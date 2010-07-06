Fam's Musculoskeletal Examination and Joint Injection Techniques - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323065047, 9780323085670

Fam's Musculoskeletal Examination and Joint Injection Techniques

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online + Print

Editors: George Lawry Hans Kreder Gillian Hawker Dana Jerome
Authors: George Lawry Hans Kreder Gillian Hawker Dana Jerome
eBook ISBN: 9780323085670
eBook ISBN: 9780323081122
eBook ISBN: 9780323247535
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323065047
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th July 2010
Page Count: 152
Description

Fam’s Musculoskeletal Examination and Joint Injection Techniques provides cutting-edge content and clear, clinical advice on joint injection techniques and performing the musculoskeletal exam. George V. Lawry, Hans J. Kreder, Gillian Hawker, and Dana Jerome present full-color photographs and illustrations demonstrating musculoskeletal (MSK) exam and joint injection techniques for step-by-step guidance...in print and online.

Key Features

  • Master applied anatomy through discussions of basic biology, anatomy, and functions of the musculoskeletal system.

  • Apply anatomy skills in aspiration/injection techniques of both the joint and periarticular structures.

  • Perform and interpret the physical exam thanks to step-by-step how-to guidance.

  • Visualize anatomic landmarks in precise detail using the rich, full-color photographs and illustrations.

  • Find up-to-date material on common abnormal conditions for every joint and easily identify each one.

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Editor

George Lawry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Clinical Internal Medicine, Rheumatology Division, University of Iowa, University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, IA, USA

Hans Kreder

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Health Policy Evaluation and Management; Chair, Orthopaedic Clinical Epidemiology, University of Toronto; Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon, Department of Surgery, Division of Orthopaedics, Sunnybrook and Women’s College Health Sciences Centre; Adjunct Scientist, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Gillian Hawker

Dana Jerome

