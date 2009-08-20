Fatigue in Railway Infrastructure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737402, 9781845697020

Fatigue in Railway Infrastructure

1st Edition

Editors: Mark Robinson Ajay Kapoor
eBook ISBN: 9781845697020
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737402
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th August 2009
Page Count: 128
Description

Fatigue is a major issue affecting safety and quality of service in the railway industry. This book reviews key aspects of this important subject. It begins by providing an overview of the subject, discussing fatigue at the wheel-rail interface and in other aspects of infrastructure. It then considers fatigue in railway and tramway track, looking at causes of potential failure in such areas as rails and fixings as well as sleepers. It also reviews failure points in structures such as embankments and cuttings. The book analyses fatigue in railway bridges, looking in particular at masonry arch bridges as well as metal and concrete bridges. Two final chapters review safety and reliability issues affecting escalators and lifts.

Fatigue in railway infrastructure is a helpful reference for those in the railway industry responsible for infrastructure maintenance as well as those researching this important subject.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise review of fatigue in the railway infrastructure
  • Examines the causes of potential failure in rails, fixings and sleepers
  • Analyses fatigue in railway bridges including masonry arch, metal and concrete structures

Readership

Those in the railway industry responsible for infrastructure maintenance

Table of Contents

Fatigue in railways: An overview; Fatigue in railway and tramway track; Fatigue in railway bridges; Safety and reliability issues affecting escalators and moving walks in railway stations; Design, safety and reliability of lifts in railway stations.

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845697020
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737402

About the Editor

Mark Robinson

Dr Mark Robinson is Professor of Rail Systems Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Systems Engineering at Newcastle University, UK. Professor Robinson is also Director of NewRail, the University’s centre of railway and transport research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Newcastle University, UK

Ajay Kapoor

Dr Ajay Kapoor is Professor of Engineering Design in the Faculty of Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swinburne University of Technology, Australia

Reviews

The book almost exclusively tackles the subject of failures in railway infrastructure., Materials World
The book has plenty of detail about embankments, cuttings and bridges., Materials World
The text is particularly useful to up-and-coming railway civil engineers and designers aware of failure modes that are not taught in many university courses., Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

