Family Formation in an Age of Nascent Capitalism
1st Edition
Description
Family Formation in an Age of Nascent Capitalism deals with the impact of early capitalism on the strategies of family formation among four sets of English villagers in the period before the wholesale switch-over to factory industry. This era, roughly speaking from 1550 to 1850, has been variously described as ""traditional,"" ""preindustrial,"" and, more recently, ""protoindustrial."" However, the author sees it as a stage in the transition from feudalism to capitalism—a halfway house. The book begins by placing the study in the context of the larger debate concerning nascent capitalism, early rural industrialization, and the growth of population. Separate chapters then discuss the growth and structure of the framework knitting industry in Shepshed and the social implications of this economic change; the patterns of immigration, population turnover, and generational replacement in Shepshed and Bottesford; and industrial involution and domestic organization in 1851. Subsequent chapters deal with the demographic implications of rural industrialization; the relationship between economic opportunity and family formation; and relationships among the expectation of marriage, bridal pregnancy, and illegitimacy.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2 The Social and Economic Background
3 Immigration, Population Turnover, and Generational Replacement
4 Industrial Involution and Domestic Organization
5 The Demographic Implications of Rural Industrialization
6 Economic Opportunity and Family Formation: the Case of Bottesford
Appendix: Crisis Mortality in Bottesford
7 Colyton Revisited
8 Proletarianization and Pauperism: the Case of Terling
9 Illegitimacy: Marriage Frustrated, Not Promiscuity Rampant
10 Conclusion
Appendix: The Reliability of Parochial Registration and the Representativeness of Family Reconstitution
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260754
About the Author
David Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Head, Division of Nephrology, University of Ottawa and Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
About the Editor
Charles Tilly
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, U.S.A.
Edward Shorter
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada