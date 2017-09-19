Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 33-4

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Mechanical Circulatory Support. Editors Nitin Puri and Michael Baram have assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: History of ECMO; Evolution current technique and equipment; Program Development; Review ELSO standards; Cardiac Failure of medical management; Cardiac Management and Complications; Pre-Respiratory; Respiratory Management and Complications; Post ECMO management; Post ECMO complication; DVT; Transport- Interhospital and How to prep patient; ECHO; Family understanding of ECMO (to cannulate or not); Pharmacy, Nutrition, Blood Management; Transport; The future of ECMO and ventilation.