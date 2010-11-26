Fenner's Veterinary Virology
4th Edition
Description
Fenner's Veterinary, Virology, Fourth Edition, is the long awaited new edition of Veterinary Virology, 3e, which was published in 1999. Fully revised and updated by the new author team, part I presents the fundamental principles of virology related to animal infection and disease, and part II addresses the clinical features, pathogenesis, diagnosis, epidemiology and prevention of individual diseases.
New to this Edition
- New author team - one main author to ensure that the book reads like an authored book but with the benefit of using experts to contribute to specific topics
- Text has been refocused - part I has been condensed and where appropriate incorporated into part II to make it more user friendly
- The number of figures have been increased and are now in full color
Key Features
- Fully revised and updated to include the latest information in the field of veterinary virology
- Beautifully illustrated color figures throughout
- Organized and current information provided by an expert team of authors
Readership
Veterinary undergraduate and graduate students, postgraduates studying animal viruses, virologists, microbiologists, and veterinarians interested in infectious diseases
Table of Contents
PART I: THE PRINCIPLES OF VETERINARY AND ZOONOTIC VIROLOGY
1. The Nature of Viruses
2. Virus Replication
3. The Pathogenesis of Virus Infections
4. Antiviral Immunity and Prophylaxis
5. The Diagnosis of Virus Infections
6. The Epidemiology of Virus Infections
PART II : VETERINARY AND ZOONOTIC VIRUSES
7. Poxviridae
8. Asfarviridae and Iridoviridae
9. Herpesvirales
10. Adenoviridae
11. Papillomaviridae and Polyomaviridae
12. Parvoviridae
13. Circoviridae
14. Retroviridae
15. Reoviridae
16. Birnaviridae
17. Paramyxoviridae
18. Rhabdoviridae
19. Filoviridae
20. Bornaviridae
21. Orthomyxoviridae
22. Bunyaviridae
23. Arenaviridae
24. Coronaviridae
25. Arteriviridae
26. Picornaviridae
27. Caliciviridae
28. Astroviridae
29. Togaviridae
30. Flaviviridae
31. Other Viruses: Hepesviruses, Hepadnaviridae, Deltavirus, Anelloviruses and Unclassified Viruses
32. Prions: Agents of Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 26th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751584
About the Editor
N. Maclachlan
Department of Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Davis, CA, USA
Edward J Dubovi
Director-Virology Laboratory, Animal Health Diagnostic Center, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
