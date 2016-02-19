Exploring University Mathematics 2 presents the mathematical concept that is fundamental to the treatment of numbers. This book discusses the positive integers as the basis of common knowledge.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the analytical proof of the essentially geometrical isoperimetric problem. This text then explains that the simple models can be constructed, which lead to sixth-form mathematics. Other chapters consider the important physical ideas in kinetic theory. This book discusses as well the graphical method for establishing the general properties of the solution of a differential equation and applied it to the familiar equation for the motion of a simple pendulum when the amplitude of the oscillation is not small. The final chapter deals with certain methods in the theory of differential equations that are of considerable importance and interest.

This book is a valuable resource for students, teachers, and research workers.