Fault-Tolerant Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885251, 9780080492681

Fault-Tolerant Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Israel Koren C. Krishna
eBook ISBN: 9780080492681
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885251
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st March 2007
Page Count: 400
Description

Fault-Tolerant Systems is the first book on fault tolerance design with a systems approach to both hardware and software. No other text on the market takes this approach, nor offers the comprehensive and up-to-date treatment that Koren and Krishna provide.

This book incorporates case studies that highlight six different computer systems with fault-tolerance techniques implemented in their design. A complete ancillary package is available to lecturers, including online solutions manual for instructors and PowerPoint slides.

Students, designers, and architects of high performance processors will value this comprehensive overview of the field.

Key Features

  • The first book on fault tolerance design with a systems approach
  • Comprehensive coverage of both hardware and software fault tolerance, as well as information and time redundancy
  • Incorporated case studies highlight six different computer systems with fault-tolerance techniques implemented in their design
  • Available to lecturers is a complete ancillary package including online solutions manual for instructors and PowerPoint slides

Readership

Senior undergraduate, graduate students in fault-tolerance computing courses. Professional architects of high performance processors, and designers of enterprise computing systems.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the Authors

Chapter 1: Preliminaries

Chapter 2: Hardware Fault Tolerance

Chapter 3: Information Redundancy

Chapter 4: Fault-Tolerant Networks

Chapter 5: Software Fault Tolerance

Chapter 6: Checkpointing

Chapter 7: Case Studies

Chapter 8: Defect Tolerance in VLSI Circuits

Chapter 9: Fault Detection in Cryptographic Systems

Chapter 10: Simulation Techniques

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080492681
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120885251

About the Author

Israel Koren

Israel Koren is Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is a visiting Professor at the Instituto De Informatica, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brazil. Previously he held positions with the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has been a consultant to several companies including Analog Devices, AMD, Digital Equipment Corp., IBM, Intel, National Semiconductor and Tolerant Systems. Dr. Koren's current research interests are Fault-Tolerant Systems, VLSI Yield and Reliability, Secure Cryptographic Systems, and Computer Arithmetic. He publishes extensively and has over 300 publications in refereed journals and conferences. He is an Associate Editor of the Sustainable Computing: Informatics and Systems Journal. He has been a Co-Guest Editor for several IEEE Transactions on Computers special issues on Fault Diagnosis and Tolerance in Cryptography, Sept. 2006, on Computer Arithmetic, July 2000, and on High Yield VLSI Systems, April 1989. He served on the Editorial Board of these Transactions during 1992-1997, the Editorial Board of the IEEE Transactions on VLSI Systems during 2001-2006, the Editorial board of the IEEE Computer Architecture Letters during 2006-2010 and the Editorail Board of the VLSI Design Journal during 2006-2016. He also served as General Chair, Program Chair and Program Committee member for numerous conferences. Dr. Koren is a Fellow of the IEEE and a Master of the DeTao Masters Academy, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA

C. Krishna

C. Mani Krishna is Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1984. He previously received a BTech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 1979, and an MS from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, in 1980. Dr. Krishna's research interests are in the areas of cyber-physical systems, real-time and fault-tolerant computing, and distributed and networked systems. He has also been an editor on volumes of readings in performance evaluation and real-time systems, and for special issues on real-time systems of IEEE Computer and the Proceedings of the IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

