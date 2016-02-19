Facets of Dyslexia and its Remediation, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Developmental Dyslexia has been a subject of interest to practitioners for more than a century. Despite its long research history, however, dyslexia (the terms specific reading disability, reading disability and learning disability are also used interchangeably in this volume) still provides a challenge for contemporary cognitive psychology, education, neurology and physiology. By bringing together contributions from researchers and scholars working in a wide range of fields and perspectives, it is hoped that this publication will offer a means of considering different facets of dyslexia, and enable a greater understanding of reading disorders and their remediation to emerge.
The book is divided into eight major sections, the focus in each section being on a different facet of dyslexia. It is hoped this framework enables the reader to assimilate the wide range of pure and applied research and even give rise to a new perspective for the understanding of dyslexia.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 29th March 1993
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291550
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.F. Wright Editor
R. Groner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Psychology, University of Bern, Switzerland