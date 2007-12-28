Fetal Monitoring in Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443100048, 9780702063893

Fetal Monitoring in Practice

3rd Edition

Authors: Donald Gibb Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
eBook ISBN: 9780702063893
eBook ISBN: 9780702032943
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th December 2007
Page Count: 264
Simple, direct and practical, this popular book has been comprehensively updated to cover recent guidelines and procedures. It offers a practical and accessible approach to fetal monitoring, to ensure both safe delivery and recognising the emotional needs of the mother and family. Essential concepts are presented in an accessible manner, well illustrated with real case histories and heart-rate patterns.

  • Accessible, straightforward style
  • Real case histories and fetal heart-rate patterns
  • Recording of maternal heart rate
  • Fetal ECG waveform analysis
  • Basic pathophysiology

1 Introduction

2 Clinical assessment and recording

3 Electronic fetal monitoring: terminology

4 Control of the fetal heart and NICE guidelines

5 Cardiotocographic interpretation: the basics

6 Antepartum fetal surveillance

7 The admission test by cardiotocography or by auscultation

8 Cardiotocographic interpretation: clinical scenario

9 Contraction assessment

10 Oxytocin and fetal heart rate changes

11 Cardiotocographic interpretation: more difficult problems

12 The role of the scalp

13 Alterntaive methods of intrapartum fetal surveillance

14 Computer technology and the cardiotocograph

15 Medico-legal issues

16 Conclusion

Donald Gibb

Independent Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, The Birth Company, London, UK

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK

