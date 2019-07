Professor Panagiota Florou-Paneri, veterinarian, nutritionist, graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. She has been visiting researcher in the Institut National Agronomique (INA), Paris, France. She was elected Professor of Nutrition at the Aristotle University in 2007 and Director of the Laboratory of Nutrition from 2004 until now. In 2012-2015 she served as Head of the Department of Animal Production, member of National Organization for Medicines for the sector of feed additives (1996-2008), member of the Committee for the Organic Agriculture and Livestock of the Greek Ministry of Agriculture (2002-2004) and member of the National Academic Recognition Information Center (NARIC), Greece. She also served as evaluator in the National Foundation of Scholarships for Master and PhD studies in Greece and abroad (1996-2015), exam proposer and examiner in the National center of Students to Tranfer Registration from Foreign or Greek Universities (1997-2004). She is member of several Scientific Associations, member of editorial boards in several peer-reviewed journals, reviewer in several journals, and evaluator for several national and international projects. She is scientific responsible and member of research team in more than 20 funded research projects, participated in several national and international Conferences as invited speaker, member of Organizing and Scientific Committees or chair and has been elected member of Hellenic Veterinary Academy. Her research interests include the potential use of various agricultural by-products in animal feeding, the improvement of the nutritive value of feeds by incorporating various natural feed additives, such as probiotics, prebiotics, acidifiers, aromatic plants and/or their extracts, macro- and micro-algae. She is the co-author of 7 books, 4 book chapters, 110 refereed research articles and 130 conference papers. Her work has more than 2280 citations and an h index of 22.