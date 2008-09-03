Fabrication and Design of Resonant Microdevices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515777, 9780815519713

Fabrication and Design of Resonant Microdevices

1st Edition

Authors: Behraad Bahreyni
eBook ISBN: 9780815519713
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515777
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 3rd September 2008
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents

Microfabrication
Actuation mechanisms
Sensing techniques
Modeling
Damping mechanisms
Interfacing
Noise
Packaging
Survey of applications

Description

This book discusses the main issues of fabrication and design, and applications of micromachined resonant devices, including techniques commonly used for processing the output signal of resonant micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Concepts of resonance are introduced, with an overview of fabrication techniques for micromachined devices – important to understand as design options will depend on how the device will be fabricated. Also explained: excitation and signal detection methods; an analytic model of device behavior (a valuable design tool); numerical simulation techniques; issues of damping and noise for resonant MEMS; electronic interfacing; packaging issues; and numerous examples of resonant MEMS from academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Offers numerous academic and industrial examples of resonant MEMS
  • Provides an analytic model of device behaviour
  • Explains two-port systems in detail
  • Devotes ample space to excitation and signal detection methods
  • Covers issues of damping and noise for resonant MEMS, two topics of particular importance for high-Q devices

Readership

Engineers in the field of micromachining, the design of resonant devices, MEMS, or sensor design

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2008
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519713
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515777

About the Authors

Behraad Bahreyni Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge University, UK

