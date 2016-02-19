Fault and Joint Development: In Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock details the theoretical concepts about fault and joint development in rock when they behave as brittle or semi-brittle material. The title first covers the concepts and criteria of brittle failure, along with the limits of temperature and pressure below which rocks may behave in a brittle or semi-brittle manner. Next, the selection details the application of the concepts of brittle failure and elastic theory to the problems of faulting and jointing. The book will be of great use to undergraduate students of geology and its related degrees. The text will also serve professionals in geological disciplines as a reference.