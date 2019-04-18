Facial Trauma Surgery
1st Edition
From Primary Repair to Reconstruction
Description
Offering authoritative guidance and a multitude of high-quality images, Facial Trauma Surgery: From Primary Repair to Reconstruction is the first comprehensive textbook of its kind on treating primary facial trauma and delayed reconstruction of both the soft tissues and craniofacial bony skeleton. This unique volume is a practical, complete reference for clinical presentation, fracture pattern, classification, and management of patients with traumatic facial injury, helping you provide the best possible outcomes for patients’ successful reintegration into work and society.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Primary Injury
Assessment of the patient with traumatic facial injury
Radiological evaluation of the craniofacial skeleton
Intraoperative imaging and postoperative quality control
Primary repair soft tissue injury & soft tissue defects
Traumatic facial nerve injury
Diagnosis and Multi-Modality Management of Skull Base Fractures and Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Leaks
Frontal bone and frontal sinus
Endoscopic Approaches to Frontal and Maxillary Sinus Fractures
Orbital fractures
Nasal fractures
NOE fractures
Orbital Zygomaticomaxillary Complex Fractures
Le Fort Fractures
Mandible fractures
Fractures of the Condylar Process of the Mandible
Complications of mandibular fractures
Temporal bone
Dental injury; dento-alveolar and segmental fractures of the mandible and maxilla
Management of panfacial fractures
Characteristics of Ballistic and Blast Injuries
Geriatric and edentulous maxillary and mandibular fractures
Section 2: Pediatric Facial Injury
Pediatric skull fractures
Superior Pediatric Orbital and Frontal Skull Fractures
Pediatric orbital fractures
Pediatric midface fractures
Pediatric Mandible Fractures
Section 3: Secondary Reconstruction and Restoration
Reconstruction of Full Thickness Fronto-Cranial Defects
Pediatric cranial reconstruction
Secondary reconstruction of facial soft tissue injury and defects
Ocular considerations: blink, ectropion, entropion, ocular lubrication, DCR
Secondary Nasoethmoid Fracture Repair
Post-traumatic nasal deformities
Secondary orbital reconstruction
Secondary midfacial reconstruction
Secondary Osteotomies of the Maxilla and Mandible, and Management of Occlusion
Secondary traumatic TMJ reconstruction
Maxillofacial prosthodontics
Custom craniofacial implants
Secondary microvascular reconstruction of the traumatic facial injury
Virtual surgical planning
Post-traumatic facial pain
Secondary nerve reconstruction
Facial transplantation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 18th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509626
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509602
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323497558
About the Editor
Amir Dorafshar
Affiliations and Expertise
The John W. Curtain, MD, Chair of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery Rush University Medical Center
Eduardo Rodriguez
Affiliations and Expertise
Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Surgery
Paul Manson
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Plastic Surgery; Johns Hopkins University / R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma University of Maryland School of Medicine