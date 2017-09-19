Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546584, 9780323546591

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Authors: Nitin Puri Michael Baram Nicholas Cavarocchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323546591
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546584
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2017
Table of Contents

Critical Care Clinics

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Preface: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Introduction to Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Developing an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Program

Cardiac Support: Emphasis on Venoarterial ECMO

Management Strategies for Severe Respiratory Failure: As Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Is Being Considered

Vascular Complications in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Pediatric Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Management: Techniques to Liberate from Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Manage Post–Intensive Care Unit Issues

Issues in the Intensive Care Unit for Patients with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Staffing, Equipment, Monitoring Considerations for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Transport While on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Support

Medication Complications in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Mechanical Circulatory Support. Editors Nitin Puri and Michael Baram have assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: History of ECMO; Evolution current technique and equipment; Program Development; Review ELSO standards; Cardiac Failure of medical management; Cardiac Management and Complications; Pre-Respiratory; Respiratory Management and Complications; Post ECMO management; Post ECMO complication; DVT; Transport- Interhospital and How to prep patient; ECHO; Family understanding of ECMO (to cannulate or not); Pharmacy, Nutrition, Blood Management; Transport; The future of ECMO and ventilation.

About the Authors

Nitin Puri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooper University

Michael Baram Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Jefferson

Nicholas Cavarocchi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

