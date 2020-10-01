Family-Focused Interventions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228746

Family-Focused Interventions, Volume 58

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Susan Hepburn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128228746
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

1. Helping Parents of Children with Disabilities to Promote Risk-Taking in Play
Anita Bundy
2. Parent Mentoring Program or Telehealth Parent Support
Eric Moody
3. Parent-mediated early intervention
Katherine Pickard
4. Supporting fathers of children with disabilities
Shelly Jerrine Lane

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities series

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Research in Developmental Disabilities

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128228746

About the Serial Volume Editors

Susan Hepburn Serial Volume Editor

Susan Hepburn is at Colorado State University, College of Health and Human Sciences, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, USA

