Families of Curves and the Origins of Partial Differentiation, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Families of Curves in the 1690's. Orthogonal Trajectories 1694-1720. Nicolaus I Bernoulli and Orthogonal Trajectories. Euler's Theory of Modular Equations in the 1730's.
Description
This book provides a detailed description of the main episodes in the emergence of partial differentiation during the period 1690-1740. It argues that the development of this concept - to a considerable degree of perfection - took place almost exclusively in problems concerning families of curves. Thus, the book shows the origins of the ideas and techniques which paved the way for the sudden introduction of partial differential equations in 1750. The main methodological characteristic of the book is its emphasis on a full understanding of the motives, problems and goals of the mathematicians of that time.
- 237
- English
- © North Holland 1984
- 1st April 2000
- North Holland
- 9780080872049