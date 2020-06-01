Feedstock Tech for Reactive Metal Injection Molding

1. INTRODUCTION TO MIM OF REACTIVE METALS

1.1. MIM – A standout manufacturing technology?

1.2. Evolution of MIM technology

1.2.1 Materials development

1.3 Opportunities for MIM of reactive metals

1.3.1 Industry structure

1.3.2 Market statistics and research direction

1.3.3 Applications

1.4 Challenges

1.4.1 Interstitial elements

1.4.2 Availability of suitable powder

1.4.3 Suitable binder system

1.4.4 Facilities

1.5 Future trends

2. IMPURITY MANAGEMENT IN TITANIUM MIM

2.1 The importance of impurity control

2.2 Methods of controlling impurities

2.2.1 Feedstock preparation - Binder selection

2.2.2 Debinding mechanisms

2.2.3 Process control

3. FEEDSTOCK CHEMISTRY DESIGN

3.1 The role of binder

3.2 Basics of binder

3.2.1 Binder chemistry

3.2.2 Binder constituents

3.2.3 Selection of binder’s component

3.2.3.1 Primary component

3.2.3.2 Secondary component

3.3 Binder properties and their effects

3.3.1 Feedstock flow behaviour

3.3.2 Shear sensitivity

3.3.3 Temperature sensitivity

3.3.4 Solids loading and powder shape characteristics

3.3.5 Thermal conductivity and heat capacity

3.3.6 Strength and shape retention

4. BINDER REMOVAL METHODS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Primary debinding

4.2.1 Solvent debinding

4.2.1.1 Wax based systems

4.2.1.2 PEG based systems

4.2.1.3 Kinetics of solvent debinding

4.2.2 Catalytic debinding

4.3 Thermal debinding

4.3.1 Low temperature decomposition

4.3.2 High temperature decomposition

4.3.3 Kinetics of thermal debinding

4.4 Thermal debinding and impurity control

5. BINDER SYSTEMS INTERACTIONS AND THEIR EFFECTS

5.1 Interactions between binder components

5.2 Interactions between powder and binder

5.2.1 Role of surfactants

5.2.2 Surfactant chemistry

5.2.3 Selection of a surfactant

5.3 Complex interactions and their impact on impurity control

6. CASE STUDIES

Potential Feedstock compositions for MIM of reactive metals

Commercially available feedstocks and their properties

Current use of titanium alloys MIM in industry

7. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

7.1 Summary

7.2 Expected future market and research growth