Extrusion
2nd Edition
The Definitive Processing Guide and Handbook
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Obituary
Part I: Single Screw Extrusion
1. Extrusion Process
Abstract
1.1 Raw Material Supply
1.2 Raw Material Blending and Mixing
1.3 Drying
1.4 Feeding Polymer to the Extruder
1.5 Extrusion
1.6 Secondary Operations
1.7 Inspection, Packaging, and Shipping
2. Extruder Safety
Abstract
2.1 Hazards Associated with an Extruder
2.2 Proper Training
2.3 Inspection and Housekeeping
2.4 Material Safety
3. Single Screw Extruder: Equipment
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Equipment
3.3 Drive
3.4 Feed
3.5 Screw, Barrel, and Heaters
3.6 Die and Adapter
3.7 Controls
3.8 Extruder Devolatilization
3.9 Vertical Extruders
References
4. Plastic Behavior in the Extruder
Abstract
4.1 Feed Zone
4.2 Polymer Melting or Plastication
4.3 Melt Conveying
4.4 Mixing
4.5 Extruder Throughput Calculations
4.6 Devolatilization
4.7 Die
References
5. Screw Design
Abstract
5.1 Barrier Screw
5.2 Mixing Screw
5.3 Screw Wear
5.4 Screw Compression Ratios
5.5 Screw Performance
5.6 Summary
References
6. Processing Conditions
Abstract
6.1 Extruder Temperature Profiles
6.2 Extruder or Production Run Setup
6.3 Start-Up
6.4 Steady-State Operation
6.5 Shutdown and Product Changes
References
7. Scale-Up
Abstract
References
8. Shear Rates, Pressure Drops, and Other Extruder Calculations
Abstract
8.1 Shear Rates
8.2 Extruder Screw Calculations
8.3 Different Extruder Section Output Calculations
References
Part II: Twin Screw Extrusion
9. Twin Screw Extrusion Process
Abstract
9.1 Raw Material Supply
9.2 Raw Material Blending and Mixing
9.3 Drying and Devolatilization
9.4 Feeding Polymer to the Extruder
9.5 Extrusion
9.6 Secondary Operations
9.7 Inspection, Packaging, and Shipping
References
10. Extruder Safety
Abstract
10.1 Hazards Associated with an Extruder
10.2 Personal Protective Equipment
10.3 Lock-Out, Tag, and Clear Procedure
10.4 Proper Training
10.5 Inspection and Housekeeping
10.6 Material Safety
11. Twin Screw Extruder Equipment
Abstract
11.1 Drive
11.2 Feed
11.3 Screw and Barrel Heating and Cooling
11.4 Die and Adapter
11.5 Controls
References
12. Plastic Behavior in Twin Screw Extruders
Abstract
12.1 Feed
12.2 Plasticating and Melting
12.3 Melt Conveying
12.4 Mixing
12.5 Downstream Feeding
12.6 Devolatilization
12.7 Pumping
12.8 Die
12.9 Melt Pressure Profile
12.10 Residence Time
References
13. Screw Design
Abstract
13.1 Conveying
13.2 Mixing Elements
13.3 Screw Design Applications
Reference
14. Processing Conditions
Abstract
14.1 Extruder Temperature Profile
14.2 Screw Speed
14.3 Process Variables
14.4 Extruder or Production Run Setup
14.5 Start-Up
14.6 Steady-State Operation
14.7 Shutdown and Product Changes
15. Applications
Abstract
15.1 Compounding
15.2 Reactive Extrusion and Devolatilization
15.3 Profile and Other Twin Screw Extrusion Applications
References
16. Scale-Up
Abstract
17. Shear Rate, Pressure Drop, and Other Extruder Calculations
Abstract
17.1 Shear Rates
17.2 Extruder Calculations
17.3 Other Calculations
References
Part III: Polymeric Materials
18. Polymer Overview and Definitions
Abstract
18.1 Overview
18.2 Thermoplastic versus Thermoset
18.3 Polymer Formation
18.4 Molecular Weight
18.5 Copolymers
18.6 Polymer Structures
19. Polymer Structure
Abstract
19.1 Amorphous Polymers
19.2 Semicrystalline Polymers
19.3 Comparison of Semicrystalline and Amorphous Polymers
19.4 Crystallinity Measurement
19.5 Polyethylene Crystallinity
19.6 Polypropylene Crystallinity
19.7 Polystyrene Crystallinity
20. Polymer Rheology
Abstract
20.1 Definitions
20.2 Measurement
20.3 Viscosity in Extrusion
References
21. Testing Properties
Abstract
21.1 Density and Specific Gravity
21.2 Melt Flow Index
21.3 Tensile
21.4 Flexural Test
21.5 Compressive Strength
21.6 Heat Deflection Temperature
21.7 Long-Term Heat Aging
21.8 Thermal Properties
21.9 Time–Temperature Relationship
21.10 Izod Impact
21.11 Charpy
21.12 Comparative Thermoplastic Properties
