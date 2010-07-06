Fam's Musculoskeletal Examination and Joint Injection Techniques
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online + Print
Description
Fam’s Musculoskeletal Examination and Joint Injection Techniques provides cutting-edge content and clear, clinical advice on joint injection techniques and performing the musculoskeletal exam. George V. Lawry, Hans J. Kreder, Gillian Hawker, and Dana Jerome present full-color photographs and illustrations demonstrating musculoskeletal (MSK) exam and joint injection techniques for step-by-step guidance...in print and online.
Key Features
- Master applied anatomy through discussions of basic biology, anatomy, and functions of the musculoskeletal system.
- Apply anatomy skills in aspiration/injection techniques of both the joint and periarticular structures.
- Perform and interpret the physical exam thanks to step-by-step how-to guidance.
- Visualize anatomic landmarks in precise detail using the rich, full-color photographs and illustrations.
- Find up-to-date material on common abnormal conditions for every joint and easily identify each one.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 6th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085670
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081122
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323065047
About the Editor
George Lawry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Internal Medicine, Rheumatology Division, University of Iowa, University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, IA, USA
Hans Kreder
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Health Policy Evaluation and Management; Chair, Orthopaedic Clinical Epidemiology, University of Toronto; Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon, Department of Surgery, Division of Orthopaedics, Sunnybrook and Women’s College Health Sciences Centre; Adjunct Scientist, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Gillian Hawker
Dana Jerome
About the Author
