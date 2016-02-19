Fatigue of Metallic Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444987235, 9780080934600

Fatigue of Metallic Materials, Volume 71

2nd Edition

Authors: M. Klesnil P. Lukác
eBook ISBN: 9780080934600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444987235
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th April 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20000.00
17000.00
282.73
240.32
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction. 2. Cyclic Stress-Strain Response. Mechanical properties. Microstructure. Theories of hardening and softening. 3. Fatigue-Crack Nucleation. Stress near surface. Sites of crack initiation. Near-surface dislocation structures. Surface relief and its relation to near-surface dislocation structures. Mechanisms of crack nucleation. Factors influencing crack nucleation. 4. Fatigue-Crack Propagation. Kinetics of crack growth. Fracture mechanics for fatigue cracks. Quantitative description of fatigue-crack propagation rate and threshold. Properties of plastic zone. Models of fatigue-cracks propagation and thresholds. Effects of miscellaneous factors on the crack-propagation rate. 5. Fatigue-Life Curves. Fatigue-life curve &sgr;a versus &Ngr;f. Fatigue-life curve &egr;a versus &Ngr;f. Transformation of fatigue-life curves. Influence of cycle asymmetry. Hysteresis energy and fatigue life. Fatigue limit. Curves of constant damage. S/N curves of precracked bodies. Influence of temperature on fatigue life. 6. Notched Behaviour. Stress and strain concentration. Influence of notches on fatigue life. 7. Fatigue Life for Random Loading. Cyclic plasticity. Analysis of random variations of stress and strain. Prediction of fatigue life. References. Subject Index.

Description

This book reviews problems in the mechanical behaviour of cyclically loaded metallic materials, primarily with regard to the nature of the fatigue process. The first edition of the book appeared in 1980. The present second edition represents a revised form of the original book and also covers recent developments in the field. As the book focuses on physical-metallurgical aspects, it occupies a unique and important position in the technical literature, which has so far been devoted mainly to engineering metal fatigue problems and their technical solution in specific practical cases. The book provides a compact review of current knowledge on physical metallurgical processes that accompany and affect the fatigue of metallic materials, and also presents the background for applying the new results to practical designing and to the selection of materials in engineering practice. The authors present an updated review of results from countries both in the east and the west and cover a relatively large field in a concise manner. The work will be of value to research workers and students following advanced and post-graduate courses in the fields of materials science and mechanical engineering.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080934600
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444987235

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Klesnil Author

P. Lukác Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Metal Physics, Faculty of Mathematics & Physics, Charles University, 121 16 Prague 2, Czechoslovakia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.