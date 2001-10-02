Febrile Seizures
1st Edition
Description
Febrile Seizures is written by the most active researchers and clinicians in epilepsy research today. This book presents the latest developments in this field as well as the current state of knowledge in the following: New imaging tools and emerging data, visualizing effects of febrile seizures on the brain; New genetic methodologies; The use of animal models to permit scientific analysis of the electrophysiology and molecular biology of the seizure.
Key Features
- First book on febrile seizures in over 20 years!
- Broad spectrum of approaches, from genetic and epidemiological to bench research using animal models and in vitro single-cell patch-clamp methods
- Comprehensive update of the topic, written by world leaders in the field
- Novel and newly discovered information based on up-to the minute methods
- Engaging style, accessible to the clinician, researcher, and educated parent
Readership
Neurologists, epileptologists, developmental neuroscientists, medical geneticists, and developmental biologists
Table of Contents
1, Carl E Stafstrom, The Incidence and prevalence of febrile seizures
2, Peter R. Camfield , Antecedents and risk factors for febrile seizures
3, Anne T. Berg, Recurrent febrile seizures
4, Deborah Hirtz, Cognitive outcome of febrile seizures
5, Allen W. Hauser, Febrile seizures and the risk for epilepsy
6, Frederick Andermann, Do febrile seizures promote temporal lobe epilepsy? Retrospective studies
7 Shlomo, Shinnar, Do febrile seizures lead to temporal lobe epilepsy: prospective and epidemiological studies?
8, Darrell Lewis, Do prolonged febrile seizures inure the hippocampus? Human MRI studies
9 Tallie Z. Baram, Do prolonged febrile seizures injure hippocampal neurons? Insights from animal models
10, Ellen S Sperber, Do effects of febrile seizures differ in normal and abnormal brain?
11, Frances E. Jensen, Why does the developing brain demonstrate heightened susceptibility to febrile and other provoked seizures?
12, Tamas Bartfai, Mechanism of fever and febrile seizures: Putative role of the interleukin -1 system
13, Tallie Z. Baram, Animal models for febrile seizures
14, Ivan Soltesz, Effects of prolonged FS in the infant rat model: in Vitro Electrophysiology
15 Tallie Z. Baram, Do prolonged febrile seizures in an immature rat model cause epilepsy?
17, Robert S Fisher, Neurophysiology of Febrile Seizures
18, Gregory L Holmes, The genetics of Febrile Seizures
19, N. Paul, Rosman, Evaluation and current diagnostic tools for a child with febrile seizures
20, Finn Ursin Knudsen, Practical management approaches in simple and complex febrile seizures
21, Christine O'Dell, What do we tell parents of a child with simple or complex febrile seizures?
22, Shlomo Shinnar, Human data; what do we know about FS and what further information is needed to determine treatment.
23, Tallie Z Baram, Mechanisms and outcomes of FS: what do we know and what needs studying
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 2nd October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531625
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120781416
About the Editor
Tallie Baram
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Irvine, U.S.A.
Shlomo Shinnar
Affiliations and Expertise
Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Primary care physicians, child neurologists, and basic scientists will find this book useful in their clinical practice and/or research...it provides new information in a very readable format...the editors and authors have done an excellent job of organizing and presenting the content of the book." --EPILEPSY & BEHAVIOR, July 2002
"...the first text devoted to febrile seizures published in the last 20 years...it will be useful to clinicians who want to update their knowledge of the basic research relevant to febrile seizures and current management strategies...for the researcher, the text will provide an excellent summary of the current state of the science and provides many potential questions for future research." --EPILEPSY RESEARCH, July 2002
"I highly recommend Febrile Seizures to clinical neurologists and neurology residents who would like to own a current, thorough reference book on febrile seizures. It also would be great background reading for junior researchers interested in pediatric epilepsies, mesial temporal sclerosis, or developmental vulnerability to neuronal injury." --Donald L. Gilbert for ANNALS OF NEUROLOGY, October 2002
"It will be useful to clinicians who want to update their knowledge of the basic research relevant to febrile seizures and current management strategies. For the researcher, the text will provide an excellent summary of the current state of the science and provides many potential questions for future research." --Elizabeth Donner, Harvard Medical School Children's Hospital for EPILEPSY RESEARCH, 2002
"...a comprehensive and stimulating review of the state of the art by bringing together experts from many countries and disciplines. ...This is a book that will be a welcome addition to the library of every pediatric neurologist, every epileptologist, and every researcher working on experimantal models of epilepsy. ...It provides a platform for the wealth of diverse and fascinating information about febrile seizures and adds a crucial perspective to a vast array of data that will help new researchers to see the fascinating questions ahead and to avoid potential pitfalls." --Eileen P.G. Vining, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine for THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, August 2002
"This is a wonderful book. The editors and contributors are to be congratulated for compiling such a useful monograph. ...the chapters are consistently well written. ...I would enthusiastically recommend this book to everyone who has interest in any aspect of febrile seizures." --Marvin A. Fishman, Texas Children's Hospital for PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY, 2002