Fault and Joint Development in Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Geology Division
Description
Fault and Joint Development: In Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock details the theoretical concepts about fault and joint development in rock when they behave as brittle or semi-brittle material. The title first covers the concepts and criteria of brittle failure, along with the limits of temperature and pressure below which rocks may behave in a brittle or semi-brittle manner. Next, the selection details the application of the concepts of brittle failure and elastic theory to the problems of faulting and jointing. The book will be of great use to undergraduate students of geology and its related degrees. The text will also serve professionals in geological disciplines as a reference.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Brittle Fracture
Introduction
Stress
Elasticity
Strength of Brittle Material
Influence of Petrology on Uniaxial Strength
Influence of Environmental Factors on Brittle Failure
Relationships between Principal Stresses at Failure
Navier—Coulomb Criterion of Brittle Failure
Griffith Criterion of Brittle Failure
Crack Propagation
Microseisms
Time-Strain
Time—Strain Mechanism in Semi-Brittle Material
Long-Term Strength in Triaxial Compression
2. Faults
Introduction
Fault Nomenclature
The Navier—Coulomb Criterion and the Angle of Fracture
Dynamic Classification of Faults
Anisotropy and Shear Failure
Further Conditions of Strike-Slip Faulting
Structures Associated with Strike-Slip
Oblique-Slip Faults
Overthrust Faulting and Pore-Water Pressure
Thrust Development in Fold Belts
Faults in Sediments Due to Movement in the Basement Complex
Criticism of Using the Brittle Failure Criteria in the Faulting Problem
3. Joints
Introduction
Classification of Joints
Relationship of Joints to Other Structures
Surface Features
Joint Movement
Origin of Joints
Joint Frequency
Jointing Infolded Rock
Pinnate or Feather Joints
Inter-Relationship of Joint Sets
Jointing in Igneous Rocks
Columnar Joints
Sheet Joints
Joints—Brittle Fractures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185590