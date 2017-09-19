Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 33-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Critical Care Clinics
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Preface: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Introduction to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Developing an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Program
Cardiac Support: Emphasis on Venoarterial ECMO
Management Strategies for Severe Respiratory Failure: As Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Is Being Considered
Vascular Complications in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Management: Techniques to Liberate from Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Manage Post–Intensive Care Unit Issues
Issues in the Intensive Care Unit for Patients with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Staffing, Equipment, Monitoring Considerations for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Transport While on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Support
Medication Complications in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Mechanical Circulatory Support. Editors Nitin Puri and Michael Baram have assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: History of ECMO; Evolution current technique and equipment; Program Development; Review ELSO standards; Cardiac Failure of medical management; Cardiac Management and Complications; Pre-Respiratory; Respiratory Management and Complications; Post ECMO management; Post ECMO complication; DVT; Transport- Interhospital and How to prep patient; ECHO; Family understanding of ECMO (to cannulate or not); Pharmacy, Nutrition, Blood Management; Transport; The future of ECMO and ventilation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546584
About the Authors
Nitin Puri Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooper University
Michael Baram Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Jefferson
Nicholas Cavarocchi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital