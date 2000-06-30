Feeding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126325904, 9780080531632

Feeding

1st Edition

Form, Function and Evolution in Tetrapod Vertebrates

Editors: Kurt Schwenk
eBook ISBN: 9780080531632
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126325904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 2000
Page Count: 537
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
250.00
212.50
150.00
127.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As the first four-legged vertebrates, called tetrapods, crept up along the shores of ancient primordial seas, feeding was among the most paramount of their concerns. Looking back into the mists of evolutionary time, fish-like ancestors can be seen transformed by natural selection and other evolutionary pressures into animals with feeding habitats as varied as an anteater and a whale. From frog to pheasant and salamander to snake, every lineage of tetrapods has evolved unique feeding anatomy and behavior. Similarities in widely divergent tetrapods vividly illustrate their shared common ancestry. At the same time, numerous differences between and among tetrapods document the power and majesty that comprises organismal evolutionary history.

Feeding is a detailed survey of the varied ways that land vertebrates acquire food. The functional anatomy and the control of complex and dynamic structural components are recurrent themes of this volume. Luminaries in the discipline of feeding biology have joined forces to create a book certain to stimulate future studies of animal anatomy and behavior.

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students; professional vertebrate biologists; teachers of vertebrate biology/comparative anatomy; vertebrate morphologists; and evolutionary biologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Section I Introduction

Chapter 1 Tetrapod Feeding in the Context of Vertebrate Morphology

I. Introduction

II. Approaches to the Study of Tetrapod Feeding

III. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 2 An Introduction to Tetrapod Feeding

I. Introduction

II. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus

III. Kinematics of Feeding:The Gape Cycle

IV. Kinematics of Feeding: Feeding Stages

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3 Aquatic Feeding in Salamanders

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Function

IV. Diversity and Evolution

V. Opportunities for Future Research

References

Chapter 4 Terrestrial Feeding in Salamanders

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Function

IV. Diversity and Evolution

V. Opportunities for Further Research

References

Chapter 5 Feeding in Frogs

I. Introduction

II. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus

III. Function of the Feeding Apparatus

IV. Neural Control of Prey Capture

V. Evolution of the Feeding Apparatus

VI. Conclusions

VII. Current and Future Directions

References

Chapter 6 Feeding in Caecilians

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Function

IV. Evolution

V The Future

References

Section III Reptilia: Testudines

Chapter 7 A Bibliography of Turtle Feeding

I. Introduction

II. Bibliography

Section IV Reptilia: Lepidosauria

Chapter 8 Feeding in Lepidosaurs

I. Introduction

II. Lepidosaurian Phylogeny and Classification

III. Natural History

IV. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus

V. Feeding Function

VI. Specialized Feeding Systems

VII. Evolution of Feeding in Lepidosaurs

VIII. Future Directions

References

Chapter 9 Feeding in Snakes

I. Introduction

II. Form and Function

III. Performance and Size

IV. Evolution

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Section V Reptilia: Archosauria

Chapter 10 Feeding in Crocodilians

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Function

IV. Evolution

References

Chapter 11 Feeding in Paleognathous Birds

I. Introduction

11. Materials and Methods

III. Morphology of the Hyolingual Apparatus

IV. Function of the Hyolingual Apparatus

V Evolution of the Feeding System

References

Chapter 12 Feeding in Birds: Approaches and Opportunities

I. Introduction

II. Patterns of Analysis

III. Conclusion

References

Section VI Mammalia

Chapter 13 Feeding in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Mammalian Feeding System

III. The "Process Model" for Mammalian Feeding

IV. Mechanical Properties and Textures of Foods

V. The Feeding Apparatus

VI. Feeding Function

VII. Control of Feeding Behaviors

References

Chapter 14 The Ontogeny of Feeding in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Function and Mechanics of Suckling

IV. Rhythmicity and Control of Suckling

V. Coordination of Swallowing and Respiration

VI. Transition from Suckling to Drinking at Weaning

VII. Evolutionary Considerations

References

Chapter 15 Feeding in Myrmecophagous Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Foraging Ecology

III. Morphology of the Feeding Apparatus

IV. Functional Morphology

V. Evolution of Myrmecophagous Specializations

VI. Directions for Future Research

References

Chapter 16 Feeding in Marine Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Feeding Strategies

III. Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
537
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531632
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126325904

About the Editor

Kurt Schwenk

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut, Storrs, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...the authors provide a wealth of detail and interpretation, producing an indispensable reference for those interested in the feeding biology of amphibians and reptiles. This book provides a greatly expanded update to the influential feeding chapters in Hildebrand et al. ...herpetologists interested in any aspect of feeding will find this book required reading...Students should consider this volume to be required reading." —Alan H. Sazitzky for COPEIA (2002) @qu:"This volume represents an almost monumental attempt to provide a state-of-the-art review of tetrapod feeding mechanisms and is aimed at informing an audience composed of advanced undergraduates, post-graduates and research scientists." @source:—Paul M. Barrett in IBIS (2002) @qu:"For those vertebrate palaeobiologists who have a major interest in the evolution of craniodental anatomy, this book is an utter godsend. ...This book provides a huge wealth of information on feeding in most groups of living vertebrates. It is a vitally important and immensely interesting addition to the literature in its own right, but as a tool for furthering palaeobiological research into feedings styles it is a key publication. ...Functional anatomists and biomechanicists such as myself will probably love this book; it is interesting, well-edited, well-written, full of crucially important information for palaeobiologists, and likely to become a success." @source:—Ian Jenkins, University of Bristol, UK, in THE PALAEONTOLOGICAL ASSOCATION NEWSLETTER (2001) @from:From the Pre-Publication Reviews: @qu:"...I have no doubt that it will become an important resource both for teaching and for future research in vertebrate biology. The book is well conceived and structured to be useful at many different levels - undergraduate, graduate, and as a reference work for researchers in the field. In addition, I believe that this book sets a new standard for work in the entire field of morphology." @source:—Elizabeth L. Brainerd, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Massachusetts, Amherst @qu:"This contribution by Kurt Schwenk is an outstanding one. Not since 1985 has there been a summary volume available. Much has happened in tetrapod feeding since then and Feeding: Form, Function and Evolution in Tetrapod Vertebrates will fill a vast void and be gratefully received by the communities of vertebrate morphology and comparative physiology." @source:—G.E. Goslow, Jr., Professor of Biology and Medicine Vicechair, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.