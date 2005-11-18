Extracellular Matrix in Development and Disease, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Type IV Collagen: A Network for Development, Differentiation and Disease Scott J. Harvey and Paul S. Thorner
Role of perlecan in development and diseases Eri Arikawa-Hirasawa
Extracellular Matrix Gene Expression in the Developing Mouse Aorta Sean E. McLean, Brigham H. Mecham, Cassandra M. Kelleher, Thomas J. Mariani, and Robert P. Mecham
Basement membrane and extracellular matrix molecules in the skin Julia Tzu, Jie Li, and M. Peter Marinkovich
Integrin signaling and central nervous system development Richard Belvindrah and Ulrich Müller
Extracellular matrix and inner ear development and function Dominic Cosgrove and Michael Anne Gratton
Role of ECM components in cancer progression Roy Zent and Ambra Pozzi
Description
Extracellular matrix proteins are serious, common human diseases that are caused by mutations in genes that encode these proteins. This has spurred a great number of researchers to study the extracellular matrix, sometimes by choice and sometimes by necessity. Much progress has been made in the last decade towards understanding what matrix proteins do and how cells interact with and respond to them. Volume 15 is a compilation of reviews by experts in their respective fields. The chapters in this book address the biology of a broad spectrum of extracellular matrix molecules and their functions in development and disease.
This book has been designed to focus on a diverse subset of matrix proteins that have been shown to be important for development, function, and disease. The book therefore both presents a broad view of the field and provides crucial details about some of the best-studied matrix molecules.
Key Features
- Written by leaders in the field
- Discusses the potential of matrix components to be used as therapeutic tools for the treatment and prevention of cancer
- Offers a section on integrin signaling and the development of the central nervous system, detailing the migration of neurons and the glia
- Covers a diverse array of molecules such as laminins, collagens, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, integrins, and more
Readership
Matrix biologists, developmental biologists, cell biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 18th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930954
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518460