Facial Reconstruction Post-Mohs Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Authors: James Lucas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532297
eBook ISBN: 9780323532303
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery CLinics, guest edited by Dr. James B. Lucas, is devoted to Facial Reconstruction Post-Mohs Surgery. Articles in this issue include Anatomy of the Skin and the Pathogenesis of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer; Mohs Micrographic Surgery: the Essentials; Physiology and Biomechanics of Skin Flaps; Flap Basics I: Rotation and Transposition Flaps; Flap Basics II: Advancement Flaps; Flap Basics III: Interpolated Flaps; Skin and Composite Grafting Techniques; Scalp and Forehead Defects; Defects of the Eyelids; Auricular Defects; Cutaneous Nasal Defects; Defects of the Lips and Chin; Cheek Defects; and Scar Revision and Recontouring Post-Mohs Surgery.
About the Authors
James Lucas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Army Medical Center, Temple, Texas
