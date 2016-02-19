Fault and Joint Development in Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112756, 9781483185590

Fault and Joint Development in Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Geology Division

Authors: Neville J. Price
Editors: F. H. T. Rhodes
eBook ISBN: 9781483185590
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 186
Description

Fault and Joint Development: In Brittle and Semi-Brittle Rock details the theoretical concepts about fault and joint development in rock when they behave as brittle or semi-brittle material. The title first covers the concepts and criteria of brittle failure, along with the limits of temperature and pressure below which rocks may behave in a brittle or semi-brittle manner. Next, the selection details the application of the concepts of brittle failure and elastic theory to the problems of faulting and jointing. The book will be of great use to undergraduate students of geology and its related degrees. The text will also serve professionals in geological disciplines as a reference.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Brittle Fracture

Introduction

Stress

Elasticity

Strength of Brittle Material

Influence of Petrology on Uniaxial Strength

Influence of Environmental Factors on Brittle Failure

Relationships between Principal Stresses at Failure

Navier—Coulomb Criterion of Brittle Failure

Griffith Criterion of Brittle Failure

Crack Propagation

Microseisms

Time-Strain

Time—Strain Mechanism in Semi-Brittle Material

Long-Term Strength in Triaxial Compression

2. Faults

Introduction

Fault Nomenclature

The Navier—Coulomb Criterion and the Angle of Fracture

Dynamic Classification of Faults

Anisotropy and Shear Failure

Further Conditions of Strike-Slip Faulting

Structures Associated with Strike-Slip

Oblique-Slip Faults

Overthrust Faulting and Pore-Water Pressure

Thrust Development in Fold Belts

Faults in Sediments Due to Movement in the Basement Complex

Criticism of Using the Brittle Failure Criteria in the Faulting Problem

3. Joints

Introduction

Classification of Joints

Relationship of Joints to Other Structures

Surface Features

Joint Movement

Origin of Joints

Joint Frequency

Jointing Infolded Rock

Pinnate or Feather Joints

Inter-Relationship of Joint Sets

Jointing in Igneous Rocks

Columnar Joints

Sheet Joints

Joints—Brittle Fractures

Index

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185590

About the Author

Neville J. Price

About the Editor

F. H. T. Rhodes

