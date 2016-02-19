Exploring University Mathematics 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780082034209, 9781483191171

Exploring University Mathematics 2

1st Edition

Lectures Given at Bedford College, London

Authors: D. M. Burley J. S. Griffith J. H. E. Cohn
Editors: N. J. Hardiman
eBook ISBN: 9781483191171
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Exploring University Mathematics 2 presents the mathematical concept that is fundamental to the treatment of numbers. This book discusses the positive integers as the basis of common knowledge.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the analytical proof of the essentially geometrical isoperimetric problem. This text then explains that the simple models can be constructed, which lead to sixth-form mathematics. Other chapters consider the important physical ideas in kinetic theory. This book discusses as well the graphical method for establishing the general properties of the solution of a differential equation and applied it to the familiar equation for the motion of a simple pendulum when the amplitude of the oscillation is not small. The final chapter deals with certain methods in the theory of differential equations that are of considerable importance and interest.

This book is a valuable resource for students, teachers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Editorial

1. Fourier Series and the Isoperimetric Problem

2. The Mathematics of Night Shining Clouds

3. Numbers Made to Measure

4. Special Relativity: A Question of Time Reckoning

5. Wallpaper Patterns

6. The Mathematics of Gambling

7. Differential Equations

Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483191171

About the Author

D. M. Burley

J. S. Griffith

J. H. E. Cohn

About the Editor

N. J. Hardiman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.