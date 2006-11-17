Fast SOA
1st Edition
The way to use native XML technology to achieve Service Oriented Architecture governance, scalability, and performance
Table of Contents
1: A Love Affair with XML: Introduces SOA concepts, patterns, and the issues that impact scalability and performance
2: XQuery Primer: Looks at the explosion of XML schemas and its impact on performance, compatibility and flexibility
3: Solving The SOA Scalability Problem: Explains what drove the need for FastSOA architecture
4: The RSS Data Aggregator: SOA Federation and Acceleration: Explains the FastSOA architecture and the XML-centric tools needed to build it
5: SOAR: SOA Repository: Shows the testing methodology (with real world examples fully implemented) to understand SOA scalability and performance
6: The Enterprise Data Bus: Extending XQuery and SOA: Makes the case for using XML, XML Query (XQuery,) and native XML database technology to build well performing and flexible SOA
7: EDB in Action: Supply Chain (RFID,) Insurance (HL7,) US Department of Defense (NCES,) Manufacturing (UBL): Shows the tools and techniques your business needs to evaluate to be ready for SOA
Description
Fast SOA teaches readers how to apply native XML technology to SOA.
Fast SOA teaches readers how to apply native XML technology to SOA.

This book discusses applications in data mediation using mid-tier data and service caching to handle the explosion of new schemas and new devices in an ever changing environment; data aggregation in the SOA middle-tier for off-line browsing, service acceleration through mid-tier caching and transformation, and bandwidth-needs reduction; increased service and application scalability and performance; successful evaluations of application server, XML parser, relational and native XML database, Enterprise Service Bus, Business Integration server, workflow server, and Web Service tools for performance, scalability, and developer productivity; improved service governance through XML persistence in SOA registries and repositories; and composite data services (CDS) to provide maximum reuse of software components and data, accelerate performance, and reduce development time and maintenance in your SOA.
Key Features
- Data mediation using mid-tier data and service caching to handle the explosion of new schemas and new devices in an ever changing environment
- Data aggregation in the SOA middle-tier for off-line browsing, service acceleration through mid-tier caching and transformation, and bandwidth-needs reduction
- Increased service and application scalability and performance
- Successful evaluations of application server, XML parser, relational and native XML database, Enterprise Service Bus, Business Integration server, workflow server, and Web Service tools for performance, scalability, and developer productivity
- Improved service governance through XML persistence in SOA registries and repositories
- Composite data services (CDS) to provide maximum reuse of software components and data, accelerate performance, and reduce development time and maintenance in your SOA
Software and data architects, IT application developers, and IT managers who are developing the next generation of web services and service oriented architectures
Reviews
"Frank Cohen is both a keen observer and a key participant as the software industry struggles to understand what the words 'Enterprise SOA' really mean. FastSOA is an excellent guide to the current technologies (and how to route around their pitfalls and shortcomings)." --William Grosso, Software Development Forum, Board Member; Author of Java Enterprise Best Practices and Java RMI
"If it is possible for a technical book to present an intimate side to one engineer's experiences getting SOA applications to deliver good performance, then this book is it." --Ilya Sterin, Software Engineer at Nextrials, Author of XML and Perl
"FastSOA is a great book with lots of meat on the bones and practical real-world XML and SOA knowledge. Much of what passes for SOA right now is simply block diagrams and vague exhortations to get the architecture right. Frank Cohen gives a practical guide to what software developers, architects, and CIOs have to do to deliver highly scalable, well performing, and easy to maintain services." --Jeff Barr, Amazon.com, Web Services Evangelist
"Anyone considering an SOA should definitely study Chapter 5. It not only shows how to construct the middle-tier FastSOA, it also backs up the impressive performance-improvement claims with data based on real- world tests." --Douglas K. Barry, Barry & Associates, Inc., Author of Web Services and Service-Oriented Architectures: The Savvy Manager's Guide
"In FastSOA Frank Cohen puts attention to actual performance and scalability issues caused by the unsuitable tools traditionally used to build SOA. He proposes using the right tools that are specifically designed for XML messaging - a core concept of SOA. FastSOA is an elegant architecture aimed to improve scalability, governance and performance of SOA by using native XML technologies like XQuery instead of objects and other common but unnatural data representations. FastSOA goes beyond architecture by answering common SOA performance issues and proposing tools to test and evaluate SOA system scalability and performance. That is, Frank Cohen offers a complete solution that makes sense." --William Martinez Pomares, Software Architect, Group Avantica
"When it comes to XML performance and scalability, Frank Cohen is the Go To Guy." --Simon Tuffs, Software Architect of OneJar and SOAPStone
Frank Cohen Author
Raining Data Corporation, Irvine, California.