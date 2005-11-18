Extracellular Matrix in Development and Disease, Volume 15

Extracellular matrix proteins are serious, common human diseases that are caused by mutations in genes that encode these proteins. This has spurred a great number of researchers to study the extracellular matrix, sometimes by choice and sometimes by necessity. Much progress has been made in the last decade towards understanding what matrix proteins do and how cells interact with and respond to them. Volume 15 is a compilation of reviews by experts in their respective fields. The chapters in this book address the biology of a broad spectrum of extracellular matrix molecules and their functions in development and disease.

This book has been designed to focus on a diverse subset of matrix proteins that have been shown to be important for development, function, and disease. The book therefore both presents a broad view of the field and provides crucial details about some of the best-studied matrix molecules.