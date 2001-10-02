"Primary care physicians, child neurologists, and basic scientists will find this book useful in their clinical practice and/or research...it provides new information in a very readable format...the editors and authors have done an excellent job of organizing and presenting the content of the book." --EPILEPSY & BEHAVIOR, July 2002

"...the first text devoted to febrile seizures published in the last 20 years...it will be useful to clinicians who want to update their knowledge of the basic research relevant to febrile seizures and current management strategies...for the researcher, the text will provide an excellent summary of the current state of the science and provides many potential questions for future research." --EPILEPSY RESEARCH, July 2002

"I highly recommend Febrile Seizures to clinical neurologists and neurology residents who would like to own a current, thorough reference book on febrile seizures. It also would be great background reading for junior researchers interested in pediatric epilepsies, mesial temporal sclerosis, or developmental vulnerability to neuronal injury." --Donald L. Gilbert for ANNALS OF NEUROLOGY, October 2002

"It will be useful to clinicians who want to update their knowledge of the basic research relevant to febrile seizures and current management strategies. For the researcher, the text will provide an excellent summary of the current state of the science and provides many potential questions for future research." --Elizabeth Donner, Harvard Medical School Children's Hospital for EPILEPSY RESEARCH, 2002

"...a comprehensive and stimulating review of the state of the art by bringing together experts from many countries and disciplines. ...This is a book that will be a welcome addition to the library of every pediatric neurologist, every epileptologist, and every researcher working on experimantal models of epilepsy. ...It provides a platform for the wealth of diverse and fascinating information about febrile seizures and adds a crucial perspective to a vast array of data that will help new researchers to see the fascinating questions ahead and to avoid potential pitfalls." --Eileen P.G. Vining, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine for THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, August 2002

"This is a wonderful book. The editors and contributors are to be congratulated for compiling such a useful monograph. ...the chapters are consistently well written. ...I would enthusiastically recommend this book to everyone who has interest in any aspect of febrile seizures." --Marvin A. Fishman, Texas Children's Hospital for PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY, 2002