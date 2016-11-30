Fenner and White's Medical Virology
5th Edition
Description
Fenner and White's Medical Virology, Fifth Edition provides an integrated view of related sciences, from cell biology, to medical epidemiology and human social behavior. The perspective represented by this book, that of medical virology as an infectious disease science, is meant to provide a starting point, an anchor, for those who must relate the subject to clinical practice, public health practice, scholarly research, and other endeavors.
The book presents detailed exposition on the properties of viruses, how viruses replicate, and how viruses cause disease. These chapters are then followed by an overview of the principles of diagnosis, epidemiology, and how virus infections can be controlled. The first section concludes with a discussion on emergence and attempts to predict the next major public health challenges.
These form a guide for delving into the specific diseases of interest to the reader as described in Part II. This lucid and concise, yet comprehensive, text is admirably suited to the needs of not only advanced students of science and medicine, but also postgraduate students, teachers, and research workers in all areas of virology.
Key Features
- Features updated and expanded coverage of pathogenesis and immunity
- Contains the latest laboratory diagnostic methods
- Provides insights into clinical features of human viral disease, vaccines, chemotherapy, epidemiology, and control
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, postgraduates, lecturers and researchers in virology, medicine, infectious diseases, microbiology, immunology and pathology. Also public health officials
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Part I: Principles of Virology
- Chapter 1. History and Impact of Virology
- Abstract
- Why Study Virology?
- A Brief History of Virology
- The Virosphere
- The Nature of Viruses
- Scope of This Book
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Classification of Viruses and Phylogenetic Relationships
- Abstract
- Viral Taxonomy
- Viral Nomenclature
- Groupings of Viruses on the Basis of Epidemiological Criteria
- Taxonomy and the Causal Relationship between Virus and Disease
- Genome Sequencing and Virus Evolution
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Virion Structure and Composition
- Abstract
- Physical Methods for Studying Virus Structure
- Chemical Composition of Virions
- Virion Symmetry
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Virus Replication
- Abstract
- Growth of Viruses
- The Virus Replication Cycle
- Satellite Viruses and Viroids
- Generation of Genetic Diversity
- Quantitative Virus Assays
- Defective Interfering Viruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Innate Immunity
- Abstract
- Innate Responses
- Monocytes, Macrophages, and Dendritic Cells
- The Role of Natural Killer (NK) Cells and the Link with Adaptive Immunity
- The Importance of Molecular Recognition
- Interferons
- Cell Death and Apoptosis
- Evasion Strategies
- Further Reading
- Chapter 6. Adaptive Immune Responses to Infection
- Abstract
- Overview of the Adaptive Immune Responses to Viral Infection
- The Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) and Antigen Presentation
- Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Recovery from Viral Infection
- Neutralization of Viral Infectivity by Antibodies
- Immunity to Reinfection
- Immunological Memory
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Pathogenesis of Virus Infections
- Abstract
- The Incoming Virus Inoculum
- Routes of Entry—A Major Factor Governing the Specific Pattern of Infection
- Mechanisms of Virus Spread Within the Body
- Virus Infection of Target Organs
- Persistent Virus Infections—Mechanisms Influencing Persistence
- Mechanisms of Disease Production
- Viruses and Immunosuppression
- Viral Virulence and Host Resistance to Infection
- Co-infections
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Patterns of Infection
- Abstract
- Transient Localized Infections
- Transient Systemic Infections
- Persistent Infections
- Persistent Localized Infections
- Persistent Systemic Infections
- Further Reading
- Chapter 9. Mechanisms of Viral Oncogenesis
- Abstract
- Definitions and Overview of Virus Transformation
- Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes
- Oncogenesis by Retroviruses
- Oncogenesis by Small DNA Viruses
- Oncogenesis by Large DNA Viruses
- Other Important Viruses Associated with Cancers
- The Prevention and Management of Virally Induced Tumors
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Laboratory Diagnosis of Virus Diseases
- Abstract
- Rationale for Performing Laboratory Virus Diagnosis
- Collection, Packaging, and Transport of Samples
- Direct Identification of Virus, Viral Antigen, or Viral Genome
- Virus Isolation
- Measurement of Serum Antibodies
- Interpretation of Laboratory Results
- Laboratory Safety
- Further Reading
- Chapter 11. Vaccines and Vaccination
- Abstract
- Vaccine Design and Production
- Vaccine Safety, Efficacy, and Practical Usage
- Factors Affecting Vaccine Safety
- Passive Protection
- Vaccination Policy and Programs
- Further Reading
- Chapter 12. Antiviral Chemotherapy
- Abstract
- Strategies for the Development of AntiViral Agents
- Clinical Application
- Clinical Strategies
- Mechanisms of Action and Role of Individual AntiViral Drugs
- Newer Approaches Under Development
- Further Reading
- Chapter 13. Epidemiology of Viral Infections
