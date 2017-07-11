Facial Reconstruction Post-Mohs Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery CLinics, guest edited by Dr. James B. Lucas, is devoted to Facial Reconstruction Post-Mohs Surgery. Articles in this issue include Anatomy of the Skin and the Pathogenesis of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer; Mohs Micrographic Surgery: the Essentials; Physiology and Biomechanics of Skin Flaps; Flap Basics I: Rotation and Transposition Flaps; Flap Basics II: Advancement Flaps; Flap Basics III: Interpolated Flaps; Skin and Composite Grafting Techniques; Scalp and Forehead Defects; Defects of the Eyelids; Auricular Defects; Cutaneous Nasal Defects; Defects of the Lips and Chin; Cheek Defects; and Scar Revision and Recontouring Post-Mohs Surgery.