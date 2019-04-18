Offering authoritative guidance and a multitude of high-quality images, Facial Trauma Surgery: From Primary Repair to Reconstruction is the first comprehensive textbook of its kind on treating primary facial trauma and delayed reconstruction of both the soft tissues and craniofacial bony skeleton. This unique volume is a practical, complete reference for clinical presentation, fracture pattern, classification, and management of patients with traumatic facial injury, helping you provide the best possible outcomes for patients’ successful reintegration into work and society.