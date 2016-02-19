Feminists in Politics
1st Edition
A Panel Analysis of the First National Women's Conference
Description
Feminists in Politics: A Panel Analysis of the First National Women's Conference provides a systematic study of the impact of the National Women’s Conference held in Houston, Texas, in November 1977, on the participants. It traces the past political activities of the conference participants; what they actually did during the conference; the impact of the conference on their commitment to political action in the future; and their aspirations for holding elected office in American politics or in organizations associated with the feminist movement.
The volume begins by placing the IWY Commission and the study of the conference in the context of feminist history—both the long-term history that reaches back to Seneca Falls in 1848 and the short-term history of more recent post-1965 political developments. Subsequent chapters deal with design, variable measurement, and response pattern analysis; political organization and group formation; the differences between Pro-Plan and Anti-Plan activists at the conference; and the past political development of the delegates and their political aspirations. This impact analysis will be of interest to political scientists and sociologists, as well as to political activists concerned with the efficacy of alternative action strategies.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 The National Conference in Historical Perspective
Introduction
Long-Term Historical Context
The Third Wave of Feminism: 1961-1981
The National IWY Commission and the National Women's Conference
Research on the National Women's Conference
Dual Roles as Researcher and IWY Commissioner
Organization of the Book
2 Whom Did We Miss? Response Pattern Analysis
Introduction
The Population: Target and Attainment
Data and Coding of Bioforms
Response Analysis: Elected Delegates and Alternates
Response Analysis: Ford and Carter Commissioners
Response Analysis: Secretariat Staff
Summary
3 Design and Measurement
Introduction
Major Components of the Research Design
Predictor Variables
Demographic and Status Variables
Overall Design
Profile of the Sample
Political Experience
Feminist Beliefs
Measuring the Houston Experience
Political Plans
4 Conference Organization and Political Behavior
Introduction
Organizational Categories at the Conference
Socioeconomic Characteristics
Political Characteristics
Organizational Membership
Political Activity
Role in Houston
Expected versus Actual Leadership Role
Network Formation
Conclusion
5 The State Delegation: Formation and Impact
Introduction
Links between State Coordinating Committees and State Delegations
Organizational Membership and Delegate Role Expectations
Structural Characteristics of Delegations
Actual Roles Played in Houston
Development of Personal Familiarity with Home-State Delegates
Network Formation in Houston
Conclusion
6 The Structures of Affect and Belief
Introduction
Belief Structure
Determinants of Belief Structure
Affect Structure
Determinants of Affect Structure
Belief and Affect Consistency
Consensus and Constraint: NOW versus the League of Women Voters
Consensus and Constraint: Pro-Plan versus Anti-Plan Activists
Conclusion
7 Paths to Political Competence and Action
Introduction
The Analysis Model
Leadership at the Conference
Political Competence
Holding Office
Mainstream versus Movement Political Activity
Organizational Membership
Family Connections and Political Activity
Paths to Political Activism: an Overview
8 Looking Ahead: Political Aspirations and Action
Introduction
Aspiration Measurement
Aspiration Typology
Determinants of Political Aspirations
Impact of the Conference on Political Aspirations
Commitment to Implementation of Conference Resolutions
Conclusion
9 Summary of Findings and Their Political Implications
Introduction
Unique Features of the Study
Major Findings
Appendix A The Houston National Women's Conference Study
October Survey (1977)
February Survey (1978)
Appendix B Alphabetical List of Indices, Operational Definitions, and Location in Surveys
Appendix C Resolutions Endorsed by National Women's Conference
1. Arts and Humanities
2. Battered Women
3. Business
4. Child Abuse
5. Child Care
6. Credit
7. Disabled Women
8. Education
9. Elective and Appointive Office
10. Employment
11. Equal Rights Amendment
12. Health
13. Homemakers
14. Insurance
15. International Affairs
16. Media
17. Minority Women
18. Offenders
19. Older Women
20. Rape
21. Reproductive Freedom
22. Rural Women
23. Sexual Preference
24. Statistics
25. Women, Welfare, and Poverty
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265520