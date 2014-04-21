Eye Tracking in User Experience Design
1st Edition
Description
Eye Tracking for User Experience Design explores the many applications of eye tracking to better understand how users view and interact with technology. Ten leading experts in eye tracking discuss how they have taken advantage of this new technology to understand, design, and evaluate user experience. Real-world stories are included from these experts who have used eye tracking during the design and development of products ranging from information websites to immersive games. They also explore recent advances in the technology which tracks how users interact with mobile devices, large-screen displays and video game consoles. Methods for combining eye tracking with other research techniques for a more holistic understanding of the user experience are discussed. This is an invaluable resource to those who want to learn how eye tracking can be used to better understand and design for their users.
Key Features
- Includes highly relevant examples and information for those who perform user research and design interactive experiences
- Written by numerous experts in user experience and eye tracking.
- Highly relevant to anyone interested in eye tracking & UX design
Features contemporary eye tracking research emphasizing the latest uses of eye tracking technology in the user experience industry.
Readership
UX Professionals, Interaction & User Interface professionals, Digital Product Managers, Web Content Strategists, Market Research Professionals.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- About the Editors
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Section 1: Overview of Eye Tracking and Visual Search
- 1. Introduction to Eye Tracking
- Abstract
- What is eye tracking?
- How eye tracking works
- What eye trackers can and cannot tell us
- Eye tracking past and present
- Eye tracking can empower your design team
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 2. Visual Search
- Abstract
- Introduction
- How do we visually search for information on web pages?
- What does visual search look like?
- Are there different types of visual search?
- Visual search behavior of serps
- Can images of faces impact our search behavior more than other types of images?
- What is banner blindness, and why is it important?
- The road ahead for designing visual search experiences
- References
- Section 2: Evaluating the User Experience
- 3. Usability Testing
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Incorporating eye tracking in usability testing
- Eye-tracking data provides a comprehensive picture of users’ experience and can help inform the design
- Communicating usability results more effectively with clients
- Considerations and drawbacks with eye tracking in usability studies
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 4. Physiological Response Measurements
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dimensions of physiological response measures
- Practicality of incorporating biometrics
- Physiological response measurement in ux
- Measuring valence
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Section 3: Eye Tracking for Specific Applications
- 5. Forms and Surveys
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Forms and surveys have a lot in common
- Some examples of what we can learn from eye tracking forms and surveys
- When Eye Tracking of Forms and Surveys Works (and When It Does Not)
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 6. Information Architecture and Web Navigation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Eye tracking to evaluate navigation in context
- Why users should not spend much time looking at navigation
- Subnavigation
- Breadcrumb navigation
- Contextual navigation
- Utility navigation
- Dynamic menus
- Evaluating the visual hierarchy of navigational elements
- Conclusion
- References
- 7. Web Content
- Abstract
- Hunting and gathering: information foraging and information scent
- How many words do users see?
- How do users read online?
- Writing for the way we read
- Designing effective web content
- Conclusion
- References
- 8. E-commerce Websites
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Measuring interactions
- Conceptual models for designing, analyzing, and interpreting eye tracking
- User types and models
- Design of eye-tracking studies for e-commerce
- So how does this help me sell socks?
- Conclusion
- References
- 9. Social Media
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Google +
- Youtube
- The future for social media
- Ten things every community manager should know
- Conclusion
- References
- 10. Mobile
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What can eye tracking tell us about mobile design?
- The mobile user experience
- Mobile device eye tracking in action
- The technology behind eye tracking mobile device usage
- Conclusion
- References
- 11. Gaming
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Relevant game design elements for ux eye tracking and challenges
- Common eye-tracking research questions and analysis techniques in video games
- Conclusion
- References
- Section 4: Eye Tracking with Unique Populations
- 12. Older Adults
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Website navigation and search behavior of older adults
- Conducting ux research with older adults
- Conclusion
- References
- 13. Low Literacy Users
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The impact of literacy on web use
- Conclusion
- References
- Section 5: Conclusion
- 14. The Future of Eye Tracking and User Experience
- Abstract
- Integrating eye tracking into user-centered design methodology
- The future of the eye-tracking technology
- Taking the next step
- References
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 21st April 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124167094
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124081383
About the Editor
Jennifer Romano Bergstrom
Jennifer Romano Bergstrom has over a decade of experience planning, conducting and managing user-centered research projects. At Facebook, she leads user experience (UX) research for Privacy and Safety Check (prior: Facebook Lite; Videos). She leads, conducts, and manages UX studies across multiple teams simultaneously and collaborates across disciplines to understand the user experience. Jen specializes in experimental design, implicit learning, and eye tracking. Jen co-authored Eye Tracking in User Experience Design (Elsevier, 2014) and has published peer-reviewed articles in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Memory, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, Journal of Health Communication, Computers in Human Behavior, Survey Practice, International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, Social Science Computer Review, Universal Access in the Information Society, and Journal of Usability Studies. Jen frequently presents research and conducts workshops at local, national, and international events and conferences. Prior to Facebook, Jen formed the UX Division at Fors Marsh Group (FMG), in the Washington DC area, where she designed a state-of-the-art laboratory and recruited, trained, and led a team of UX researchers. Prior to FMG, Jen taught a team of researchers at the US Census Bureau how to use eye-tracking data in usability research to impact design change for website, surveys, and forms. Jen teaches UX Design and Research courses for government agencies, practitioners, and academia. She is the President of the User Experience Professionals Association, and she is past President of the DC Chapter of the Usability Professionals Association and the DC Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research. Jen received her B.A. in Psychology from Central Connecticut State University, and her M.A. and Ph.D. in Applied/Experimental Psychology from The Catholic University of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
User Experience Researcher, Facebook, New York, NY, USA
Andrew Schall
Andrew Schall has over 10 years of experience as a UX researcher and designer and is currently Director of User Experience at SPARK Experience Design, a UX consulting firm outside Washington, DC. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Human-Centered Computing at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Andrew has worked with numerous public and private organizations to use eye tracking as part of their user-centered design process including organizations such as Aflac, Fossil, GlaxoSmithKline, NASA, PBS, and U.S. Department of Energy. He is a frequent presenter on eye tracking, speaking at conferences including Human Computer Interaction International, User Experience Professionals Association, and User Focus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of User Experience at SPARK Experience Design
Reviews
"...once I began, I couldn’t put the book down. Before I knew it, I found myself evangelizing the method and exploring ways to purchase an ET system at my company...provides a great framework for understanding ET and how to apply it." --User Experience Magazine, Eye Tracking in User Experience Design
" The text is easily readable throughout. I recommend this book to anyone interested in the evaluation of UX of any type of software system." - Computing Reviews