Facets of Physics
1st Edition
Description
Facets of Physics contains the major papers in the symposium on May 3, 1968 dedicated to Gregory Breit's honor. This book covers different facets of physics and the contributions made by Breit. The book reviews the development of the current knowledge of the nucleon-nucleon interaction, the status of understanding on the nuclear matter, and the detailed treatment of the finite nuclei. It also examines the consequences of the short-range nature of nuclear forces, the importance of the Breit interaction in atomic physics and quantum thermodynamics, and different proton-proton scattering studies. This book is a good reading material for nuclear physicists and other scientists who are interested in atomic physics and quantum thermodynamics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. The Nucleon - Nucleon Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Phase Shift and the Scattering Matrix
III. Relativistic Corrections
IV. Meson Theories of the Nucleon-Nucleon Interaction
V. Potential Fitting to Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering
VI. Phenomenological Analyses of Data
VII. Charge Independence
VIII. Conclusion
References
2. Nuclear Matter
3. Some General Consequences of the Short - Range Nature of Nuclear Forces
I. Introduction
II. Consequences of the Unitary and Symmetric Nature of the Collision Matrix
III. Theories Based on the Short-Range Nature of the Nuclear Forces
IV. The Collision Matrix as an Analytic Function of the Energy
V. The Unitary-Symmetric Nature of the Collision Matrix
VI. The Sum Rules of R-Matrix Theory
VII. Consequences of the Short-Range Theories: Maxima and Minima of the Cross Sections
VIII. Consequences of the Short-Range Theories: Behavior of the Cross Sections at Thresholds
IX. Connection with the Optical Theory
References
4. Interactions of Complex Nuclei
References
5. The Breit Interaction
I. The Breit Equation for Helium
II. Helium Fine Structure
III. Positronium Fine Structure
IV. Conclusion
References
6. The Isotope Shift
I. Introduction
II. Self-Consistent Description
References
7. Proton - Proton Scattering Studies
I. Early Work
II. Proton-Proton Scattering at Wisconsin from 0.9 to 2.4 MeV
III. Results
IV. Extension to Higher Energy
V. Concluding Measurements and Analysis
References
8. Radio Ranging and Nuclear Physics at The Carnegie Institution
Banquet Addresses
Remarks by I. I. Rabi
Remarks by Henry Margenau
Remarks by Gregory Breit
Bibliography :Gregory Breit
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159487