Fabrication and Self-Assembly of Nanobiomaterials
1st Edition
Applications of Nanobiomaterials
Fabrication and Self-Assembly of Nanobiomaterials presents the most recent findings regarding the fabrication and self-assembly of nanomaterials for different biomedical applications. Respected authors from around the world offer a comprehensive look at how nanobiomaterials are made, enabling knowledge from current research to be used in an applied setting.
Recent applications of nanotechnology in the biomedical field have developed in response to an increased demand for innovative approaches to diagnosis, exploratory procedures and therapy. The book provides the reader with a strong grounding in emerging biomedical nanofabrication technologies, covering numerous fabrication routes for specific applications are described in detail and discussing synthesis, characterization and current or potential future use.
This book will be of interest to professors, postdoctoral researchers and students engaged in the fields of materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry. It will also be highly valuable to those working in industry, including pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and advanced clinicians.
- An up-to-date and highly structured reference source for practitioners, researchers and students working in biomedical, biotechnological and engineering fields
- A valuable guide to recent scientific progress, covering major and emerging applications of nanomaterials in the biomedical field
- Proposes novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in fabrication and self-assembly
Academic: Materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry professors, PhD, MsC, postdocs, upper level undergraduate students. Industry: Pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers, advanced clinicians
- List of contributors
- Preface of the series
- Fabrication and self-assembly of nanobiomaterials: applications of nanobiomaterials
- About the Series (Volumes I–XI)
- About Volume I
- Chapter 1. Synthesis, characterization and applications of nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Synthesis and Characteristics
- 1.3 Applications of Different Types of Nanoparticles
- 1.4 Current Research and Future Perspectives
- 1.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Preparation and applications of self-assembled natural and synthetic nanostructures
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Preparation of Self-Assembled Nanostructure
- 2.3 Application of Self-Assembled Nanostructure
- 2.4 Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Self-assembly of nanobiomaterials
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Molecular Self-Assembly and Self-Assembling Systems
- 3.3 Protein Crystallization
- 3.4 Surface Layer Proteins (S-Layers)
- 3.5 The S-Layer of S. ureae ATCC 13881 (SslA)
- 3.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Self-nanoemulsifying systems for oral bioavailability enhancement: Recent paradigms
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Formulation Attributes
- 4.3 Mechanism of Self-Emulsification
- 4.4 Bioavailability Enhancement
- 4.5 Self-Nanoemulsifying Systems for Oral Drug Delivery
- 4.6 Characterization of SNEDDS
- 4.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Sensing of reactive oxygen species by self-aggregating gold nanoparticle assemblies
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experimental Methods
- 5.3 Results
- 5.4 Discussion and Future Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Plant mediated green synthesis of metallic nanoparticles: Challenges and opportunities
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Scopes
- 6.3 Recent Research Background of Green Synthesis of Silver and Gold Nanoparticles Using Plant Extracts
- 6.4 History of MNPs (Metallic Nanoparticles)
- 6.5 Properties of Silver and Gold Nanoparticles
- 6.6 Green Synthesis of Gold and Silver Nanoparticles
- 6.7 Mechanism of Green Synthesis of Gold and Silver Nanoparticles
- 6.8 Experimental Procedures Involved in the Synthesis of Gold and Silver Nanoparticles Using Plant Extracts
- 6.9 Biomedical Applications of Gold and Silver MNPs
- 6.10 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Exosomes: Smart nanospheres for drug delivery naturally produced by stem cells
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Introduction to Nanoparticles
- 7.3 Introduction to Exosomes
- 7.4 Introduction to “Systems Therapeutic”
- 7.5 Proteins that Pack the Exosomes
- 7.6 The Size of Protein Molecules
- 7.7 Exosome Content
- 7.8 Proteins, Lipids, Metabolites
- 7.9 Exosome Release
- 7.10 Exosomes Cross Blood–Brain Barrier
- 7.11 Targeting
- 7.12 Molecule Protection
- 7.13 Exosome Quantity and Quality
- 7.14 Immune Function
- 7.15 RNA Degradation (Proteasome-Like Activity)
- 7.16 Cancer
- 7.17 Disease and Cancer Biomarker
- 7.18 Therapeutic Effects
- 7.19 State-Dependent, Synthetic Biology Production
- 7.20 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Controllable synthesis of lanthanide upconversion nanomaterials through impurity doping
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Basic Understanding of the Lanthanide-Related Upconversion Luminescence
- 8.3 Doped UCNPs and Doping Routes
- 8.4 Control of Ln3+ Dopant Distribution into Core–Shell UCNPs
- 8.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. Nanocellulose—fabrication, structure, properties, and application in the area of care and cure
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Cellulose as Nanostructured Natural Polymer
- 9.3 Fabrication, Structure, and Properties of Various Kinds of Nanocellulose
- 9.4 Application of Nanocellulose in Areas of Care and Cure
- 9.5 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 10. Magnetosensitive nanocomposites with hierarchical nanoarchitecture as biomedical nanorobots: Synthesis, properties, and application
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Analysis of Delivery and Retention Conditions of Magnetically Sensitive Drug Carriers with the Help of Magnetic Field
- 10.3 Synthesis of Magnetosensitive Polyfunctional Nanocomposites for Medicobiological Purposes and Investigation of Their Properties
- 10.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Designing and testing single tablet for tuberculosis treatment through electrospinning
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Experimental
- 11.3 Results and Discussion
- 11.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Synthesis, characteristics, and biocidal activity of silver nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Biocidal Activity
- 12.3 Application of Nanosilver
- 12.4 Methods for Preparing Silver Nanoparticles
- 12.5 Chemical Reduction—Characteristics of the Process
- 12.6 Risks Associated with the Use of Nanosilver
- 12.7 Aim and Scope
- 12.8 Obtaining and Characteristics of Water Nanosilver Suspensions
- 12.9 Evaluation of Antimicrobial Properties of Obtained Nanosilver
- 12.10 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Nanobiomaterials: Applications in biomedicine and biotechnology
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Nanomedicine (Therapeutic Application of Nanotechnology)
- 13.3 Nanopharmaceuticals
- 13.4 Nanocarriers as Nanomedicine
- 13.5 Various Nanoparticles Used as Drug Carriers (Table 13.10)
- 13.6 Metallic Nanoparticles as Antimicrobial Agents (Table 13.11)
- 13.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Control, design, and understanding of molecular self-assembly
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 History
- 14.3 Self-Assembly Fabrication
- 14.4 Applications in Biomaterials
- 14.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Self-assembly of transition metal nanoparticles using marine sources
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Marine-Source-Mediated Synthesis of Transition Metal Nanoparticles
- 15.3 Future Prospects
- 15.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 6th January 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417358
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323415330
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania