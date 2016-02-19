Fetal Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125226011, 9781483218991

Fetal Endocrinology

1st Edition

Editors: Miles J. Novy John A. Resko
eBook ISBN: 9781483218991
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 440
Description

Fetal Endocrinology covers many facets of primate reproductive biology. The book discusses some thoughts on the fetoplacental unit and parturition in primates; the development and function of the human fetal adrenal cortex; and postnatum evolution of the adrenal glands of rhesus macaques. The text also describes the regulation of fetoplacental steroidogenesis in rhesus macaque; the comparative biological, immunologic, and chemical properties of the primate chorionic gonadotropins; and urinary estrogens during pregnancy in diverse species.
The secretion and physiology of chorionic somatomammotropin in primates; the placental thyroid stimulators and thyroid function in pregnancy; and growth factors in fetal growth and development are also considered. The book further tackles the production and activity of placental releasing hormone; the endocrinology of parturition; and sex-determining genes and gene regulation. The text also looks into the testicular hormone production in fetal rhesus macaque; the control of pituitary gonadotropin secretion in fetal rhesus macaque; and the development of the regulatory mechanisms of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal system in the human fetus. The development of the fetal adrenals in nonhuman primates and perspectives in fetal endocrinology are also encompassed. Reproductive physiologists, pediatricians, gynecologists, and endocrinologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Some New Thoughts on the Fetoplacental Unit and Parturition in Primates

Development and Function of the Human Fetal Adrenal Cortex

Postnatum Evolution of the Adrenal Glands of Rhesus Macaques

Regulation of Fetoplacental Steroidogenesis in Rhesus Macaques

Primate Chorionic Gonadotropins: Their Comparative Biological, Immunologic, and Chemical Properties

Comparison of Urinary Estrogens during Pregnancy in Diverse Species

Chorionic Somatomammotropin in Primates: Secretion and Physiology

Placental Thyroid Stimulators and Thyroid Function in Pregnancy

Growth Factors in Fetal Growth and Development

Production and Activity of Placental Releasing Hormones

Endocrinology of Parturition

Sex-Determining Genes and Gene Regulation

Testicular Hormone Production in Fetal Rhesus Macaques

Control of Pituitary Gonadotropin Secretion in Fetal Rhesus Macaques

Development of the Regulatory Mechanisms of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal System in the Human Fetus: The Chorionic-Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal Axis

Pituitary Peptides in Primate Fetuses

Differentiation of Male Social Traits in Female Rhesus Macaques by Prenatal Treatment with Androgens: Variation

in Type of Androgen, Duration, and Timing of Treatment

Endocrine Control of Sexual Differentiation in the Human

Male Pseudohermaphroditism Secondary to 5α-Reductase Deficiency: A Review

Development of the Fetal Adrenals in Nonhuman Primates: Electron Microscopy

Perspectives in Fetal Endocrinology

Index

About the Editor

Miles J. Novy

John A. Resko

