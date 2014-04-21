Jennifer Romano Bergstrom has over a decade of experience planning, conducting and managing user-centered research projects. At Facebook, she leads user experience (UX) research for Privacy and Safety Check (prior: Facebook Lite; Videos). She leads, conducts, and manages UX studies across multiple teams simultaneously and collaborates across disciplines to understand the user experience. Jen specializes in experimental design, implicit learning, and eye tracking. Jen co-authored Eye Tracking in User Experience Design (Elsevier, 2014) and has published peer-reviewed articles in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Memory, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, Journal of Health Communication, Computers in Human Behavior, Survey Practice, International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, Social Science Computer Review, Universal Access in the Information Society, and Journal of Usability Studies. Jen frequently presents research and conducts workshops at local, national, and international events and conferences. Prior to Facebook, Jen formed the UX Division at Fors Marsh Group (FMG), in the Washington DC area, where she designed a state-of-the-art laboratory and recruited, trained, and led a team of UX researchers. Prior to FMG, Jen taught a team of researchers at the US Census Bureau how to use eye-tracking data in usability research to impact design change for website, surveys, and forms. Jen teaches UX Design and Research courses for government agencies, practitioners, and academia. She is the President of the User Experience Professionals Association, and she is past President of the DC Chapter of the Usability Professionals Association and the DC Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research. Jen received her B.A. in Psychology from Central Connecticut State University, and her M.A. and Ph.D. in Applied/Experimental Psychology from The Catholic University of America.