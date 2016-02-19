Fetal Endocrinology covers many facets of primate reproductive biology. The book discusses some thoughts on the fetoplacental unit and parturition in primates; the development and function of the human fetal adrenal cortex; and postnatum evolution of the adrenal glands of rhesus macaques. The text also describes the regulation of fetoplacental steroidogenesis in rhesus macaque; the comparative biological, immunologic, and chemical properties of the primate chorionic gonadotropins; and urinary estrogens during pregnancy in diverse species.

The secretion and physiology of chorionic somatomammotropin in primates; the placental thyroid stimulators and thyroid function in pregnancy; and growth factors in fetal growth and development are also considered. The book further tackles the production and activity of placental releasing hormone; the endocrinology of parturition; and sex-determining genes and gene regulation. The text also looks into the testicular hormone production in fetal rhesus macaque; the control of pituitary gonadotropin secretion in fetal rhesus macaque; and the development of the regulatory mechanisms of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal system in the human fetus. The development of the fetal adrenals in nonhuman primates and perspectives in fetal endocrinology are also encompassed. Reproductive physiologists, pediatricians, gynecologists, and endocrinologists will find the book invaluable.