Extraction, Refining, and Fabrication of Light Metals

(partial) Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. Aspects of Magnesium Technology. Production and applications of ultra high purity magnesium, S G Hibbins & F C Dimayuga. Magnesium plaster cast prototypes versus die castings - a comparative evaluation of properties, N Fantetti et al. Low pressure casting of magnesium alloys, J C Hogg et al. Light Metal Matrix Composites. Ultimate sediment distribution in unidirectionally cast AlSi-SiC particulate metal matrix composites, M Gallerneault et al. On the wettability of ceramic fibres by metals in various metal matrix composite systems, H Liu et al. Microstructure/property relationships in SiCp reinforced aluminum composites, S Dionne & M R Krishnadev. Aspects of Light Metals Reduction Technology. Cathode heat flux measurements, N E Richards et al. Strontium extraction by aluminothermic reduction, J Langlais & R Harris. Recovery of cryolite from spent potlining of Al reduction cells by flotation method, Zhai Xiujing & Qui Zhuxian. Casting and Solidification of Aluminum Base Alloys. Vacuum casting of aluminum alloys, J L Dion & M Sahoo. An experimental study of twin-roll casting, D V Edmunds et al. Mathematical Modelling and Computer Simulation. Finite element method in die filling simulation of non-ferrous industrial castings, D Frayce et al. 3D-simulation of the thermal performance of the coke calcining kiln, R T Bui et al. Melting, Alloying and Properties of Light Metals. Enhanced corrosion resistance in Al-Zn-Mg-Cu Alloys, R C Dorward. Scrap melting and metallurgical processes employed in aluminum recycling, D V Neff. Authors' index. Keywords index.