- Abstract
- Mechanisms of Virus Survival
- Viral Shedding and Routes of Transmission
- Factors Affecting the Dynamics of Viral Infections
- Epidemiological Investigations
- Mathematical Modeling
- Further Reading
- Chapter 14. Control, Prevention, and Eradication
- Abstract
- Surveillance and Modeling of Virus Diseases
- Measures to Minimize Transmission
- Immunization
- Eradication
- Bioterrorism
- Further Reading
- Chapter 15. Emerging Virus Diseases
- Abstract
- Increased Recognition and Changes in Disease Patterns
- Factors Affecting Emergence
- Climate Change
- Ease of Travel
- Animals as a Source of Human Diseases
- Prevention and Control
- Further Reading
- Chapter 1. History and Impact of Virology
- Part II: Specific Virus Diseases of Humans
- Chapter 16. Poxviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Poxviruses
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Orthopoxvirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Molluscipoxvirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Yatapoxvirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Parapoxvirus
- Further Reading
- Chapter 17. Herpesviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of the Viruses
- Herpes Simplex Virus Infection
- Varicella-Zoster Virus Infection
- Cytomegalovirus Infection
- Human Herpesviruses 6 and 7 (HHV-6 and HHV-7) Infection
- Epstein-Barr Virus Infection
- Human Herpesvirus 8 (HHV-8: Kaposi’s Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus) Infection
- B Virus (Macacine Herpesvirus 1) Infection
- Further Reading
- Chapter 18. Adenoviruses
- Abstract
- Classification
- Properties of Adenoviruses
- Virus Replication
- Adenovirus Diseases
- Pathogenesis, Pathology, and Immunity
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology, Prevention, Control, Treatment
- Adenoviruses as Vectors for the Delivery of Heterologous DNA
- Further Reading
- Chapter 19. Papillomaviruses
- Abstract
- Classification
- Properties of Papillomaviruses
- Viral Replication
- Clinical Features
- Pathogenesis and Immunity
- Natural History of Genital HPV Infection
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology
- Treatment and Prevention
- Further Reading
- Chapter 20. Polyomaviruses
- Abstract
- Classification, Properties, and Replication
- Pathogenesis
- BK Polyomavirus
- JC Polyomavirus
- Other Recently Described Human Polyomaviruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 21. Parvoviruses
- Abstract
- Classification
- Properties of Parvoviridae
- Viral Replication
- Parvovirus B19
- Pathogenesis and Immunity
- Clinical Features
- Transient Aplastic Crisis
- Other Complications of Parvovirus B19 Infection
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology
- Treatment and Control
- Dependoviruses
- Human Bocaviruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 22. Hepatitis B and Hepatitis Delta Viruses
- Abstract
- Hepatitis B Virus
- Hepatitis Delta Virus
- Classification
- Virion Properties
- Viral Replication
- Clinical Features
- Pathogenesis
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology
- Treatment and Prevention
- Further Reading
- Chapter 23. Retroviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Retroviridae
- Viral Replication
- Human T cell Lymphotropic Viruses
- Human Immunodeficiency Viruses
- Subfamily Spumavirinae
- Further Reading
- Chapter 24. Reoviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Reoviruses
- Viral Replication
- Rotavirus Gastroenteritis
- Orbiviruses
- Coltiviruses
- Orthoreoviruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 25. Orthomyxoviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Orthomyxoviruses
- Influenza
- Further Reading
- Chapter 26. Paramyxoviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Paramyxoviruses
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection
- Parainfluenza Virus Infections
- Human Metapneumovirus Infection
- Measles
- Mumps
- Henipavirus Infections
- Further Reading
- Chapter 27. Rhabdoviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Rhabdoviruses
- Rabies
- Vesicular Stomatitis and Other Rhabdoviruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 28. Filoviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Bunyaviruses
- Ebola and Marburg Virus Disease (Ebola and Marburg Hemorrhagic Fever)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 29. Bunyaviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Bunyaviruses
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Orthobunyavirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Phlebovirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Nairovirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Hantavirus
- Further Reading
- Chapter 30. Arenaviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Arenaviruses
- Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus Infection
- Lassa Fever
- Lujo Virus Infection
- South American Hemorrhagic Fevers
- Further Reading
- Chapter 31. Coronaviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Coronaviruses
- Human Coronavirus Infections
- Severe Acute Respiratory Virus (SARS-CoV)
- Middle East Respiratory Virus (MERS-CoV)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 32. Picornaviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Picornaviruses
- Poliomyelitis
- Enteroviruses A, B, C, D, and Parechoviruses
- Human Rhinoviruses A, B, and C
- Hepatitis A (HAV)
- Further Reading
- Chapter 33. Caliciviruses
- Abstract
- Classification
- Virion Properties
- Calicivirus (Norovirus and Sapovirus) Gastroenteritis