21.13 Polymer Additives
21.14 Drying
22. Processing Recommendations for Various Resin Systems
Abstract
22.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
22.2 Polyamide
22.3 Polyethylene
22.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (Acrylic)
22.5 Polypropylene
22.6 Polycarbonate
22.7 Polystyrene
22.8 Polyvinyl Chloride
22.9 Polyester
22.10 Fluoropolymers
References
Part IV: Troubleshooting the Extrusion Process
23. Problem Solving
Abstract
24. Five-Step Problem Solving Process
Abstract
24.1 Problem Definition
24.2 Fix the Problem
24.3 Identify the Root Cause
24.4 Take Corrective Action
24.5 Process Monitoring
Reference
25. Design of Experiments
Abstract
25.1 DOE Process
25.2 Experimental Design
25.3 Experiments
References
26. Quality
Abstract
26.1 Statistical Process Control
26.2 Process Capability
References
27. Troubleshooting Mechanical Extrusion Problems
Abstract
27.1 Problem 1—Extruder Screw Does Not Turn
27.2 Problem 2—DC Motor Will Not Start
27.3 Problem 3—Drive Train Problems
27.4 Problem 4—Rupture Disk Failure in the Barrel
27.5 Problem 5—Barrel/Screw Wear
27.6 Problem 6—Screw Turns and No Material Exits the Die
27.7 Problem 7—Extruder Shuts Itself Off
27.8 Problem 8—Melt Flows Out of the Barrel Vent
27.9 Problem 9—Leaking Polymer at the Breaker Plate or Die
27.10 Problem 10—Extruder Throughput Rate is Lower than Anticipated
27.11 Problem 11—Temperature Overrides Set Point
27.12 Problem 12—Extruder Surging Caused by the Equipment
27.13 Problem 13—Poor or Insufficient Polymer Mixing
27.14 Problem 14—Throughput Variation Over Time
References
28. Troubleshooting Extrusion Product Problems
Abstract
28.1 Problem 1—Product Surging
28.2 Problem 2—Variation in the Product Over Time
28.3 Problem 3—Random Product Variation
28.4 Problem 4—Streaks in the Product Caused by Poor Mixing
28.5 Problem 5—Variation in Product Strength
28.6 Problem 6—Product Degradation
28.7 Problem 7—Dull Streaks
28.8 Problem 8—Machine Direction Die Lines
28.9 Problem 9—Color Contamination
28.10 Problem 10—Holes in Extrudate
28.11 Problem 11—Gels
28.12 Problem 12—Gauge Variations
28.13 Problem 13—Weld Lines
28.14 Problem 14—Weak Film or Coating
28.15 Problem 15—Warpage
28.16 Problem 16—Sink
29. Troubleshooting Sheet Extrusion
Abstract
29.1 Mechanical Problems and Solutions
29.2 Product Problems and Solutions
30. Troubleshooting Cast Film
Abstract
30.1 Problem 1—Molten Web Tears Easily When Exiting the Die
30.2 Problem 2—Film Thickness Variation
30.3 Problem 3—Lines, Streaks, and Foreign Contamination
30.4 Problem 4—Extrudate Width is Too Narrow
30.5 Problem 5—Wrinkles are Formed in the Film
30.6 Problem 6—Roughness on Film Due to Melt Fracture
31. Troubleshooting Blown Film
Abstract
31.1 Problem 1—Bubble Instability
31.2 Problem 2—Gauge Variation Around the Circumference
31.3 Problem 3—Wrinkles
31.4 Problem 4—Lines, Streaks, or Film Contamination
31.5 Problem 5—Rough Film Due to Melt Fracture
References
32. Troubleshooting Profile and Pipe
Abstract
32.1 Problem 1—Excessive Wall Thickness or Thinness
32.2 Problem 2—Wavy Surface Inside the Pipe or Tubing
32.3 Problem 3—Weld or Knit Line Weakness
32.4 Problem 4—Nonuniform Resin Velocity from a Profile Die
Part V: Auxiliary Equipment
33. Feed Systems
Abstract
33.1 Feed System
33.2 Blending Systems for Single Screw Extrusion
33.3 Feeders
References
34. Drying
Abstract
34.1 Drying Definitions and Factors Affecting Drying
34.2 Types of Drying Equipment
34.3 Purchasing a Dryer
References
35. Screen Changers
Abstract
35.1 Breaker Plate with Screens
35.2 Manual Screen Changer
35.3 Hydraulic Screen Changer
35.4 Double Bolt Screen Changer
35.5 Ribbon-Type Screens
35.6 Rotary Disk Screen Changer
References
36. Gear Pumps
Abstract
36.1 Gear Pump System
36.2 Drive and Control System
36.3 Potential Gear Pump Problems
36.4 Applications
References
37. Granulators
Abstract
38. Chillers and Heaters
Abstract
38.1 Chillers
38.2 Heaters
Reference
Part VI: Coextrusion
39. Screw Cleaning and Purge Compounds
Abstract
39.1 Purge
