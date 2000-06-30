Feeding
1st Edition
Form, Function and Evolution in Tetrapod Vertebrates
Description
As the first four-legged vertebrates, called tetrapods, crept up along the shores of ancient primordial seas, feeding was among the most paramount of their concerns. Looking back into the mists of evolutionary time, fish-like ancestors can be seen transformed by natural selection and other evolutionary pressures into animals with feeding habitats as varied as an anteater and a whale. From frog to pheasant and salamander to snake, every lineage of tetrapods has evolved unique feeding anatomy and behavior. Similarities in widely divergent tetrapods vividly illustrate their shared common ancestry. At the same time, numerous differences between and among tetrapods document the power and majesty that comprises organismal evolutionary history.
Feeding is a detailed survey of the varied ways that land vertebrates acquire food. The functional anatomy and the control of complex and dynamic structural components are recurrent themes of this volume. Luminaries in the discipline of feeding biology have joined forces to create a book certain to stimulate future studies of animal anatomy and behavior.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students; professional vertebrate biologists; teachers of vertebrate biology/comparative anatomy; vertebrate morphologists; and evolutionary biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Section I Introduction
Chapter 1 Tetrapod Feeding in the Context of Vertebrate Morphology
I. Introduction
II. Approaches to the Study of Tetrapod Feeding
III. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 2 An Introduction to Tetrapod Feeding
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus
III. Kinematics of Feeding:The Gape Cycle
IV. Kinematics of Feeding: Feeding Stages
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Aquatic Feeding in Salamanders
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Function
IV. Diversity and Evolution
V. Opportunities for Future Research
References
Chapter 4 Terrestrial Feeding in Salamanders
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Function
IV. Diversity and Evolution
V. Opportunities for Further Research
References
Chapter 5 Feeding in Frogs
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus
III. Function of the Feeding Apparatus
IV. Neural Control of Prey Capture
V. Evolution of the Feeding Apparatus
VI. Conclusions
VII. Current and Future Directions
References
Chapter 6 Feeding in Caecilians
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Function
IV. Evolution
V The Future
References
Section III Reptilia: Testudines
Chapter 7 A Bibliography of Turtle Feeding
I. Introduction
II. Bibliography
Section IV Reptilia: Lepidosauria
Chapter 8 Feeding in Lepidosaurs
I. Introduction
II. Lepidosaurian Phylogeny and Classification
III. Natural History
IV. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus
V. Feeding Function
VI. Specialized Feeding Systems
VII. Evolution of Feeding in Lepidosaurs
VIII. Future Directions
References
Chapter 9 Feeding in Snakes
I. Introduction
II. Form and Function
III. Performance and Size
IV. Evolution
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Section V Reptilia: Archosauria
Chapter 10 Feeding in Crocodilians
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Function
IV. Evolution
References
Chapter 11 Feeding in Paleognathous Birds
I. Introduction
11. Materials and Methods
III. Morphology of the Hyolingual Apparatus
IV. Function of the Hyolingual Apparatus
V Evolution of the Feeding System
References
Chapter 12 Feeding in Birds: Approaches and Opportunities
I. Introduction
II. Patterns of Analysis
III. Conclusion
References
Section VI Mammalia
Chapter 13 Feeding in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Mammalian Feeding System
III. The "Process Model" for Mammalian Feeding
IV. Mechanical Properties and Textures of Foods
V. The Feeding Apparatus
VI. Feeding Function
VII. Control of Feeding Behaviors
References
Chapter 14 The Ontogeny of Feeding in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Function and Mechanics of Suckling
IV. Rhythmicity and Control of Suckling
V. Coordination of Swallowing and Respiration
VI. Transition from Suckling to Drinking at Weaning
VII. Evolutionary Considerations
References
Chapter 15 Feeding in Myrmecophagous Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Foraging Ecology
III. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus
IV. Functional Morphology
V. Evolution of Myrmecophagous Specializations
VI. Directions for Future Research
References
Chapter 16 Feeding in Marine Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Feeding Strategies
III. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 537
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 30th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531632
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126325904
About the Editor
Kurt Schwenk
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, Storrs, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...the authors provide a wealth of detail and interpretation, producing an indispensable reference for those interested in the feeding biology of amphibians and reptiles. This book provides a greatly expanded update to the influential feeding chapters in Hildebrand et al. ...herpetologists interested in any aspect of feeding will find this book required reading...Students should consider this volume to be required reading." —Alan H. Sazitzky for COPEIA (2002) @qu:"This volume represents an almost monumental attempt to provide a state-of-the-art review of tetrapod feeding mechanisms and is aimed at informing an audience composed of advanced undergraduates, post-graduates and research scientists." @source:—Paul M. Barrett in IBIS (2002) @qu:"For those vertebrate palaeobiologists who have a major interest in the evolution of craniodental anatomy, this book is an utter godsend. ...This book provides a huge wealth of information on feeding in most groups of living vertebrates. It is a vitally important and immensely interesting addition to the literature in its own right, but as a tool for furthering palaeobiological research into feedings styles it is a key publication. ...Functional anatomists and biomechanicists such as myself will probably love this book; it is interesting, well-edited, well-written, full of crucially important information for palaeobiologists, and likely to become a success." @source:—Ian Jenkins, University of Bristol, UK, in THE PALAEONTOLOGICAL ASSOCATION NEWSLETTER (2001) @from:From the Pre-Publication Reviews: @qu:"...I have no doubt that it will become an important resource both for teaching and for future research in vertebrate biology. The book is well conceived and structured to be useful at many different levels - undergraduate, graduate, and as a reference work for researchers in the field. In addition, I believe that this book sets a new standard for work in the entire field of morphology." @source:—Elizabeth L. Brainerd, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Massachusetts, Amherst @qu:"This contribution by Kurt Schwenk is an outstanding one. Not since 1985 has there been a summary volume available. Much has happened in tetrapod feeding since then and Feeding: Form, Function and Evolution in Tetrapod Vertebrates will fill a vast void and be gratefully received by the communities of vertebrate morphology and comparative physiology." @source:—G.E. Goslow, Jr., Professor of Biology and Medicine Vicechair, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island