- Further Reading
- Chapter 34. Astroviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Astroviruses
- Clinical Features
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology
- Prevention
- Further Reading
- Chapter 35. Togaviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Togaviruses
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Alphavirus
- Alphaviruses Causing Encephalitis—Eastern, Western, and Venezuelan Encephalitis
- Alphavirus Infections Marked by Fever, Rash, Myalgia, Arthralgia, and Arthritis
- Chikungunya
- Other Alphavirus Infections
- Disease Caused by the Rubivirus Rubella Virus
- Further Reading
- Chapter 36. Flaviviruses
- Abstract
- Properties of Flaviviruses
- Diseases Caused by Mosquito-Borne Member Viruses of the Genus Flavivirus
- Yellow Fever
- Dengue
- Zika Virus
- Japanese Encephalitis
- West Nile Virus Infection
- St. Louis Encephalitis
- Usutu Virus Infection
- Murray Valley (Australian) Encephalitis
- Rocio Virus Encephalitis
- Diseases Caused by Tick-Borne Members of the Genus Flavivirus
- Diseases Caused by Members of the Genus Hepacivirus
- Other Hepaciviruses
- Further Reading
- Chapter 37. Hepeviruses
- Abstract
- Classification and Properties of Hepatitis E Virus
- Viral Replication
- Clinical Features
- Pathology, Pathogenesis, and Immunity
- Laboratory Diagnosis
- Epidemiology, Prevention, Control, and Therapeutics
- Further Reading
- Chapter 38. Prions
- Abstract
- Properties of Prions
- Human Prion Diseases
- Diagnosis
- Treatment and Prevention
- Other Chronic Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Further Reading
- Chapter 39. Viral Syndromes
- Abstract
- The Human Virome
- Viral Diseases of the Respiratory Tract
- Viral Gastroenteritis
- Viral Diseases of the Central Nervous System
- Viral Skin Rashes
- Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
- Viral Genitourinary Infections
- Viral Diseases of the Eye
- Viral Arthritis
- Viral Carditis
- Viral Hepatitis
- Viral Pancreatitis and Diabetes
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- Congenital and Perinatal Viral Infections
- Viral Infections in Immunocompromised Patients
- Diseases of Unknown Etiology
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. Poxviruses
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751560
About the Author
Christopher Burrell
AO, BSc(Med), MBBS, PhD, FRCPath, FRCPA. Emeritus Professor of Virology, University of Adelaide, and former Head of the Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Institute of Medical and Veterinary Science, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. His research expertise lies in hepatitis viruses particularly hepatitis B; HIV and AIDS; influenza; virus diagnosis and pathogenesis; immunization and prevention of virus infections. For more than forty years he has taught medical undergraduates and graduates and doctoral students, and worked with government research funding and public health bodies.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Molecular and Biomedical Science, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia
Colin Howard
Colin R Howard, DSc, PhD, FRCPath, FRSB holds professorships at London and Birmingham Universities. With over 40 years of experience in research and the teaching of virology, he has taught workshops to undergraduates, veterinarians and postgraduate health care workers in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. His research interests are focused on persistent virus infections and haemorrhage fevers. Through his interest in vaccines he has advised the World Health Organisation, government agencies and vaccine manufacturers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, UK
Frederick Murphy
Frederick A. Murphy, DVM, PhD, is professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston. He holds a BS and DVM from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). Formerly he was dean and distinguished professor, School of Veterinary Medicine, and distinguished professor, School of Medicine, UC Davis. Before that he served as director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases, Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and is a member of the German National Academy of Sciences and the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine. He holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Turku, Finland; an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Guelph, Canada; an honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of London, United Kingdom; an honorary Doctor of Science from University College Dublin, Ireland; the Presidential Rank Award of the U.S. Government; the PennVet World Leadership Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Distinguished Microbiologist Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. At UTMB, he is a member of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Galveston National Laboratory, and McLaughlin Endowment for Infection and Immunity. His professional interests include the pathology and epidemiology of highly pathogenic viruses/viral diseases: rabies and the rabies-like viruses, arboviruses, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and other neurotropic viruses. He has been a leader in advancing the concepts of “new and emerging infectious diseases” and “new and emerging zoonoses” and “the threat posed by bioterrorism.” Most recently, he has been working on Internet resources on the history of virology: “The Foundations of Virology” at http://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA