Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Section I Fertilization Events

1 Gamete Transport

I. Introduction

II. Sperm Transport

III. Oocyte Transport

IV. A Model for Gamete Transport

References

2 Sperm Motility ActIVation and Chemoattraction

I. Introduction

II. Assays

III. Motility Acquisition

IV. Motility ActIVation

V. Motility Modulation in the Female ReproductIVe Tract

VI. Egg-associated Motility Stimulation

VII. Chemoattraction

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Capacitation

I. Introduction

II. initiation, Propagation, and Termination of Capacitation

III. Molecular Mechanism of Capacitation

IV. Physiological Mechanism and Role of Capacitation

V Conclusions

References

4 Function of the Egg's Extracellular Matrix

I. Introduction

II. The Cumulus Oophorus

III. The Zona Pellucida

IV. Future Directions

References

5 Sperm Adhesion to the Extracellular Matrix of the Egg

I. Introduction

II. Basic Biology of Sperm-Eem Adhesion

III. Identification of Eem Adhesion Molecules

IV. Future Prospects and Directions

References

6 Signal Transduction Mechanisms Regulating Sperm Acrosomal Exocytosis

I. Introduction

II. Biogenesis and Morphology of the Acrosome

III. Biological Significance of Acrosomal Exocytosis

IV. Physiological Site of Acrosomal Exocytosis

V. The Zona Pellucida and Progesterone as Physiological Inducers of Acrosomal Exocytosis

VI. Sperm-associated Receptor/Binding Proteins for the Zona Pellucida and Progesterone

VII. Signal Transduction Mechanisms Mediating the Effects of the Zona Pellucida and Progesterone

References

7 Regulation of Sperm Lon Currents

I. Importance of Ion Channels

II. Sperm Ion Transport and EnVIronmental Sensing

III. Modulation of Sperm Ion Transport by Diffusible Egg Components

IV. Modulation of Sperm Ion Transport During the Acrosome Reaction

V. Spermatogenic Cells, A New Tool To Study Sperm Ion Channels

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

8 Function of the Sperm Acrosome

I. Introduction

II. The Prevailing View: the Acrosome Reaction Model

III. An AlternatIVe Paradigm: the Acrosomal Exocytosis Model

IV. Other Considerations of Acrosomal Proteins

V. Future Directions

VI. Summary

References

9 Gamete Fusion in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Specificity of Gamete Fusion

III. A Hypothetical Pathway Leading to Sperm-Egg Fusion

IV. Sperm and Egg Surface Proteins Involved in Gamete Binding and Fusion

V. Hypothetical Steps After Binding and Before Fusion

VI. Sperm Tail Stiffening

VII. Fusion in Other Systems

VIII. Prospectus

References

10 Membrane Events of Egg Activation

I. Introduction

II. Ca2+ Waves and Oscillations At Fertilization

III. Electrical Events and Fertilization

IV. The Latent Period of Fertilization 327

V. Signaling Molecules and Mechanisms Leading To Ca2+ Release

VI. Sperm as a Ca2+ Conduit

VII. Sperm Contact as the Signal

VIII. The Sperm Content Hypothesis

IX. Conclusions

References

Section II Unique Problems and Applications

11 Molecular Genetics of Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. Gametes Have Unusual Characteristics

III. Genetic Model Systems

References

12 Gamete Immunobiology

I. Introduction

II. Fetal and Neonatal Germ Cells

III. The Developing Immune System

IV. Immune Response To Gametes in the Fetal, Neonatal, and Prepubertal Stages

V. Immune Response To Gametes in the Adult

VI. Immune Response To Male Gametes in the Adult Female

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

13 Fertilization Biophysics

I. Introduction

II. Sperm as Force-Generating Machines

III. Tethering Sperm

IV. Sperm Capture By Eggs

V. Sperm Penetration of Egg Coats

VI. The Transition From Sperm Adhesion To Penetration of the Zona Pellucida

VII. Summary

References

14 Applications of Fertility Regulation for the Management of Wild and Domestic Species

I. Introduction

II. Case Studies On Wildlife Management

III. Fertility Control: Targets and Immunological Intervention

IV. Reproductive Tract Immune Responses

V. Bait DelIVery of An ImmunocontraceptIVe Vaccine

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

