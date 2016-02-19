Eyes and Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213620, 9781483227054

Eyes and Education

1st Edition

Authors: Vernon H. Smith F. E. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483227054
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 88
Description

Eyes and Education is an account of the basic facts about eye defects in childhood and their effect on children's education and development. More specifically, it describes some of the ways in which abnormalities of vision may cause difficulty in children learning to read and write. The treatment and management of visually impaired children while at school are also considered.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structure and function of the visual organs, followed by a discussion on how to recognize eye defects and help to treat them. The next chapter explains how vision is measured, along with the use of eyeglasses to correct refractive errors in school children. Tips that may help the school teacher to help his/her pupils wear their glasses to the best advantage are given. The reader is then introduced to educational problems associated with common visual defects such as squint, color vision, and word blindness; common causes of sore eyes; and diagnosis of visual defects in the classroom.

This monograph is written primarily for teachers, school nurses, and students training to be teachers.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Preface

Chapter I The Structure and Function of the Visual Organs

Chapter II How to Recognize Eye Defects and Help to Treat Them

Chapter III Vision and Glasses

Chapter IV Educational Problems Associated with Common Visual Defects

(1) Defects of the Visual Fields

(2) Squint, and Other Disorders of Eye Movements

(3) Color Vision

(4) Word Blindness and Visuospatial Defects

Chapter V Common Causes of Sore Eyes

Chapter VI Diagnosis in the Classroom

Appendices

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483227054

About the Author

Vernon H. Smith

F. E. James

