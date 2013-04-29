Femtophysics
1st Edition
A Short Course on Particle Physics
Description
Provides an account of what is now known about physics at scales of 1013 to 1016 cm. The existence of spin half quarks interacting through colour fields is established fact, as is the structure unifying electromagnetic and weak interaction. In Femtophysics, the author explains the evidence and communicates the essential physics underlying these recent and remarkable developments. The approach throughout is to obtain results by applying trivial algebra to the content of simple and clear physical pictures. Thus, abstract and difficult concepts can be mastered painlessly while maintaining a firm grip on the essentials. The diligent student, therefore, should acquire a comprehensive understanding of the principles underlying present day particle physics.
Readership
For undergraduates reading physics, graduate students working in experimental particle physics and university lecturers.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 29th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983868
About the Author
M. G. Bowler
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Physics, Oxford University, Oxford, UK
Reviews
@qu:There is a real niche for Bowler's book at the advanced undergraduate level, and I recommend it. @source:Femtophysics A Short Course on Particle Physics @qu:ery concises valuable addition to the available undergraduate literature. @source:Femtophysics @qu:very concise and informative... A poy to read. @source:Professor Dr Yuan K Ha Temple University @qu:...delighfully refresshing...crisp and lucid... Educationallly the book is a must. @source:Endeavor