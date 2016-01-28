Ferri's Netter Patient Advisor
3rd Edition
with Online Access at www.NetterReference.com
Description
Bring the clear and didactic art of Netter to your patients! Make patient engagement and compliance as easy as possible with the new edition of Ferri’s Netter’s Patient Advisor. These printable handouts pair clear explanations by renowned author Dr. Fred Ferri with thousands of Netter and Netter-style illustrations for a greater understanding of each health condition and what patients can do to facilitate their own care.
Key Features
- Highly visual and succinct handouts were designed to offer patients the information they need to know in a quick, memorable format.
- PDFs include a space for notes and a field for Health Care Provider information.
- Browse the text by specialty or alphabetically.
- Handouts are designed in a single-page (front/back) format for convenience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1048
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323393249
About the Authors
Fred Ferri Author
Dr. Ferri is a Clinical Professor of Community Health at the Alpert Medical School, Brown University and author of over 30 medical books. He has been the best selling medical author in the United States over the past 25 years and is also well known and respected internationally. He has been a visiting Professor at other medical schools and many of his books have been translated in several languages. In addition to his numerous publications, he has had a distinguished academic career at Brown University where he has received several awards for his dedication to teaching including the Brown University Excellence in Teaching award and Dean’s teaching Award, and with the American College of Physicians where he was inducted as a Fellow in the ACP and has been a recipient of the Irving Addison Beck Award from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island