Failure, Distress and Repair of Concrete Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694081, 9781845697037

Failure, Distress and Repair of Concrete Structures

1st Edition

Editors: Norb Delatte
eBook ISBN: 9781845697037
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694081
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th October 2009
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Part 1 Failure mechanisms in concrete: Causes and mechanisms of deterioration in reinforced concrete; Types of damage in concrete structures; Types and causes of cracking in concrete structures; Condition assessment of concrete structures. Part 2 Repair of concrete structures: Standards and guidelines for repairing concrete structures; Methods of crack repair in concrete structures; Repair materials for concrete structures; Bonded concrete overlays for repairing concrete structures; Repair/retrofitting of concrete structures with fiber-reinforced polymers; Protection systems for concrete structures; Patching of deteriorated concrete structures; Durability of repaired concrete structures.

Description

Understanding and recognising failure mechanisms in concrete is a fundamental pre-requisite to determining the type of repair, or whether a repair is feasible. This title provides a review of concrete deterioration and damage, as well as looking at the problem of defects in concrete. It also discusses condition assessment and repair techniques.

Part one discusses failure mechanisms in concrete and covers topics such as causes and mechanisms of deterioration in reinforced concrete, types of damage in concrete structures, types and causes of cracking and condition assessment of concrete structures. Part two reviews the repair of concrete structures with coverage of themes such as standards and guidelines for repairing concrete structures, methods of crack repair, repair materials, bonded concrete overlays, repairing and retrofitting concrete structures with fiber-reinforced polymers, patching deteriorated concrete structures and durability of repaired concrete.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Failure and repair of concrete structures is a standard reference for civil engineers, architects and anyone working in the construction sector, as well as those concerned with ensuring the safety of concrete structures.

Key Features

  • Provides a review of concrete deterioration and damage
  • Discusses condition assessment and repair techniques, standards and guidelines

Readership

Civil engineers, architects and anyone working in the construction sector, as well as those concerned with ensuring the safety of concrete structures

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845697037
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694081

About the Editors

Norb Delatte Editor

Dr Norbert Delatte is Professor of Civil Engineering at Cleveland State University, Ohio, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cleveland State University, USA

