Heart Rate Variation and Movement Incidence in Growth-Retarded Fetuses with Decelerative with Heart Rate Patterns: Correlations with Fetal Acidbase Status

17 Cycles of Fetal Heart Rate Variability in Spontaneous and Induced Labor

18 The Effect of Noise on the Accuracy of the Determination of Fetal Heart Rate Variability

19 The Fetal Phonocardiogram

20 Observations on the Evolution of Human Fetal Acidosis

21 Reservations about the Methods of Assessing at Birth the Predictive Value of Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring Including Premature Interruption of the Feto-Placental Circulation

Blood Gas

Keynote:

22 Skin Surface Gas Pressures and Transcutaneous Blood Gas Analysis

23 Blood Gas Analysis in the Unstressed Human Fetus at 17-22 Weeks' Gestation

24 Continuous Simultaneous Tissue-pH and Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide Monitoring during Labor

25 Transcutaneous PCOZ Monitoring of the Fetus during Labor

26 Experimental Head Compression on Transcutaneous Oxygen Tension in the Fetal Lamb

27 A Technique for Continuous Measurements of Materno-Fetal Gas Transfer Using mass Spectrometry Suitable for Non-Invasive Intrapartum Placental Function Testing in Man

Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiography

Keynote:

28 Measurement of Human Umbilical Venous Blood Flow in Utero

29 Ultrasonic Measurements of the Blood Velocity and Pulsatile Diameter Changes in the Fetal Descending Aorta

30 Non-Invasive Investigations of Fetal and Maternal Hemodynamics

31 An Improved Echo-Tracker for Studies on Pulse Waves in the Fetal Aorta

32 Clinical Value of Prenatal Cardiac Investigation in High Risk Pregnancies

33 Pulsed Doppler Evaluation of the Fetal and Neonatal Circulation

34 On-Line Monitoring of Fetal Blood Flow Velocities Using Pulsed Doppler Ultrasound

35 Fetal Heart Rate Variability Calculated by an External Technique during Pregnancy

Signal Processing

36 Detection of Components of Autonomic Cardiac Control by Time Series Analysis of Heart Rate in Lambs: Technical Report

37 Computation and Evaluation of Heart-Rate and Stroke Volume Oscillations in Fetal Lambs

38 A Digital System for Rapid Transmission and Distant Computer-Processing of Antepartum Fetal Heart Rate Recordings

39 The Use of a Purpose-Built Microcomputer for the Automatic Diagnosis of Fetal Distress

Developing Countries

40 Perinatal Technology Transfer and Impact of Neonatal Intensive Care on Neonatal Mortality in a Developing Country - Saudi Arabia

41 A Suggested Regional Newborn Screening Program for the Arabian Gulf States, and Aramco Newborn Screening Program Experience in Saudi Arabia

42 Perinatal Technology in a Developed Country - Japan

43 Predictive Value of Cervimetric Progress Indicated by Inductopartogram

44 Organization of Neonatal Intensive Care and Perinatal Mortality in Libya

Appendix

Keynote:

45 Positron Emission Tomography in the Newborn: Regional CBF in the Preterm Infant with Intraventricular Hemorrhage and Hemorrhagic Intracerebral Involvement and in the Asphyxiated Term Infant

Contributors

Index