39.2 Mechanical Cleaning
References
40. Coextrusion Applications
Abstract
40.1 Film
40.2 Sheet
40.3 Pipe, Tubing, and Profile
40.4 Wire Coating
40.5 Large-Part Blow Molding
References
41. Feedblocks and Dies
Abstract
41.1 Feedblocks
41.2 Multimanifold Dies
41.3 Feedblock Combined with a Manifold Die
41.4 Computer-Aided Design
References
42. Polymer Selection for Coextrusion
Abstract
42.1 Melt Viscosity Matching
42.2 Interfacial Instability
References
43. Troubleshooting Coextrusion
Abstract
43.1 Problem 1—Nonuniform Cross or Transverse Direction Layer Thickness
43.2 Problem 2—Nonuniform MD Layer Thickness
43.3 Problem 3—Interfacial Instability
43.4 Problem 4—Repetitive Layer Thickness Variations
43.5 Problem 5—Layer Rearrangement
43.6 Problem 6—Layers Are Not the Correct Thickness
43.7 Problem 7—Poor Adhesion between Layers in a Structure
43.8 Problem 8—Structural Integrity Problems from Recycle
43.9 Problem 9—Haze Level is Higher than Anticipated
43.10 Problem 10—Product Discoloration
43.11 Problem 11—Gel or Lump Formation
43.12 Problem 12—Warpage
43.13 Problem 13—Regrind Utilization
Part VII: Extrusion Applications
44. Compounding
Abstract
44.1 Pelletizing Process
44.2 Operation
References
45. Sheet and Cast Film
Abstract
45.1 Sheet
45.2 Cast Film
References
46. Blown Film
Abstract
46.1 Die
46.2 Cooling
46.3 Blown Film Tower
46.4 Winders
46.5 Gauging
46.6 Operation
References
47. Extrusion Coating and Lamination
Abstract
48. Wire and Cable Coating
Abstract
48.1 Pretreatment
48.2 Die
48.3 Downstream Equipment
48.4 Polymers
Reference
49. Profile Extrusion
Abstract
49.1 Die
49.2 Calibration and Cooling Tank
49.3 Puller
49.4 Cutters
49.5 Thermoplastic Materials
References
50. Pipe and Tubing Extrusion
Abstract
50.1 Die
50.2 Cooling and Sizing
50.3 Puller
50.4 Packaging
50.5 Scale-Up
References
51. Monofilaments
Abstract
51.1 Die
51.2 Quench Tank
51.3 Drawing Unit with Ovens
51.4 On-Line Gauging
51.5 Creel
51.6 Testing
Reference
52. Extrusion Blow Molding
Abstract
52.1 Parison Delivery System
52.2 Tooling
52.3 Materials
52.4 Equipment Selection
References
53. Foam Extrusion
Abstract
53.1 Blowing Agents
53.2 Downstream Equipment
53.3 Microcellular Foam
References
54. Solid Stock Shapes
Abstract
55. Reprocessing
Abstract
Reference
Index
Description
The second edition of Extrusion is designed to aid operators, engineers, and managers in extrusion processing in quickly answering practical day-to-day questions. The first part of the book provides the fundamental principles, for operators and engineers, of polymeric materials extrusion processing in single and twin screw extruders. The next section covers advanced topics including troubleshooting, auxiliary equipment, and coextrusion for operators, engineers, and managers. The final part provides applications case studies in key areas for engineers such as compounding, blown film, extrusion blow molding, coating, foam, and reprocessing.
This practical guide to extrusion brings together both equipment and materials processing aspects. It covers basic and advanced topics, for reference and training, in thermoplastics processing in the extruder. Detailed reference data are provided on such important operating conditions as temperatures, start-up procedures, shear rates, pressure drops, and safety.
Key Features
- A practical guide to the selection, design and optimization of extrusion processes and equipment
- Designed to improve production efficiency and product quality
- Focuses on practical fault analysis and troubleshooting techniques
Readership
Engineers working in product and process design, production and manufacturing with plastics.
Plastics Engineers (mostly with an academic background in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or Chemistry).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437734829
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437734812
About the Authors
Harold F. Giles Jr Author
John R. Wagner, Jr. Author
John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA