Feedstock Technology for Reactive Metal Injection Molding
1st Edition
Process, Design, and Application
Feedstock Tech for Reactive Metal Injection Molding: Process, Design, and Application provides an authoritative guide on the basics of feedstock technology and the latest developments in binders for titanium metal injection moulding and their potential implications. In addition, the book presents challenges that MIM technology of reactive metals is currently facing and potential solutions for commercial success. As both commercial growth and research development are fundamentally driven by the economics of manufacture, this book presents the problems and potential solutions regarding reactive metals, making it a valuable resource for engineers intending to utilize MIM in commercial product design.
- Provides comprehensive details and case studies on the feedstocks currently under extensive development, in research and in the commercial domain
- Discusses the most recent developments of binder chemistry and design, along with the most critical challenges in MIM technology
- Includes comprehensive evaluations with regard to feedstock characterization and impurity control
Researchers and engineers working in materials science. Graduate students and researchers in metallurgy and light alloys. Researchers and engineers in titanium industry
1. Reactive powder metal injection molding
2. Design strategy of Binder systems & Feedstock chemistry
3. Binder System Interactions and Their Effects
4. Impurity Management in Titanium Metal Injection Molding
5. Potential Feedstock compositions for MIM of reactive metals
6. Outlook of reactive metals MIM
- 202
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 1st June 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780128175019
Dr. Peng Cao is an associate professor and Deputy Head Academic at the University of Auckland. He serves on the Editorial Board of the “Advance Materials Engineering”, “Special Casting” and “Nonferrous Alloys” journals, as well as serving as the Academic Editor for “Metals”. Dr. Cao’s research interests include light alloy; powder technologies, glass-ceramics, energy-related materials. His current research focuses on: metal injection moulding of titanium and titanium alloys; metal powder sintering, in particular Ti and NiTi; surface modification of titanium alloys, glass-ceramic dental materials, solid-state electrolyte for litihium ion battery and high-capacity silicon anode for lithium battery.
Dr Hayat received his master’s degree in Materials Science from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden in 2012 with a thesis on “Electric field Assisted Sintering of Metal Oxides”, a novel fabrication method for ceramics. In the work related to his PhD study, he extensively studied water-soluble binder systems for titanium metal injection moulding and reported some interesting findings. These new findings shed new insight on the use of such binders in metal injection moulding industry and therefore has industrial applications. In addition, a new binder system was developed to reduce impurity uptake during processing. Currently, he is working at the University of Auckland as a Research Fellow under the mentoring of A/Prof Peng Cao. Dr Hayat is one of the key researchers in the titanium powder metallurgy research programme and also mentors other postgraduates in the programme.
