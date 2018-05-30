Extracellular Matrix and Egg Coats, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Physical and Biochemical Properties of the Extracellular Matrix Regulate Cell Fate
Jonathon M. Muncie and Valerie M. Weaver
2. Matricellular Proteins: Functional Insights From Non-mammalian Animal Models
Josephine C. Adams
3. Collagen Fibril Assembly and Function
David F. Holmes, Yinhui Lu, Tobias Starborg and Karl E. Kadler
4. Basement Membranes in Development and Disease
Rei Sekiguchi and Kenneth M. Yamada
5. Extracellular Determinants of Arterial Morphogenesis, Growth, and Homeostasis
Robert P. Mecham and Francesco Ramirez
6. Structure, Function, and Development of the Tectorial Membrane: An Extracellular Matrix Essential for Hearing
Richard J. Goodyear and Guy P. Richardson
7. Extracellular Matrix (ECM) and the Sculpting of Embryonic Tissues
Bette J. Dzamba and Douglas W. DeSimone
8. The Fish Egg’s Zona Pellucida
Eveline S. Litscher and Paul M. Wassarman
9. Egg-Coat and Zona Pellucida Proteins of Chicken as a Typical Species of Aves
Shunsuke Nishio, Hiroki Okumura and Tsukasa Matsuda
10. The Mouse Egg’s Zona Pellucida
Paul M. Wassarman and Eveline S. Litscher
11. Conceptus Coats of Marsupials and Monotremes
Stephen Frankenberg and Marilyn B. Renfree
12. The Human Egg’s Zona Pellucida
Satish K. Gupta
13. Structure of Zona Pellucida Module Proteins
Marcel Bokhove and Luca Jovine
14. Egg Coat Proteins Across Metazoan Evolution
Emily E. Killingbeck and Willie J. Swanson
Description
Extracellular Matrix and Egg Coats, Volume 130, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on The Human Egg’s Zona Pellucida, the Structure of Zona Pellucida Module Proteins, The Fish Egg’s Zona Pellucidam The Chicken Egg’s Zona Pellucidam The Marsupial Egg’s Zona Pellucida, the Evolution of Zona Pellucida Proteins, The Mouse Egg’s Zona Pellucida, Aspects of ECM, ECM and Morphogenesis, Collagen fibril assembly and function, The Ear's Tectorial Membrane, ECM and Cell Fate, and the Aspects of ECM.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Extracellular Matrix in Development
Readership
Researchers in cell, molecular, developmental and evolutionary biology and in genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098028
About the Serial Volume Editors
Eveline Litscher Serial Volume Editor
Eveline Litscher is at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA
Paul Wassarman Serial Volume Editor
Paul M. Wassarman, the Series Editor of CTDB since 2007, is Professor in the Dept. Developmental and Regenerative Biology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Brandeis University where he carried out thesis research in the Graduate Dept. Biochemistry with Professor Nathan O. Kaplan. In 1967 Wassarman joined the Division of Structural Studies at the MRC, Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England as a Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Fellow with Sir John C. Kendrew. In 1972 he joined the faculty of the Dept. Biological Chemistry at Harvard Medical School and in 1986 moved to the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology where he was Chair of the Dept. Cell and Developmental Biology and Adjunct Professor in the Dept. Cell Biology, New York University School of Medicine. In 1996 he moved to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where he was the Lillian and Henry M. Stratton Professorial Chair of the Dept. Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology. Wassarman has published more than 200 research papers and reviews, dealing primarily with mammalian oogenesis, fertilization, and early embryogenesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA