Eyes and Education is an account of the basic facts about eye defects in childhood and their effect on children's education and development. More specifically, it describes some of the ways in which abnormalities of vision may cause difficulty in children learning to read and write. The treatment and management of visually impaired children while at school are also considered.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structure and function of the visual organs, followed by a discussion on how to recognize eye defects and help to treat them. The next chapter explains how vision is measured, along with the use of eyeglasses to correct refractive errors in school children. Tips that may help the school teacher to help his/her pupils wear their glasses to the best advantage are given. The reader is then introduced to educational problems associated with common visual defects such as squint, color vision, and word blindness; common causes of sore eyes; and diagnosis of visual defects in the classroom.

This monograph is written primarily for teachers, school nurses, and students training to be teachers.