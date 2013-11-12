Female Pelvic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-6
1st Edition
Authors: Theodore Dubinsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323266017
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266000
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description
Guest edited by Theodore Dubinsky and Neeraj Lalwani, this issue of Radiologic Clinics will examine the latest developments and best practices for female pelvic imaging. Topics include MR Imaging of Urethra and Peri-urethral Disorders, Placenta Evaluation on MR, Imaging of Female Infertility, Obstetric Complications, Imaging of Acute Abdomen in Pregnancy, Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, Updates in 3D Pelvic Sonography, Role of Interventional Procedures in Ob/Gyn, Ovarian Cystic Lesions, Gynecological Malignancies, PET Imaging for Malignancies, and MR Imaging of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266017
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323266000
About the Authors
Theodore Dubinsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.