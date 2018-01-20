Fe-S Cluster Enzymes Part B, Volume 599
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Steps Towards Understanding Mitochondrial Fe/S Cluster Biogenesis
Dennis R. Winge
2. Iron Sulfur Clusters in Zinc Finger Proteins
Sarah Michel
3. Electrochemistry of Iron-sulfur Enzymes
Fraser Armstrong
4. NRVS for Fe in Biology: Experiment and Basic Interpretation
Leland Bruce Gee
5. Methods for studying Iron Regulatory Protein 1: an important protein in human iron metabolism
Tracey Rouault
6. Characterization of glutaredoxin Fe-S cluster binding interactions using circular dichroism spectroscopy
Caryn E. Outten
7. Conformationally gated electron transfer in nitrogenase. Isolation, purification and characterization of nitrogenase from Gluconacetobacter diazotrophicus
F. Akif Tezcan and Cedric P. Owens
8. Fluorescent reporters to track Fe-S cluster assembly and transfer reactions
David Barondeau
9. Methods for studying the Fe-S cluster containing base excision repair glycosylase MUTYH
Sheila David
10. Advanced X-ray Spectroscopic Methods for Studying Iron-Sulfur-Containing Proteins and Model Complexes
Serena DeBeer
11. Chemical and biochemical reconstitution of iron-sulfur cluster assembly
Roland Lill
12. Biochemical analyses of human iron-sulfur protein biogenesis and of related diseases
Roland Lill
13. Nbp35-Cfd1 Iron sulfur cluster scaffold: a case study in employing fluorescent nucleotide probes to understand NTPase for metallocofactor biosynthesis
Deborah Perlstein
14. Methods for efficient large-scale production, purification, and structure determinations Recombinant Fe-S cluster proteins
John Tainer
Description
Methods in Enzymology, Volume 599 is the second of two volumes focused on Fe-S cluster enzymes. Topics of interest in this new release include steps towards understanding mitochondrial Fe/S cluster biogenesis, iron sulfur clusters in zinc finger proteins, electrochemistry of Iron-sulfur enzymes, NRVS for Fe in biology and its experiment and basic interpretation,
methods for studying iron regulatory protein 1, an important protein in human iron metabolism, the characterization of glutaredoxin Fe-S cluster binding interactions using circular dichroism spectroscopy, fluorescent reporters to track Fe-S cluster assembly and transfer reactions, methods for studying the Fe-S cluster containing base excision repair glycosylase MUTYH, and more.
Key Features
- Contain contributions from leading authorities on enzymology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128147177
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --Chemistry in Industry
"The work most often consulted in the lab." --Enzymologia
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --Neuroscience
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sheila David Serial Volume Editor
Sheila S. David is Professor of Chemistry at the Department of Chemistry at the University of California, Davis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of California, Davis, USA