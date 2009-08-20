Fatigue in Railway Infrastructure
1st Edition
Description
Fatigue is a major issue affecting safety and quality of service in the railway industry. This book reviews key aspects of this important subject. It begins by providing an overview of the subject, discussing fatigue at the wheel-rail interface and in other aspects of infrastructure. It then considers fatigue in railway and tramway track, looking at causes of potential failure in such areas as rails and fixings as well as sleepers. It also reviews failure points in structures such as embankments and cuttings. The book analyses fatigue in railway bridges, looking in particular at masonry arch bridges as well as metal and concrete bridges. Two final chapters review safety and reliability issues affecting escalators and lifts.
Fatigue in railway infrastructure is a helpful reference for those in the railway industry responsible for infrastructure maintenance as well as those researching this important subject.
Key Features
- Provides a concise review of fatigue in the railway infrastructure
- Examines the causes of potential failure in rails, fixings and sleepers
- Analyses fatigue in railway bridges including masonry arch, metal and concrete structures
Readership
Those in the railway industry responsible for infrastructure maintenance
Table of Contents
Fatigue in railways: An overview; Fatigue in railway and tramway track; Fatigue in railway bridges; Safety and reliability issues affecting escalators and moving walks in railway stations; Design, safety and reliability of lifts in railway stations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 20th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737402
About the Editor
Mark Robinson
Dr Mark Robinson is Professor of Rail Systems Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Systems Engineering at Newcastle University, UK. Professor Robinson is also Director of NewRail, the University’s centre of railway and transport research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Newcastle University, UK
Ajay Kapoor
Dr Ajay Kapoor is Professor of Engineering Design in the Faculty of Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swinburne University of Technology, Australia
Reviews
The book almost exclusively tackles the subject of failures in railway infrastructure., Materials World
The book has plenty of detail about embankments, cuttings and bridges., Materials World
The text is particularly useful to up-and-coming railway civil engineers and designers aware of failure modes that are not taught in many university courses., Materials World