Feature Extraction and Image Processing
1st Edition
Description
Focusing on feature extraction while also covering issues and techniques such as image acquisition, sampling theory, point operations and low-level feature extraction, the authors have a clear and coherent approach that will appeal to a wide range of students and professionals.
Key Features
- Ideal module text for courses in artificial intelligence, image processing and computer vision
- Essential reading for engineers and academics working in this cutting-edge field
- Supported by free software on a companion website
Readership
Undergraduate electronic engineers and computer scientists. Postgraduates taking courses in artificial intelligence, computer vision, image processing and CAD. Postgraduate and professional psychologists.
Table of Contents
Images, sampling and frequency domain processing
Basic image processing operations
Low-level feature extraction (including edge detection)
Feature extraction by shape matching
Flexible shape extraction (snakes and other techniques)
Object description
Introduction to texture description, segmentation and classification
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506258
About the Author
Mark Nixon
Mark Nixon is the Professor in Computer Vision at the University of Southampton UK. His research interests are in image processing and computer vision. His team develops new techniques for static and moving shape extraction which have found application in biometrics and in medical image analysis. His team were early workers in automatic face recognition, later came to pioneer gait recognition and more recently joined the pioneers of ear biometrics. With Tieniu Tan and Rama Chellappa, their book Human ID based on Gait is part of the Springer Series on Biometrics and was published in 2005. He has chaired/ program chaired many conferences (BMVC 98, AVBPA 03, IEEE Face and Gesture FG06, ICPR 04, ICB 09, IEEE BTAS 2010) and given many invited talks. Dr. Nixon is a Fellow IET and a Fellow IAPR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, UK
Mark Nixon
Mark Nixon is the Professor in Computer Vision at the University of Southampton UK. His research interests are in image processing and computer vision. His team develops new techniques for static and moving shape extraction which have found application in biometrics and in medical image analysis. His team were early workers in automatic face recognition, later came to pioneer gait recognition and more recently joined the pioneers of ear biometrics. With Tieniu Tan and Rama Chellappa, their book Human ID based on Gait is part of the Springer Series on Biometrics and was published in 2005. He has chaired/ program chaired many conferences (BMVC 98, AVBPA 03, IEEE Face and Gesture FG06, ICPR 04, ICB 09, IEEE BTAS 2010) and given many invited talks. Dr. Nixon is a Fellow IET and a Fellow IAPR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, UK