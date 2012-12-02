Extreme Value Theory in Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121634759, 9780080917252

Extreme Value Theory in Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Enrique Castillo
eBook ISBN: 9780080917252
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121634759
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 389
Table of Contents

Introduction and Motivation. Order Statistics. Asymptotic Distributions of Maxima and Minima (I.D. Case). Shortcut Procedures: Probability Papers and Least-Square Methods. The Gumbel, Weibull, and Frechet Distributions. Selection of Limit Distributions from Data. Limit Distributions of K-TH Order Statistics. Limit Distributions in the Case of Dependence. Multivariate and Regression Models Related to Extremes. Multivariate Extremes. Appendixes.

Description

This book is a comprehensive guide to extreme value theory in engineering. Written for the end user with intermediate and advanced statistical knowledge, it covers classical methods as well as recent advances. A collection of 150 examples illustrates the theoretical results and takes the reader from simple applications through complex cases of dependence.

Readership

Engineers and graduate students in research and development.

Details

No. of pages:
389
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917252
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121634759

Reviews

@qu:"The book is well written in an easy, accessible style and it can be used as a textbook or as consulting book." @source:--ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:"The book is in a formati which makes it easy to use from the point of view of applications. It is clearly written, and especially commendable is the inclusion of several pertinent data sets." @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Enrique Castillo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad de Santander, Spain

