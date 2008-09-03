Fabrication and Design of Resonant Microdevices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Microfabrication
Actuation mechanisms
Sensing techniques
Modeling
Damping mechanisms
Interfacing
Noise
Packaging
Survey of applications
Description
This book discusses the main issues of fabrication and design, and applications of micromachined resonant devices, including techniques commonly used for processing the output signal of resonant micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Concepts of resonance are introduced, with an overview of fabrication techniques for micromachined devices – important to understand as design options will depend on how the device will be fabricated. Also explained: excitation and signal detection methods; an analytic model of device behavior (a valuable design tool); numerical simulation techniques; issues of damping and noise for resonant MEMS; electronic interfacing; packaging issues; and numerous examples of resonant MEMS from academia and industry.
Key Features
- Offers numerous academic and industrial examples of resonant MEMS
- Provides an analytic model of device behaviour
- Explains two-port systems in detail
- Devotes ample space to excitation and signal detection methods
- Covers issues of damping and noise for resonant MEMS, two topics of particular importance for high-Q devices
Readership
Engineers in the field of micromachining, the design of resonant devices, MEMS, or sensor design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2008
- Published:
- 3rd September 2008
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519713
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515777
About the Authors
Behraad Bahreyni Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge University, UK