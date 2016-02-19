Fetal Endocrinology
1st Edition
Description
Fetal Endocrinology covers many facets of primate reproductive biology. The book discusses some thoughts on the fetoplacental unit and parturition in primates; the development and function of the human fetal adrenal cortex; and postnatum evolution of the adrenal glands of rhesus macaques. The text also describes the regulation of fetoplacental steroidogenesis in rhesus macaque; the comparative biological, immunologic, and chemical properties of the primate chorionic gonadotropins; and urinary estrogens during pregnancy in diverse species.
The secretion and physiology of chorionic somatomammotropin in primates; the placental thyroid stimulators and thyroid function in pregnancy; and growth factors in fetal growth and development are also considered. The book further tackles the production and activity of placental releasing hormone; the endocrinology of parturition; and sex-determining genes and gene regulation. The text also looks into the testicular hormone production in fetal rhesus macaque; the control of pituitary gonadotropin secretion in fetal rhesus macaque; and the development of the regulatory mechanisms of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal system in the human fetus. The development of the fetal adrenals in nonhuman primates and perspectives in fetal endocrinology are also encompassed. Reproductive physiologists, pediatricians, gynecologists, and endocrinologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Some New Thoughts on the Fetoplacental Unit and Parturition in Primates
Development and Function of the Human Fetal Adrenal Cortex
Postnatum Evolution of the Adrenal Glands of Rhesus Macaques
Regulation of Fetoplacental Steroidogenesis in Rhesus Macaques
Primate Chorionic Gonadotropins: Their Comparative Biological, Immunologic, and Chemical Properties
Comparison of Urinary Estrogens during Pregnancy in Diverse Species
Chorionic Somatomammotropin in Primates: Secretion and Physiology
Placental Thyroid Stimulators and Thyroid Function in Pregnancy
Growth Factors in Fetal Growth and Development
Production and Activity of Placental Releasing Hormones
Endocrinology of Parturition
Sex-Determining Genes and Gene Regulation
Testicular Hormone Production in Fetal Rhesus Macaques
Control of Pituitary Gonadotropin Secretion in Fetal Rhesus Macaques
Development of the Regulatory Mechanisms of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal System in the Human Fetus: The Chorionic-Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal Axis
Pituitary Peptides in Primate Fetuses
Differentiation of Male Social Traits in Female Rhesus Macaques by Prenatal Treatment with Androgens: Variation
in Type of Androgen, Duration, and Timing of Treatment
Endocrine Control of Sexual Differentiation in the Human
Male Pseudohermaphroditism Secondary to 5α-Reductase Deficiency: A Review
Development of the Fetal Adrenals in Nonhuman Primates: Electron Microscopy
Perspectives in Fetal Endocrinology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218991