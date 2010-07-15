Failure Mechanisms of Advanced Welding Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695361, 9781845699765

Failure Mechanisms of Advanced Welding Processes

1st Edition

Editors: X Sun
eBook ISBN: 9781845699765
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695361
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th July 2010
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Mechanics modeling of spot welds under general loading conditions and applications to fatigue life predictions; Resistance spot weld failure mode and weld performance for aluminium alloys; Resistance spot weld performance and weld failure modes for dual phase and TRIP steels; Fatigue behavior of spot welded joints in steel sheets; Non-destructive evaluation of spot weld quality; Solid state joining - fundamentals of friction stir welding; Failure mechanisms in friction stir welds; Microstructure characteristics and mechanical properties of the magnesium and aluminium alloy laser weld bonded joint; Fatigue in laser welds; Weld metal ductility and its influence on formability of tailor welded blanks; Joining of lightweight materials using reactive nanofoils.

Description

Many new, or relatively new, welding processes such as friction stir welding, resistance spot welding and laser welding are being increasingly adopted to replace or improve on traditional welding techniques. Before advanced welding techniques are employed, their potential failure mechanisms should be well understood and their suitability for welding particular metals and alloys in different situations should be assessed. Failure mechanisms of advanced welding processes provides a critical analysis of advanced welding techniques and their potential failure mechanisms.

The book contains chapters on the following topics: Mechanics modelling of spot welds under general loading conditions and applications to fatigue life predictions, Resistance spot weld failure mode and weld performance for aluminium alloys, dual phase steels and TRIP steels, Fatigue behaviour of spot welded joints in steel sheets, Non-destructive evaluation of spot weld quality, Solid state joining - fundamentals of friction stir welding, Failure mechanisms in friction stir welds, Microstructure characteristics and mechanical properties of laser weld bonding of magnesium alloy to aluminium alloy, Fatigue in laser welds, Weld metal ductility and its influence on formability of tailor welded blanks, Joining of lightweight materials using reactive nanofoils, and Fatigue life prediction and improvements for MIG welded advanced high strength steel weldments.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Failure mechanisms of advanced welding processes is a standard reference text for anyone working in welding and the automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas and other metal fabrication industries who use modern and advanced welding processes.

Key Features

  • Provides a critical analysis of advanced welding techniques and their potential failure mechanisms
  • Experts in the field survey a range of welding processes and examine reactions under various types of loading conditions
  • Examines the current state of fatigue life prediction of welded materials and structures in the context of spot welded joints and non-destructive evaluation of quality

Readership

Anyone working in welding and the automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas and other metal fabrication industries who use modern and advanced welding processes

Reviews

Both thorough and concise, this book will be a great help to researchers and engineers who specialise in the processing of metallic materials or in microelectronics., SOUDAGE
Accurate and concise, this book offers effective help and support for researchers, engineers, and all those who work with these modern and advanced welding techniques in the automobile, shipbuilding and petrochemical sectors as well as in the steel industry., Revista Italiana della Saldarura
The coverage and discussion of the failure mechanisms in welds made by so-called advanced welding processes are thorough and provide a good source of information for weld engineers, researchers and students., Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

X Sun Editor

Dr Xin Sun is a Computational Scientist and Laboratory Fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA

