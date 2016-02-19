Facets of Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121353506, 9780323159487

Facets of Physics

1st Edition

Editors: D. Allan Bromley
eBook ISBN: 9780323159487
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 238
Description

Facets of Physics contains the major papers in the symposium on May 3, 1968 dedicated to Gregory Breit's honor. This book covers different facets of physics and the contributions made by Breit. The book reviews the development of the current knowledge of the nucleon-nucleon interaction, the status of understanding on the nuclear matter, and the detailed treatment of the finite nuclei. It also examines the consequences of the short-range nature of nuclear forces, the importance of the Breit interaction in atomic physics and quantum thermodynamics, and different proton-proton scattering studies. This book is a good reading material for nuclear physicists and other scientists who are interested in atomic physics and quantum thermodynamics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. The Nucleon - Nucleon Interaction

I. Introduction

II. Phase Shift and the Scattering Matrix

III. Relativistic Corrections

IV. Meson Theories of the Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction

V. Potential Fitting to Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering

VI. Phenomenological Analyses of Data

VII. Charge Independence

VIII. Conclusion

References

2. Nuclear Matter

3. Some General Consequences of the Short - Range Nature of Nuclear Forces

I. Introduction

II. Consequences of the Unitary and Symmetric Nature of the Collision Matrix

III. Theories Based on the Short-Range Nature of the Nuclear Forces

IV. The Collision Matrix as an Analytic Function of the Energy

V. The Unitary-Symmetric Nature of the Collision Matrix

VI. The Sum Rules of R-Matrix Theory

VII. Consequences of the Short-Range Theories: Maxima and Minima of the Cross Sections

VIII. Consequences of the Short-Range Theories: Behavior of the Cross Sections at Thresholds

IX. Connection with the Optical Theory

References

4. Interactions of Complex Nuclei

References

5. The Breit Interaction

I. The Breit Equation for Helium

II. Helium Fine Structure

III. Positronium Fine Structure

IV. Conclusion

References

6. The Isotope Shift

I. Introduction

II. Self-Consistent Description

References

7. Proton - Proton Scattering Studies

I. Early Work

II. Proton-Proton Scattering at Wisconsin from 0.9 to 2.4 MeV

III. Results

IV. Extension to Higher Energy

V. Concluding Measurements and Analysis

References

8. Radio Ranging and Nuclear Physics at The Carnegie Institution

Banquet Addresses

Remarks by I. I. Rabi

Remarks by Henry Margenau

Remarks by Gregory Breit

Bibliography :Gregory Breit

Index




About the Editor

D. Allan Bromley

