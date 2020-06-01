Feedstock Tech for Reactive Metal Injection Molding
1st Edition
Process, Design, and Application
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Feedstock Tech for Reactive Metal Injection Molding: Process, Design, and Application provides an authoritative guide on the basics of feedstock technology and the latest developments in binders for titanium metal injection moulding and their potential implications. In addition, the book presents challenges that MIM technology of reactive metals is currently facing and potential solutions for commercial success. As both commercial growth and research development are fundamentally driven by the economics of manufacture, this book presents the problems and potential solutions regarding reactive metals, making it a valuable resource for engineers intending to utilize MIM in commercial product design.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive details and case studies on the feedstocks currently under extensive development, in research and in the commercial domain
- Discusses the most recent developments of binder chemistry and design, along with the most critical challenges in MIM technology
- Includes comprehensive evaluations with regard to feedstock characterization and impurity control
Readership
Researchers and engineers working in materials science. Graduate students and researchers in metallurgy and light alloys. Researchers and engineers in titanium industry
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION TO MIM OF REACTIVE METALS
1.1. MIM – A standout manufacturing technology?
1.2. Evolution of MIM technology
1.2.1 Materials development
1.3 Opportunities for MIM of reactive metals
1.3.1 Industry structure
1.3.2 Market statistics and research direction
1.3.3 Applications
1.4 Challenges
1.4.1 Interstitial elements
1.4.2 Availability of suitable powder
1.4.3 Suitable binder system
1.4.4 Facilities
1.5 Future trends
2. IMPURITY MANAGEMENT IN TITANIUM MIM
2.1 The importance of impurity control
2.2 Methods of controlling impurities
2.2.1 Feedstock preparation - Binder selection
2.2.2 Debinding mechanisms
2.2.3 Process control
3. FEEDSTOCK CHEMISTRY DESIGN
3.1 The role of binder
3.2 Basics of binder
3.2.1 Binder chemistry
3.2.2 Binder constituents
3.2.3 Selection of binder’s component
3.2.3.1 Primary component
3.2.3.2 Secondary component
3.3 Binder properties and their effects
3.3.1 Feedstock flow behaviour
3.3.2 Shear sensitivity
3.3.3 Temperature sensitivity
3.3.4 Solids loading and powder shape characteristics
3.3.5 Thermal conductivity and heat capacity
3.3.6 Strength and shape retention
4. BINDER REMOVAL METHODS
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Primary debinding
4.2.1 Solvent debinding
4.2.1.1 Wax based systems
4.2.1.2 PEG based systems
4.2.1.3 Kinetics of solvent debinding
4.2.2 Catalytic debinding
4.3 Thermal debinding
4.3.1 Low temperature decomposition
4.3.2 High temperature decomposition
4.3.3 Kinetics of thermal debinding
4.4 Thermal debinding and impurity control
5. BINDER SYSTEMS INTERACTIONS AND THEIR EFFECTS
5.1 Interactions between binder components
5.2 Interactions between powder and binder
5.2.1 Role of surfactants
5.2.2 Surfactant chemistry
5.2.3 Selection of a surfactant
5.3 Complex interactions and their impact on impurity control
6. CASE STUDIES
Potential Feedstock compositions for MIM of reactive metals
Commercially available feedstocks and their properties
Current use of titanium alloys MIM in industry
7. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS
7.1 Summary
7.2 Expected future market and research growth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175019
About the Author
Peng Cao
Dr. Peng Cao is an associate professor and Deputy Head Academic at the University of Auckland. He serves on the Editorial Board of the “Advance Materials Engineering”, “Special Casting” and “Nonferrous Alloys” journals, as well as serving as the Academic Editor for “Metals”. Dr. Cao’s research interests include light alloy; powder technologies, glass-ceramics, energy-related materials. His current research focuses on: metal injection moulding of titanium and titanium alloys; metal powder sintering, in particular Ti and NiTi; surface modification of titanium alloys, glass-ceramic dental materials, solid-state electrolyte for litihium ion battery and high-capacity silicon anode for lithium battery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Auckland, New Zeland