Fetal Monitoring in Practice
3rd Edition
Description
Simple, direct and practical, this popular book has been comprehensively updated to cover recent guidelines and procedures. It offers a practical and accessible approach to fetal monitoring, to ensure both safe delivery and recognising the emotional needs of the mother and family. Essential concepts are presented in an accessible manner, well illustrated with real case histories and heart-rate patterns.
Key Features
- Accessible, straightforward style
- Real case histories and fetal heart-rate patterns
- Recording of maternal heart rate
- Fetal ECG waveform analysis
- Basic pathophysiology
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Clinical assessment and recording
3 Electronic fetal monitoring: terminology
4 Control of the fetal heart and NICE guidelines
5 Cardiotocographic interpretation: the basics
6 Antepartum fetal surveillance
7 The admission test by cardiotocography or by auscultation
8 Cardiotocographic interpretation: clinical scenario
9 Contraction assessment
10 Oxytocin and fetal heart rate changes
11 Cardiotocographic interpretation: more difficult problems
12 The role of the scalp
13 Alterntaive methods of intrapartum fetal surveillance
14 Computer technology and the cardiotocograph
15 Medico-legal issues
16 Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 28th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063893
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032943
About the Author
Donald Gibb
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, The Birth Company, London, UK
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK